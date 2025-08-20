Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027

The post Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese multinational tech company Xiaomi declared plans to take on Tesla and BYD in the European EV market by 2027, following stellar sales in Q2 2025. Xiaomi’s President, Lu Weibing, said the company’s business model in China could be applied globally, including in Europe. President Lu said the company’s quarterly revenue rose by 31%, riding on the success of its second EV, which was launched during the summer. He mentioned that this helped counter dwindling smartphone demand. However, Lu pointed out that the company was still researching European expansion to prepare for the 2027 entry. Xiaomi delivered more than 81K cars in Q2 2025 to set a new quarterly record, but it is still struggling to meet the domestic demand. The tech company also disclosed that it was concerned about the 48% tariff rate on its exports to Europe, including the base 10% import duty. The exports will also be subject to additional 35% to 38% countervailing levies. The EU imposed these measures in response to what it termed as unfair government subsidies given to Chinese EV manufacturers. Lu says there is no specific product plan yet President Lu said his company did not have a specific product plan yet, but research and preparations were underway for Europe’s expansion by 2027. However, he pointed out that the company’s EV division expects to become profitable in H2 2025 despite recording losses of up to 300 million Yuan (~$41.77M). Ford’s CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that Chinese EV makers like Xiaomi were far ahead in cost, in-car technology, and quality. According to the Cryptopolitan, Farley admitted that the affordability of Chinese EVs had disrupted the industry as their products slowly gained global recognition. President Lu shared a photo on Weibo on July 5, showing the SU7 Ultra with German license plates. He pointed…