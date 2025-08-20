Who Is Real Madrid Prodigy Thiago Pitarch?

Thiago Pitarch was in Real Madrid's squad for their first game of 2025/26 against Osasuna. Getty Images One of the names that may have caught the eye in Real Madrid's season-opening win against Osasuna was one of those on the bench: Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old midfielder was called up to the first team for the first time in competitive action and, while he didn't get game time, is looking increasingly involved under Xabi Alonso. Born in August 2007 in Fuenlabrada, a suburb of Madrid, in Spain, Pitarch possesses dual nationality between Spain and Morocco, with the latter coming from his Moroccan grandfather who was born in Al Hoceima. He is yet to show any preferrence for either country, and has not yet made his international debut at any age group, leaving the two nations poised to fight over securing the talent. Pitarch has lived in Spain throughout his life, and has had a tour of Madrid's soccer clubs throughout his youth development. He began playing for a professional club at the age of just six, initially joining Atlético Madrid, where he stayed until the age of 11. He then spent four years at Getafe, before moving to their rivals and neighbours Leganés for a season aged 15. In 2023, he then joined Real Madrid, progressing quickly through the ranks of the club's famous La Fábrica youth set-up. Early this calendar year, in 2025, he became a regular in the Juvenil A team for the under 18 age group. Coached by former right-back Álvaro Arbeloa, he earned a contract renewal in January which extended his contract until 2027. Arbeloa was a big fans, backing the midfielder to make 20 appearances as a regular. Xabi Alonso has kept a close eye on Thiago Pitarch Pitarch is also known for his versatility in…