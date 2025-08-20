2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M

Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M

After making nearly $7 million in four months, this savvy trader lost nearly all his gains in just two days, illustrating the unpredictability of the crypto markets. A cryptocurrency trader who recently grew their account from $125,000 to more than $43 million was almost liquidated on Wednesday for $6.2 million after Ether briefly fell near the $4,000 level.The liquidation took place on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid as Ether (ETH) dipped close to the $4,000 leve amid a broader market correction, highlighting the volatility that can catch even seasoned traders off guard.It comes two days after the trader turned an initial investment of $125,000 into over $43 million at its peak before locking in nearly $7 million worth of profit on Monday, Cointelegraph reported.Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2.492+0.60%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.6674-10.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 16:54
Κοινοποίηση
XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline

XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline

The post XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF analyst Nate Gerraci has projected that the XRP ETF could be approved in 60 days. This follows the US SEC delaying their final decision on the products till October. Analyst Says Spot XRP ETF Approvals Imminent In a recent X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, suggested that spot crypto ETFs are likely to gain traction within the next two months. He emphasized that products with an altcoin focus, such as Litecoin ETFs, XRP, and Solana, are nearing approval. Geraci added that the approval of staking for existing Ethereum spot ETFs could come “any day now,” offering investors new yield-generating opportunities. This projection aligns with the belief that the SEC is preparing to open the floodgates for a wave of crypto ETFs once its final reviews conclude in October. As CoinGape previously reported, the SEC formally delayed its decision on five separate spot XRP ETF proposals. Applications from Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Greyscale, and 21Shares were among them. The regulator mentioned the need for more time to evaluate the filings. Specifically, the SEC pushed back its review of the 21Shares Core XRP Trust by 60 days, moving the final deadline from August 20 to October 19, 2025. Similarly, Grayscale’s attempt to convert its existing XRP Trust into a spot XRP ETF faces an October 18 deadline. These extensions now place October as the decisive month for the future of XRP-linked ETFs. If approved, it could lead to more inflows into XRP. Institutional investors, who typically prefer regulated options like ETFs, would have easier access to XRP. CLARITY Act Could Reshape SEC Oversight Nate Gerraci highlighted the importance of the CLARITY Act in the approval of some other crypto products. The CLARITY Act was passed in the U.S. House last month and is now awaiting Senate…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:53
Κοινοποίηση
Sports Betting Giant SharpLink Doubles Down on Ethereum as Directors Cash Out

Sports Betting Giant SharpLink Doubles Down on Ethereum as Directors Cash Out

TLDR SharpLink Gaming purchased $667 million worth of Ether at an average price of $4,648, bringing total holdings to 740,760 ETH worth $3.2 billion The company generates staking rewards from its Ether holdings, earning 1,388 ETH through participation in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network SharpLink reported a $103 million net loss in Q2 2025, largely due to [...] The post Sports Betting Giant SharpLink Doubles Down on Ethereum as Directors Cash Out appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,259.58+0.70%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011243+4.57%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/20 16:49
Κοινοποίηση
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Pullback to $4,100 Could Trigger Tom Lee’s Buy Signal

Ethereum Pullback to $4,100 Could Trigger Tom Lee’s Buy Signal

The post Ethereum Pullback to $4,100 Could Trigger Tom Lee’s Buy Signal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market split as Bitcoin steadies while Ethereum faces sharper weekly losses. Ethereum supports at $4,100, $3,665, and $3,374 closely watched. Short-term volatility expected, but broader crypto uptrend remains structurally intact. The cryptocurrency market continues to remain split. Bitcoin is down only a few percent from its highs, which some call nothing more than a “blip on the radar.” Others, spooked by red charts and bearish thumbnails, argue that weakness in Ethereum and altcoins could be the first sign of something bigger. So as the crypto market debates Bitcoin’s minor dip, veteran strategist Tom Lee revealed his hand in Ethereum. Lee stated he would be a confident buyer if ETH pulls back into the $4,075–$4,150 range, creating a powerful signal for the entire market. Tom Lee even outlined a target zone for Ethereum, revealing that he would consider buying if ETH pulls back to the $4,075–$4,150 range by midweek.  The significance, the analyst said, lies not just in the number itself but in the weight of Lee’s capital. “When someone with billions under management publicly marks a level, the market tends to front-run it,” explained one analyst. “That zone suddenly becomes very hard for ETH to break below, because everyone knows there’s real money waiting.” What traders found out after they analyzed CoinEdition’s Bitcoin Price Dips to $115K as Traders Await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech, Lee’s statement provides a clear anchor of conviction for Ethereum. Treasury Firms Drive the Cycle Beyond the signals of veteran traders, institutional treasury companies are increasingly seen as the main force behind this cycle. Firms like SharpLink have already accumulated massive Ethereum holdings, recently purchasing 145,000 ETH worth around $667 million. In less than a year, SharpLink has come to control more than 2% of ETH supply, outpacing even the pace of MicroStrategy’s famous…
RealLink
REAL$0.05157+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000277-1.42%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:45
Κοινοποίηση
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005522+0.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.654-1.70%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017693+0.73%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Hyper Unveils High-Throughput Bitcoin Layer-2 as Presale See Whales Buy $150K in One Week

Bitcoin Hyper Unveils High-Throughput Bitcoin Layer-2 as Presale See Whales Buy $150K in One Week

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) took a leap forward this week with its plan to bring high-speed, low-cost transactions and smart-contract functionality to Bitcoin via a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) rollup architecture. The project will position the world’s largest crypto asset for everyday payments and scalable on-chain apps while preserving Bitcoin’s settlement assurances. The $HYPER presale has […]
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002104-3.70%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.33328+0.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005373-6.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 16:44
Κοινοποίηση
Who Is Real Madrid Prodigy Thiago Pitarch?

Who Is Real Madrid Prodigy Thiago Pitarch?

The post Who Is Real Madrid Prodigy Thiago Pitarch? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thiago Pitarch was in Real Madrid’s squad for their first game of 2025/26 against Osasuna. Getty Images One of the names that may have caught the eye in Real Madrid’s season-opening win against Osasuna was one of those on the bench: Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old midfielder was called up to the first team for the first time in competitive action and, while he didn’t get game time, is looking increasingly involved under Xabi Alonso. Born in August 2007 in Fuenlabrada, a suburb of Madrid, in Spain, Pitarch possesses dual nationality between Spain and Morocco, with the latter coming from his Moroccan grandfather who was born in Al Hoceima. He is yet to show any preferrence for either country, and has not yet made his international debut at any age group, leaving the two nations poised to fight over securing the talent. Pitarch has lived in Spain throughout his life, and has had a tour of Madrid’s soccer clubs throughout his youth development. He began playing for a professional club at the age of just six, initially joining Atlético Madrid, where he stayed until the age of 11. He then spent four years at Getafe, before moving to their rivals and neighbours Leganés for a season aged 15. In 2023, he then joined Real Madrid, progressing quickly through the ranks of the club’s famous La Fábrica youth set-up. Early this calendar year, in 2025, he became a regular in the Juvenil A team for the under 18 age group. Coached by former right-back Álvaro Arbeloa, he earned a contract renewal in January which extended his contract until 2027. Arbeloa was a big fans, backing the midfielder to make 20 appearances as a regular. Xabi Alonso has kept a close eye on Thiago Pitarch Pitarch is also known for his versatility in…
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.12%
SIX
SIX$0.02165+0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05157+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:40
Κοινοποίηση
Very Few Tokens Are Securities, Says Paul Atkins

Very Few Tokens Are Securities, Says Paul Atkins

The post Very Few Tokens Are Securities, Says Paul Atkins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. crypto industry may have just entered a new era. SEC Chair Paul Atkins broke from his predecessor’s hardline stance, declaring that only “very few” tokens count as securities. Backed by the launch of Project Crypto, Atkins is signaling a shift from enforcement-heavy regulation toward building a framework that embraces innovation and prepares financial markets for an on-chain future. A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation   U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has drawn a clear line between his leadership and that of his predecessor, Gary Gensler. Where Gensler argued that most crypto tokens are securities, Atkins says “very few” fit that category. This subtle but crucial difference signals a friendlier regulatory environment, one that could unlock innovation rather than restrict it. His comments at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium confirm a pivot toward seeing tokens as technology-first, not securities by default. Project Crypto: A Framework for the Future Atkins isn’t just talking. The SEC has launched Project Crypto, an initiative meant to modernize securities laws and adapt them for blockchain. The idea is to move beyond outdated interpretations and recognize that crypto represents a new financial architecture. Analysts from Bernstein have gone as far as to call this the “boldest and most transformative crypto vision” ever presented by a sitting SEC chair. If executed well, Project Crypto could set the foundation for on-chain financial markets where stocks, bonds, and even the dollar itself trade natively on blockchain. Market Reactions: Confidence Returns The immediate market reaction has been optimism. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan described Project Crypto as a roadmap for the next five years of investment strategy. For institutions sitting on the sidelines due to regulatory uncertainty, this kind of clarity could be the green light they’ve been waiting for. Investors now see a pathway to regulatory approval for tokenized assets,…
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.12%
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.23%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:39
Κοινοποίηση
Polkadot Launches Capital Markets Division for TradFi

Polkadot Launches Capital Markets Division for TradFi

The post Polkadot Launches Capital Markets Division for TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot has launched a capital markets division aimed at bridging traditional finance and its blockchain ecosystem, underscoring the network’s push to attract institutional players as digital assets gain traction. Unveiled on Tuesday, Polkadot Capital Group was created in response to rising institutional demand for digital assets and improving regulatory clarity in the United States. Its mission is to connect traditional finance with Polkadot’s infrastructure, helping institutions explore opportunities in asset management, banking, venture capital, exchanges and over-the-counter trading. The division will showcase practical use cases in decentralized finance, staking and the fast-growing area of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. According to Polkadot Capital Group lead David Sedacca, the team is already pursuing partnerships with asset managers, brokers and allocators. While headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the division was also shaped by recent US regulatory progress, including the passage of the GENIUS stablecoin act and the House of Representatives advancing separate bills on crypto market structure and anti-CBDC measures. Launched in 2020, Polkadot is the 24th-largest blockchain by market capitalization, valued at roughly $6.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its defining feature is a multichain architecture that allows independent blockchains, known as parachains, to connect and interoperate. Polkadot’s active monthly addresses. Source: TokenTerminal Related: Crypto Biz: IPO fever, Ether wars and stablecoin showdowns Blockchain goes institutional as tokenization, stablecoins gain momentum Polkadot’s capital markets pivot comes as more blockchain firms realign their strategies to capture institutional demand in areas such as asset tokenization, bond issuance and stablecoin settlement. Onchain tokenization, a market valued at roughly $26.4 billion, has been a major driver of TradFi involvement in blockchain. Source: RWA.xyz In December, tokenized securities company Prometheum raised $20 million to expand efforts to bring traditional securities onchain. In June, Digital Asset secured $135 million to scale its Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated…
RealLink
REAL$0.05157+0.19%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1822-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:38
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving