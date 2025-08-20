2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
SoFi Bank to start using Bitcoin for cross-border payments

SoFi will enable instant cross-border transfers using Bitcoin and UMA. Transfers will convert USD to Bitcoin via Lightning, then to local currency. The service will first launch in Mexico with lower fees than traditional remittances. SoFi Bank is preparing to shake up the global remittance industry by introducing a blockchain-powered international money transfer service. The […] The post SoFi Bank to start using Bitcoin for cross-border payments appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/20 16:38
What Is BlockDAG? A Technical Overview of Its DAG-PoW Hybrid Blockchain

The post What Is BlockDAG? A Technical Overview of Its DAG-PoW Hybrid Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the blockchain industry matures, users and developers demand systems that are both secure and scalable without adding unnecessary complexity. BlockDAG positions itself as a practical solution to these expectations. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture with traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, the network introduces a hybrid model aimed at increasing speed, throughput, and accessibility, all while retaining the core benefits of decentralization and network security.  This article breaks down how BlockDAG’s layered technical structure supports real-time applications, efficient development, and wide user adoption.  Technical Framework: DAG Meets Proof-of-Work BlockDAG is structured as a hybrid Layer-1 blockchain that merges two core components: a Directed Acyclic Graph for structural speed and a PoW engine for secure consensus. Instead of validating one block at a time like traditional chains, the DAG component enables the simultaneous confirmation of multiple blocks. This model reduces wait times and increases transaction processing capacity without sacrificing the decentralized reliability of mining. This structural shift brings practical advantages. By allowing blocks to run in parallel, BlockDAG improves data flow and lowers latency, particularly during high network activity. Meanwhile, the PoW consensus ensures that the network remains trustless and resistant to manipulation, as miners must still expend real computational effort to validate transactions. “BlockDAG is a hybrid PoW-based layer 1 blockchain, offering a novel implementation of DAG structure for faster and scalable execution.” ,  BlockDAG Keynote 3  Developer Ecosystem and EVM Compatibility BlockDAG is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to use standard Ethereum tools and write smart contracts in Solidity. This means that existing dApps can migrate to BlockDAG with minimal changes, and development teams can continue using familiar platforms such as MetaMask, Truffle, or Hardhat. Additionally, the platform supports both code-based and no-code deployment environments. A user-friendly dashboard allows non-developers to deploy smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:36
Bitcoin Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K Ahead of Jackson Hole

The post Bitcoin Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K Ahead of Jackson Hole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Tuesday with bitcoin sinking below $114,000 as investors are turning cautious that Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Friday Jackson Hold speech may come with a hawkish surprise. BTC dropped to $113,700 during the early hours of the U.S. session, its weakest price in almost two weeks and pulling back 9% from its Thursday record high above $124,000. Ether (ETH) slid 3.5% over the past 24 hours below $4,200. Major altcoins weren’t spared either: Chainlink , Avalanche , Toncoin , Ethena and Aptos declined 4%-6% in a day. The crypto pullback occurred alongside with traditional markets turning risk-off, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes down 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the morning. A check of crypto treasury companies shows that bubble continuing to deflate, with BTC accumulator KindlyMD (NAKA) lower by another 14% on Tuesday. ETH-focused names Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) are down 10% and 8%, respectively. Since soaring as high as $124 in late May in wake of its transition to an ether treasury strategy company, SBET — to pick one — has now crumbled by about 85% to its current $18.60. The grandaddy of the group — Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) was down 5.7% on Tuesday, now lower by 20% over the past month and off 37% from a record high hit late last year. Shares, of course, remain up more than 20-fold since Saylor began purchasing BTC about five years ago. Being the first mover has its advantages. JPOW coming to JHOLE Investors, who previously saw a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as a given, are now weighing the odds that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might argue for holding rates steady during his Friday keynote address at the Kansas City Fed’s Economic Symposium. Despite recent signs of a weakening…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:35
Robinhood Lists SUI Token Sparking Price Rally Hopes

The post Robinhood Lists SUI Token Sparking Price Rally Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Robinhood’s listing of SUI crypto brings the Layer-1 blockchain’s native token into the hands of millions of American retail investors. Sui differentiates itself from other blockchains with parallel transaction processing and low fees. The listing highlights increased legitimacy for SUI and is expected to boost the crypto’s appeal among traders. Popular U.S. trading app Robinhood today announced the listing of SUI crypto, the native token of the Layer-1 Sui blockchain, for spot trading, sparking hopes of a price rally among token holders. What is SUI Crypto? SUI crypto is the utility token of the Sui blockchain, a Layer-1 protocol developed by Mysten Labs (of former Meta/Facebook fame) to be ultra-fast, with low-latency execution and horizontal scalability. It leverages Move, a smart contract language designed for security and parallel execution. Move, by design, is suitable to power mass-market applications, such as gaming platforms, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Since Sui hit the mainnet in 2023, it has steadily captured interest from developers and token holders alike. It has been climbing the ranks of emerging smart contract platforms one step at a time. Its native token, SUI, acts as the network’s primary asset for transaction fees, staking, governance, and protocol rewards. Thanks to its high throughput and low fees, Sui has quickly become a favorite among developers building fast and scalable decentralized applications (dApps). Its unique architecture also allows independent validators to process transactions in parallel, which fuels the blockchain’s speed and scalability, an essential component for gaming studios, NFT projects, and financial services. As more and more dApps launch their projects on Sui, the potential for increased network activity and token utility grows, making it a strong competitor in the crowded Layer-1 race. Why Robinhood’s Listing Matters? Robinhood’s listing of SUI crypto gives the token seamless exposure to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:31
Robinhood Launches Football Prediction Markets Through Kalshi

Robinhood has announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets within the app, allowing customers to trade on the outcomes of popular football games. Since the introduction of prediction markets last year, over 2 billion contracts have been traded on the platform. The new markets will feature contracts for all regular season pro […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 16:30
Few Crypto Tokens as Securities

The post Few Crypto Tokens as Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC alters crypto regulation, impacts market stability and innovation progress. Bitcoin and Ethereum unlikely as securities, boosting confidence. Policy change expected to enhance U.S. crypto competitiveness. On August 20, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced in Washington D.C. that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities, signaling a regulatory shift. This adjustment may boost U.S. funding for digital assets, especially ICOs, mitigating legal uncertainties and spurring crypto market innovation. SEC’s Bold Move: Most Crypto Tokens Escape Securities Label SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced a major regulatory shift in Washington D.C., stating most crypto assets will not be designated as securities. This aligns with interpretive policy to modernize crypto regulation and encourage industry growth. Hester Peirce supports these changes, leading the SEC Crypto Task Force. The U.S. crypto market expects to thrive under these reduced regulatory constraints, fostering innovation and increasing funding avenues. SEC’s new stance reduces legal risk for projects involving tokens like ETH and BTC, which have struggled under prior scrutiny. Additionally, ICOs and DeFi initiatives are anticipated to face fewer barriers, encouraging innovation. “Most crypto assets are not securities. This marks a shift away from the old regulation-by-enforcement approach, with a commitment to public rulemaking, safe harbors, and a level playing field for American blockchain innovators.” – Paul Atkins Market stakeholders, including major exchanges, have welcomed the news. Paul Atkins emphasized a balanced framework with public rule-making and safe harbors. While sentiment is largely positive, key figures await final guidelines to understand the specific impacts. Historical Context Reflects Major Shift in Crypto Regulation Did you know? SEC’s shift mirrors the 2018 Hinman speech, establishing a clearer pathway for crypto governance under federal guidelines. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) was last quoted at $4,193.72 with a market cap of $506.21 billion. The token’s market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:30
August 2025 Presale Alert: How Buying Ozak AI Before $2M Could Lead to 500x Returns by 2026

The chatter is getting louder. Ozak AI is still in its presale phase, and we’re looking at an entry point that some believe could be life-changing. Thus, buying Ozak AI before $2M could lead to 500x returns by 2026. That idea alone is enough to grab attention. What makes it more gripping is not just […] The post August 2025 Presale Alert: How Buying Ozak AI Before $2M Could Lead to 500x Returns by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 16:30
Bitcoin Hits All-Time High: DNSBTC Best Free Cloud Mining Offers Stable Returns for Passive Income Seekers

DNSBTC tops 2025 cloud mining with a $60 free bonus, daily crypto payouts, eco-friendly data centers, and secure passive income from BTC, LTC, DOGE.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 16:29
Crypto ETF Outflows Rattle Investor Confidence

The post Crypto ETF Outflows Rattle Investor Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States saw substantial net outflows, with Bitcoin losing $523 million and Ethereum $422.3 million as of August 19. This exodus hints at significant portfolio adjustments among institutional investors, likely spurred by looming macroeconomic shifts. Continue Reading:Crypto ETF Outflows Rattle Investor Confidence Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-etf-outflows-rattle-investor-confidence
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:29
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs record heavy outflows as traders await Fed signals

Data from SoSoValue showed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded daily net outflows of $523 million on Tuesday. Spot Ether ETFs experienced $422.3 million in total net outflows, according to SoSoValue. Investors are now waiting for additional cues, including the release of minutes from the FOMC’s July meeting later on Wednesday. US spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded […] The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs record heavy outflows as traders await Fed signals appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/20 16:28
