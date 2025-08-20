2025-08-21 Thursday

Celsius begins $220.6M third payout to creditors

Celsius begins $220.6M third payout to creditors

The post Celsius begins $220.6M third payout to creditors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celsius Network has started its third repayment, sending $220.6 million to creditors as part of its ongoing reorganization plan. Summary Celsius launched its third payout on Aug. 20, distributing $220.6M to creditors. Total recovery now stands at 64.9%, with a final target of 67–85%. Some creditors may also receive equity in Ionic Digital, its new mining firm. Celsius announced on Aug. 20 that it has started its third round of distributions, totaling $220.6 million. This brings total recoveries to 64.9% of creditor claims. According to the company, the repayment includes both cryptocurrency and cash, distributed through platforms such as Coinbase, PayPal, Venmo, and Hyperwallet. The distribution follows two payment rounds, with $127 million distributed in November 2024 and a $2.53 billion payout to more than 251,000 creditors in early 2024. The reorganization plan, which was approved by 98% of creditors in 2023, aims for a 67%–85% eventual recovery. Celsius’s mining arm may also give some creditors stock in Ionic Digital Inc., a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company. Celsius has requested that eligible creditors update their information through the official claims portal in order to prevent delays in payment. Some claimants may encounter additional delays as a result of ongoing legal and regulatory issues that affect repayment eligibility. From collapse to partial recovery Celsius’s bankruptcy in July 2022 was primarily caused by risky financial practices, market volatility, and poor liquidity management. At its peak, the platform, which relied on unsecured lending and leveraged trading, promised annual returns of up to 18%. The 2022 market crash, worsened by exposure to Terra-Luna and decentralized finance losses, forced Celsius to freeze withdrawals and ultimately file for Chapter 11 with a $1.2 billion deficit. The collapse led to the loss of billions of dollars in customer funds, regulatory crackdowns, and lawsuits against its leadership. Even though…
2025/08/20 16:27
SEC Chair Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities

SEC Chair Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities

The post SEC Chair Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins has suggested that only a small number of crypto tokens should be considered securities, adding that a token by itself is “probably not” a security. He introduced “Project Crypto,” an SEC initiative designed to update securities laws and move U.S. markets on-chain. Atkins emphasized the need for a clear framework to …
2025/08/20 16:23
Alexander Isak Breaks Silence With Huge PR Blunder

Alexander Isak Breaks Silence With Huge PR Blunder

The post Alexander Isak Breaks Silence With Huge PR Blunder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – JULY 14: Alexander Isak during the Pre Season Training Camp at FC Seefelder Plateau on July 14, 2025 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Sometimes, silence remains the best policy regardless of what people say about you. In a world where social media drives the news agenda as much as any TV station or newspaper, even the most basic public statement can be twisted in ways the author can barely imagine. So it would be fascinating to know how much counsel Alexander Isak sought before breaking his silence on his future at Newcastle United. It’s not that the soccer world was unaware of the Swedish striker’s desire to leave the North East for Liverpool, as much has been heavily briefed to journalists, but the man himself was never directly attached to any of those stories. It may well be that his decision to post his thoughts on Instagram was deeply discussed with advisors, and the text certainly looked well thought out and carefully crafted. The problem is that his sudden public intervention has added nothing to the whole transfer furore. “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” he wrote. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors. “The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.” Although clearly…
2025/08/20 16:22
Ethereum Dominates Monthly Stablecoin Transfer Volume With $521K Per User

Ethereum Dominates Monthly Stablecoin Transfer Volume With $521K Per User

Ethereum steadies its dominance in the stablecoin market, as it commands a staggering monthly transfer volume per holder. Stablecoins mostly flow on the Ethereum network, according to recent data from the on-chain analytical platform Our Network. The report, shared by the head of research at Onchain Foundation, Leon Waidemann, identified that Ethereum has the largest share of monthly stablecoin transactions in the crypto space. Ethereum Averages $521K Stablecoin Transfer Per User For context, the report ranked blockchains by monthly transfer volume per holder. Unsurprisingly, Ethereum led the chart, with an impressive $521,000 moved per holder over 30 days in the network. Notably, this indicates that massive capital flows through Ethereum and stablecoins account for a considerable part of it. This comes as no surprise, as the smart contract-infused blockchain hosts 51% of the total stablecoin market cap, around $142.6 billion. Meanwhile, this further confirms a trend of massive institutional stablecoin use case, especially on Ethereum. Fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies are gaining increasing attention from large financial institutions, which have identified their use case in settlements. Interestingly, the total stablecoin market cap is slowly growing, as issuers inject more liquidity into the market in response to user demand. The total stablecoin market has grown to $275.5 billion, adding $9.06 billion (3.40%) in the past seven days alone. The majority of these supplies are being transacted on Ethereum, providing use cases and fee revenue for the network. Some believe this would boost revenue, increase Ether’s utility, and consequently drive prices to unprecedented levels. A New Contender to Ethereum’s Stablecoin Dominance? Meanwhile, despite holding a mere 0.64% ($1.77 billion) of the stablecoin supply, Avalanche recorded an impressive monthly transfer volume per holder. Users moved stablecoins on the chain at an average volume of $206,000 per holder, signaling stablecoin interest on Avalanche. Stablecoin Chain Ranking by Monthly Transfer Per Holder Notably, Avalanche has expanded its stablecoin ecosystem lately in collaborations with institutional players. Visa recently announced adding Avalanche to its stablecoin settlement network, with Wyoming testing America’s first state-issued stablecoin, WYST, on the blockchain. Other chains in the top five by monthly transfer volume per holder include Optimism at $82,000, Tron network at $71,000, and Aptos at $56,000. Meanwhile, the list featured other notable networks such as Solana, BNB, and the XRP Ledger, where users transferred an average of $41,000, $36,000, and $26,000, respectively, per holder.
2025/08/20 16:22
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Hits Two-Week Low Ahead of $4 Billion Unlock and Fed Meeting

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Hits Two-Week Low Ahead of $4 Billion Unlock and Fed Meeting

TLDR Ethereum price falls to two-week low of $4,150, down 4.5% from Tuesday’s high of $4,350 $4 billion worth of staked Ethereum (910,461 ETH) is queued for withdrawal over next 15 days Ethereum ETFs see consecutive outflows as investors de-risk ahead of Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting Network activity declines 28% with active addresses dropping [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Hits Two-Week Low Ahead of $4 Billion Unlock and Fed Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/20 16:22
11 XRP ETFs Await SEC Decision: When Approval Could Arrive and What Analysts Think

11 XRP ETFs Await SEC Decision: When Approval Could Arrive and What Analysts Think

The post 11 XRP ETFs Await SEC Decision: When Approval Could Arrive and What Analysts Think appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In the United States, there are approximately 11 applications waiting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to Bloomberg analysts, there is now a 95 percent chance that at least one XRP ETF will be approved. Why XRP Has an Edge Over Rivals Experts say that XRP …
2025/08/20 16:20
Fed’s Michelle Bowman Calls for Open Approach to Crypto and AI Regulation

Fed’s Michelle Bowman Calls for Open Approach to Crypto and AI Regulation

TLDR Michelle Bowman warns banks risk irrelevance without adopting blockchain, AI, and crypto. Fed aims to end “reputational risk” penalties for banks serving digital asset firms. Bowman calls for balanced AI regulation to enhance fraud detection and customer service. The Fed works on a digital asset framework to expand banking access and improve efficiency. Michelle [...] The post Fed’s Michelle Bowman Calls for Open Approach to Crypto and AI Regulation appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/20 16:19
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for Today

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for Today

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price today trades at $0.85, up 0.5 percent while consolidating inside a short-term falling channel. The RSI at 47 shows neutral momentum, with VWAP resistance at $0.852 limiting upside attempts. Smart Money signals highlight BOS and ChoCH structures, pointing to indecision between buyers and sellers. Cardano price today is trading at $0.85, marking a slight 0.5 percent gain as the market stabilizes after recent losses. On the lower time frame, ADA is moving within a falling channel while price hovers around the session VWAP at $0.850. Immediate support is seen at $0.848, with intraday resistance at $0.852. ADA Price Update and Chart Signals Cardano price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 15-minute chart, ADA is showing signs of compression inside a descending channel. The Relative Strength Index stands at 47, reflecting neutral sentiment and suggesting that traders are waiting for confirmation before taking direction. The VWAP midpoint at $0.850 is acting as a pivot, with upper and lower bands narrowing, which explains why Cardano price going down attempts have been limited to minor pullbacks rather than stronger declines. Cardano price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the daily chart, Smart Money Concepts signals show both Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (ChoCH), highlighting mixed conditions. ADA recently formed a weak high near $0.90, while support rests at the 20- and 50-EMA cluster around $0.846. A deeper drop could expose the liquidity pool near $0.749, but holding above $0.846 keeps the short-term structure constructive. Cardano Price Short-Term Outlook In the next 24 hours, ADA is likely to remain rangebound between $0.84 and $0.86. A breakout above $0.86 could open the door to $0.90, while failure to hold $0.84 risks a slide toward $0.82. Traders are watching these levels closely as the market decides whether buyers can regain control. Forecast levels: Support:…
2025/08/20 16:18
Bitcoin Price Today Drops Below $114K as Treasury Drains $400B Liquidity

Bitcoin Price Today Drops Below $114K as Treasury Drains $400B Liquidity

The post Bitcoin Price Today Drops Below $114K as Treasury Drains $400B Liquidity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s latest slump is being pinned on Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech, but analysts argue the real pressure isn’t Fed talk, it’s cash being pulled from the system. Washington’s Treasury General Account (TGA) refill is quietly draining $400 billion of liquidity, shaking both crypto and equity markets harder than Powell’s words ever could. How the Treasury’s Bank Account Works The TGA acts like the U.S. government’s savings account. When the Treasury spends from it, on salaries, bills, or benefits, that cash circulates back into the economy, giving markets a liquidity boost. But when the Treasury decides to rebuild the account, it sells bonds and removes money from the system. Officials now aim to raise $500–$600 billion in the coming months, creating one of the largest liquidity squeezes in recent memory. Bitcoin Feels the Heat Bitcoin, which recently touched highs above $124,000, has dropped more than 8% to near $113,500. Ethereum, XRP, and Solana followed suit. Stocks have also cooled; the Nasdaq slid nearly 1.4% after hitting fresh records, proving how tightly risk assets move with liquidity shifts. For leveraged traders, the pain was sharp. Over $270 million in positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, including $170 million in ETH and $104 million in BTC. Nearly 95% of these were long bets, triggered by moderate 2–3% pullbacks. Ethereum’s short-term implied volatility jumped from 68% to 73%, signaling expectations of more turbulence ahead. Jackson Hole vs. Treasury Liquidity While the liquidity drain is the main story, traders can’t ignore Jerome Powell’s Friday remarks at Jackson Hole. Odds of a September rate cut have dropped sharply, and a hawkish tone could spark further corrections. Still, sentiment hasn’t flipped entirely bearish.  Coinbase’s David Duong explained that Powell’s speech is more of a convenient excuse: “Jackson Hole and PPI are just excuses for market players to trim risk ahead of the U.S. Treasury’s TGA liquidity drain (~$400B) in the weeks ahead.” Crypto analyst Doctor Profit now gives Bitcoin a 21% chance of hitting $100,000 by September and Ethereum a 60% shot at holding above $4,000. Why This Time Hurts More Unlike past liquidity squeezes, today’s system lacks strong buffers. In 2023, banks had deeper reserves, the Fed’s reverse repo facility held excess cash, and foreign buyers eagerly absorbed U.S. debt. Fast forward to 2025, and those cushions are gone. Banks are stretched, foreign demand for Treasuries has faded, and extra liquidity has dried up. As Delphi Digital’s Marcus Wu points out, that makes this TGA rebuild far more disruptive. For Bitcoin bulls hoping for another explosive rally, the real battle isn’t Powell’s speech, it’s the Treasury’s massive cash drain. Until new liquidity flows back into markets, Bitcoin may struggle to recapture its recent highs.
2025/08/20 16:13
Harvard Economist Calls Out the US for Failing on Sensible Crypto Regulation

Harvard Economist Calls Out the US for Failing on Sensible Crypto Regulation

The post Harvard Economist Calls Out the US for Failing on Sensible Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Heavyweight voices from academia, Wall Street, and Washington are weighing in on the future of digital assets. Sentiment soars as the role of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto in general continues to grow in mainstream finance. Harvard Economist and Bitwise CIO Clash on Bitcoin Fundamentals Kenneth Rogoff, Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former Chief Economist at the IMF, admitted he miscalculated Bitcoin’s trajectory nearly a decade ago. He predicted the pioneer crypto would more likely crash to $100 than ever trade at $100,000. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff wrote in a recent post. The Harvard economist also conceded to not appreciating how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies. Given the blatant conflict of interest, he also failed to anticipate a situation where regulators could brazenly hold crypto seemingly without consequence. These remarks highlight frustration at Washington’s slow and conflicted regulatory stance. Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise Asset Management, criticized Rogoff’s framing. In his view, Rogoff overlooked Bitcoin’s greatest advantage, decentralization. According to the Bitwise executive, the pioneer crypto draws power from people, not centralized institutions. You missed: Failed to imagine that a decentralized project, which drew power from people and not centralized institutions, could succeed at scale. https://t.co/HLidOOKXUu — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) August 19, 2025 For Hougan and other Bitcoin advocates, the crypto’s resilience is proof that decentralized systems can thrive where traditional economic models would have assumed failure. Ironically, while Rogoff remains skeptical, his own institution has quietly taken a major step into crypto markets. Two weeks ago, Harvard University disclosed a $116.6 million investment in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), its fifth-largest single position, even surpassing Alphabet. With IBIT as Harvard’s…
2025/08/20 16:12
