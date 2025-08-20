Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Ethereum Holds Strong at $4,200 — Traders Eye Make or Break Movement For ETH
The post Ethereum Holds Strong at $4,200 — Traders Eye Make or Break Movement For ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum (ETH) is once again the center of attention in the crypto markets as it hovers around the $4,200 mark. Veteran trader Matthew Dixon has outlined possible scenarios for ETH’s next move. Backed by a detailed price chart, his post has sparked new discussions among traders who are trying to decode what comes next. The …
MOVE
$0.1276
+0.39%
TRADER
$0.000996
-26.76%
ETH
$4,259.81
+0.74%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia
2025/08/20 16:11
Κοινοποίηση
From $0.035 to $3.50? Analysts Claim Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the Best Ethereum DeFi Token to Buy in 2025
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is turning heads across the Ethereum DeFi market after analysts spotlighted its staggering growth potential, from a modest $0.035 to a projected $3.50 in 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale phase 6. Early adopters of the project are set to reap fast 500% returns as soon as the project launches. […]
DEFI
$0.001731
-3.29%
TOKEN
$0.01354
-3.14%
SOON
$0.2948
+11.70%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 16:10
Κοινοποίηση
Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027
The post Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese multinational tech company Xiaomi declared plans to take on Tesla and BYD in the European EV market by 2027, following stellar sales in Q2 2025. Xiaomi’s President, Lu Weibing, said the company’s business model in China could be applied globally, including in Europe. President Lu said the company’s quarterly revenue rose by 31%, riding on the success of its second EV, which was launched during the summer. He mentioned that this helped counter dwindling smartphone demand. However, Lu pointed out that the company was still researching European expansion to prepare for the 2027 entry. Xiaomi delivered more than 81K cars in Q2 2025 to set a new quarterly record, but it is still struggling to meet the domestic demand. The tech company also disclosed that it was concerned about the 48% tariff rate on its exports to Europe, including the base 10% import duty. The exports will also be subject to additional 35% to 38% countervailing levies. The EU imposed these measures in response to what it termed as unfair government subsidies given to Chinese EV manufacturers. Lu says there is no specific product plan yet President Lu said his company did not have a specific product plan yet, but research and preparations were underway for Europe’s expansion by 2027. However, he pointed out that the company’s EV division expects to become profitable in H2 2025 despite recording losses of up to 300 million Yuan (~$41.77M). Ford’s CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that Chinese EV makers like Xiaomi were far ahead in cost, in-car technology, and quality. According to the Cryptopolitan, Farley admitted that the affordability of Chinese EVs had disrupted the industry as their products slowly gained global recognition. President Lu shared a photo on Weibo on July 5, showing the SU7 Ultra with German license plates. He pointed…
PHOTO
$1.1052
-6.29%
MORE
$0.10162
+1.45%
CAR
$0.011015
+1.23%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:10
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Shifts Stance: Few Crypto Tokens as Securities
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-crypto-tokens-innovation-shift/
COM
$0.023997
+9.54%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:08
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptocurrency Prices React to Market Movement
Bitcoin‘s value has retracted to around $113,000, following recent gains, as profit-taking ensues ahead of significant macroeconomic developments. Ethereum also followed a similar downward path, dropping to approximately $4,100.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices React to Market Movement
REACT
$0.06801
-4.76%
GAINS
$0.02785
+2.50%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:08
Κοινοποίηση
Solana 100K TPS Record Isn’t Enough To Break Remittix’s Stranglehold On The Market
The post Solana 100K TPS Record Isn’t Enough To Break Remittix’s Stranglehold On The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Making recent headlines was the fact that Solana recently hit an all-time high of 107,540 transactions per second. This feat solidified Solana’s reputation as the fastest blockchain in stress tests. However, analysts observe that the real-world throughput is much lower at 1,000 TPS. It is creating concerns over scalability outside the lab. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now are increasingly looking at utility-driven tokens like Remittix (RTX). This project has raised over $20.4 million in the ongoing presale. That shows how much attention this newcomer has drawn, and it could be one of the top altcoins. Solana Latest News Highlights Growth Amid Volatility Solana is currently trading around $179, with recent technical patterns indicating caution. On the four-hour chart, SOL broke below a wedge formation guiding the price since early August. It is now testing support near the 200-EMA at $178.47. Resistance has formed at the 50-EMA ($183.43) and 100-EMA ($185.89). The supply clusters are between $186 and $188, limiting the upward momentum. A close above $190 is crucial to neutralize the short-term bearish bias. source: TradingView According to the latest Solana news, Messari Protocol Services reported strong growth in DeFi total value locked and real-world assets (RWA) on Solana. The RWA value has increased 124% year to date, reaching $390 million. Ondo Finance’s USDY remains a leading project in this space. It is backed by U.S. Treasuries, holding a market cap of $175.3 million. While these developments highlight Solana’s ecosystem expansion, market analysts suggest that raw TPS and DeFi TVL alone may not determine the best crypto to buy now. Remittix Continues to Capture Investor Attention Remittix is gaining traction for its utility-first approach, which contrasts with many high-speed blockchains that struggle to deliver real-world impact. With over 610 million tokens sold at $0.0969 each, Remittix has…
NEAR
$2.491
+0.64%
T
$0.01588
-1.12%
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:07
Κοινοποίηση
Bitmine Becomes 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury Company: Now Holding $6.6B In Ethereum
The post Bitmine Becomes 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury Company: Now Holding $6.6B In Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine Becomes 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury Company: Now Holding $6.6B In Ethereum | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
K
$0.2184
-3.70%
DEEP
$0.154224
-0.88%
DEFI
$0.001731
-3.29%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:05
Κοινοποίηση
SoFi Becomes First US Bank to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning Network for International Transfers
TLDR SoFi Technologies will become the first US bank to integrate Bitcoin Lightning Network for international money transfers Partnership with Lightspark will launch blockchain-powered remittance service starting in Mexico later this year Service converts USD to Bitcoin, routes through Lightning Network, then converts to local currency for recipients SoFi competes in the $740 billion global [...] The post SoFi Becomes First US Bank to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning Network for International Transfers appeared first on CoinCentral.
BANK
$0.05467
-9.62%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/20 16:04
Κοινοποίηση
Fed’s Bowman Advocates Crypto Holdings for Staff Experience
The post Fed’s Bowman Advocates Crypto Holdings for Staff Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Bowman supports crypto holdings for staff experience and effective regulation. Proposed policy could improve recruitment and retention of bank examiners. Bowman’s stance marks a shift towards pragmatic engagement with digital assets. Michelle Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision at the U.S. Federal Reserve, proposed allowing Fed staff to hold small amounts of cryptocurrency for hands-on learning at a conference in Wyoming. The proposal highlights a shift towards innovation-friendly policies, aimed at effective regulation and talent retention, amid the growing influence of digital finance on global markets. Bowman Proposes Crypto for Fed Staff to Boost Regulatory Skills Federal Reserve Vice Chair Bowman proposed permitting Fed staff to hold small amounts of cryptocurrencies to gain hands-on experience. She believes this will enhance their understanding of digital finance, aiding regulatory effectiveness and attracting talent. Her proposal underscores a shift in the regulatory perspective, potentially making the Federal Reserve’s approach more aligned with innovation-driven oversight. The initiative reflects the broader regulatory trend toward fintech modernization. “Our approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets so they can develop practical understanding of new and evolving products and services.” – Michelle W. Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision, Federal Reserve Historical Ban Revisited Amid Bitcoin’s Price Surge Did you know? In 2022, the Federal Reserve restricted its staff from holding cryptocurrencies due to conflict-of-interest concerns. Bowman’s suggestion marks a significant departure from past practices, highlighting the evolving perspectives in regulatory circles. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,659.03, with a market cap of $2.26 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $71.65 billion—a 10.11% increase. The circulating supply is 19,908,896 with a max supply of 21 million. Price changes include a 0.90% decline over 24 hours and a…
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
W
$0.07834
+0.02%
BTC
$113,369.26
-0.38%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:03
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Dip Amid Market Pullback
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have receded due to profit-taking and macroeconomic concerns. Experts predict continued sideways movement before the Jackson Hole event. Continue Reading:Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Dip Amid Market Pullback The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Dip Amid Market Pullback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/20 16:02
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving