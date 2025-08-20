Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Sam Altman OpenAI in Talks to Sell Staff Shares and Hit 500 Billion Valuation
TLDR OpenAI employees may sell $6 billion in shares to SoftBank, Thrive, and Dragoneer. The secondary sale could value OpenAI at $500 billion, higher than SpaceX. OpenAI raised $40 billion in March led by SoftBank at a $300 billion valuation. GPT-5 launch and growing adoption could boost OpenAI’s projected revenue to $12.7 billion in 2025. [...] The post Sam Altman OpenAI in Talks to Sell Staff Shares and Hit 500 Billion Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 16:02
Analysts Agree: Fed Chair Jerome Powell is in Charge of Bitcoin and Altcoins! So What Should We Expect in the Short Term?
Will the decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins continue? Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole lead to a surge? Continue Reading: Analysts Agree: Fed Chair Jerome Powell is in Charge of Bitcoin and Altcoins! So What Should We Expect in the Short Term?
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:02
Magnificent-7 Era Fading? Crypto Stocks Step Into the Spotlight
But according to Bank of America strategists, that era of one-sided leadership may be reaching its limits. Savita Subramanian, head […] The post Magnificent-7 Era Fading? Crypto Stocks Step Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 16:00
Robinhood Sues Nevada, New Jersey Regulators Over Event Contracts
Robinhood has taken legal action against regulators in Nevada and New Jersey, accusing the states of unfairly blocking its entry into the sports event contracts.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:00
$64.4M Bitcoin sale stirs fear of short-term BTC price dip – Explained
Ark 21Shares’ $64 million Bitcoin sale sparks debate over institutional shorts versus routine profit-taking.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:00
Analistler Hem Fikir: Bitcoin ve Altcoinlerde İpler FED Başkanı Jerome Powell’da! Peki Kısa Vadede Ne Beklenmeli?
Bitcoin (BTC) ve altcoinlerde geçtiğimiz hafta ABD makro verileri ve FED’in faiz indirimi yapma beklentilerinin azalmasıyla başlayan düşüş, piyasaların FED’in olası şahin tavrına hazırlanmasıyla devam ediyor. Bitcoin 6 haftanın en düşük seviyesine yaklaşırken, yatırımcılar FED’in Temmuz ayı toplantı tutanaklarını ve FED Başkanı Jerome Powell’ın Jackson Hole‘daki konuşmasını bekliyor. FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimine gideceğine dair […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:00
Key Challenges in OCR Research and Future Directions
This article examines the challenges faced during OCR research, including limited datasets, transcription difficulties, non-standard spacing, multi-column extraction issues, and the inability to recognize mathematical equations. It also outlines future directions, such as dataset expansion, post-processing for spacing alignment, improved handling of multi-column pages, and more accurate equation recognition.
Hackernoon
2025/08/20 16:00
AEON Integrates OpenEden’s cUSDO into Crypto Platform as Demand for Tokenized U.S. Treasuries Heats
With its aim of unifying crypto payment standards, AEON collaborated with OpenEden’s tokenized money market fund to bring a new offering to its payment network.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 16:00
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin with $2.87 Billion Weekly Fund Inflows
Digital asset investment products saw inflows worth $3.75 billion last week, according to CoinShares data. It was the fourth-largest total ever recorded, marking a sharp recovery after several weeks of weak sentiment. The surge pushed total assets under management to an all-time high of $244 billion on August 13, supported by recent price increases. The […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/20 16:00
XRP Price Could Hit $4.48 Under This One Game-Changing Scenario
What would it take for Ripple price to continue to set new all-time highs this cycle? TheCryptoBasic shared a bold scenario on X, suggesting that XRP price could climb to $4.48 if the circulating supply drops sharply to around 40 billion tokens. That would mark a big leap from its current level around $3 and
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:00
