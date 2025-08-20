2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
How an Ether Trader’s $125K Exploded to $43M Before a Near Total Loss

How an Ether Trader’s $125K Exploded to $43M Before a Near Total Loss

In a dramatic twist of fate, an Ethereum trader saw a monumental rise and fall in their investment journey, turning a modest stake into millions before facing a near-total loss. This event underscores the volatile nature of cryptocurrency investments and offers a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved. An Epic Ascent The trader in [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.492+0.60%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.6674-10.35%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000996-26.65%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/20 17:01
Κοινοποίηση
SharpLink Boosts ETH Holdings to 740K with $667M Purchase

SharpLink Boosts ETH Holdings to 740K with $667M Purchase

SharpLink Gaming boosts ETH holdings to 740K with $667M purchase, reinforcing its long-term strategy in Ethereum and digital finance. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has acquired 143,593 ETH worth approximately $667 million, pushing its total holdings to 740,760 ETH. Announced on August 19, 2025, the purchase is a continuation of the company strategy to use […] The post SharpLink Boosts ETH Holdings to 740K with $667M Purchase appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethereum
ETH$4,259.58+0.70%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 17:00
Κοινοποίηση
Ozak AI Is Exploding in Presale – Could This Be the Next Shiba Inu-Level Hype With Real Utility?

Ozak AI Is Exploding in Presale – Could This Be the Next Shiba Inu-Level Hype With Real Utility?

The post Ozak AI Is Exploding in Presale – Could This Be the Next Shiba Inu-Level Hype With Real Utility? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has joined the market as one of the most watched altcoins in 2025. Its presale is gaining attention at a rapid pace, raising over $2 million so far. With a structured tokenomics model, innovative AI-powered infrastructure, and real-world applications, Ozak AI is positioning itself as more than just hype. The token is now being compared to early-stage meme coin runs such as Shiba Inu, but with clear technological foundations and defined use cases, making it a different type of contender. Presale Growth and ROI Path From the initial $0.001 entry to the expected $0.01 level, the increase marks a 900% gain. A buyer who entered at the first stage with $1,000 would hold tokens now worth $10,000 upon stage five entry. As of now, 172 million tokens have been sold, bringing total funds raised to $2 million. The presale allocation spans 3 billion tokens out of the total 10 billion supply. The token is already visible on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it early recognition in the wider market. Upon listing, the team has targeted $1, a level that would transform the early presale gains into exponential returns. Technology and Ecosystem Ozak AI is not only intended as a speculative asset. It combines artificial intelligence, blockchain and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). DePIN relies on IPFS and distributed ledgers to store and process data in a single-point-of-interruption-free manner. Smart contracts control access by recording transactions on immutable ledgers, so they are scalable and secure. Reliability is increased by the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). It obtains correct information on various networks, thus has accuracy in real-time analysis. This underpins self-governing decider constructs, with special emphasis on budgetary data processing and anticipatory forecasting. Another component is the Ozak Prediction Agent, which gives businesses automated insight. It works on both external and…
RealLink
REAL$0.05157+0.19%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04991+2.27%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.00000009-29.13%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 17:00
Κοινοποίηση
Blazpay Integrates with CodexField to Elevate AI-Powered DeFi with Web3 Infrastructure

Blazpay Integrates with CodexField to Elevate AI-Powered DeFi with Web3 Infrastructure

Blazpay, an advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform offering next-gen financial services with AI, has announced its strategic partnership with CodexField, a decentralized content storage and sharing platform. The partnership’s main purpose is to combine Blazpay’s AI-driven DeFi expertise with CodexField’s infrastructure to create an ecosystem where code is owned, transparent, and financially useful. We’re excited to announce our partnership with @CodexField -the full-stack infrastructure for ownership confirmation, permission management, and financialization of content assets in Web3. Together, Blazpay x CodexField are enabling a new era of developer empowerment… pic.twitter.com/eiwXpya2BO— Blazpay (@blazpaylabs) August 19, 2025 The primary focus of this partnership is to provide ease to users for their financial assets in Web3. Blazpay’s vision always revolves around simplifying financial transactions and encourages the worldwide acceptance of cryptocurrencies. In this respect, its unification with CodexField will be the best step for users’ benefits and meet their demands. Blazpay has released this news through its official X account. Building Trust with Transparent Ownership and Secure DeFi Hence, security concerns of users will be treated by CodexField, because it is one of the best platforms among those that have storage and sharing AI-content capacity. CodexField wants to solve the issues regarding confirmation, ownership, permission management, and financialization of AI-based content. Since both FinTech firms are built on Web3 technologies, they are compatible with this digital world. Concurrently, both platforms ensure the security and empowerment of their users for better and quality services in the crypto world. With these modifications, users will be free from issues and problems that they had seen while conducting transactions and trading in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, CodexField’s infrastructure promises to provide true coding ownership to protect users from any fraud or scam. Blazpay Partners with CodexField to Transform Web3 User Experience Furthermore, Blazpay and CodexField have distributed their work efficiently and effectively to make their services one of the best across the whole world. In this scenario, Blazpay will also provide financial services that will be tested and supported by AI. It means that the services will be based on Web3 and fulfill the digital demands of users. Both platforms are going to start a new era of development for users. At the same time, they never neglect the security and performance of their services for the smooth working of users. Both FinTech firms have taken some important steps to ensure security, scalability, speed, and error-free transactions to satisfy their users and tie with them. This will be a golden opportunity for users to get themselves of this opportunity and take advantage of this partnership. 
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.09%
General Impressions
GEN$0.04092+3.85%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:00
Κοινοποίηση
Here’s One Way to Know When Chainlink (LINK) Price Could See a Big Dip

Here’s One Way to Know When Chainlink (LINK) Price Could See a Big Dip

Chainlink price, just like other cryptos, has a habit of surprising traders, both on the way up and on the way down. According to Ali (@ali_charts), one of the clearest signals of a coming correction isn’t on the price chart itself. Instead, it shows up in social media chatter. Ali explained that when positive sentiment
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.011583-1.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:00
Κοινοποίηση
2 unstoppable dividend stocks to buy now

2 unstoppable dividend stocks to buy now

The post 2 unstoppable dividend stocks to buy now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For long-term investors, dividend-paying companies remain a key factor as they provide both income and stability. Some of these companies combine consistent cash returns with resilient business models that can weather economic cycles.  In the current environment, where markets are dominated by volatility, investors seeking dividend-paying options can consider the following two equities. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has delivered one of the strongest performances among large-cap U.S. retailers over the past year, with its stock up more than 35%. As of press time, WMT was trading at $101, up 12% year-to-date. WMT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold The company has beaten Wall Street’s earnings expectations for 11 straight quarters and remains well-positioned in a high-inflation environment thanks to its scale and cost leadership.  With 10,500 global stores, Walmart commands unmatched leverage with suppliers and resilience against tariffs. Two-thirds of its core assortment is made in the U.S., enabling it to offset cost pressures through supply chain shifts and pricing flexibility. Notably, in fiscal Q1 2026, sales rose 4% year over year, with management guiding for 3% to 4% growth for the full year. E-commerce surged 22%, while high-margin segments such as advertising and membership fees continue to expand. For income investors, Walmart offers reliability with the company having raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years, earning “Dividend King” status. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, yielding 0.93% annually.  While modest, this steady payout underscores Walmart’s ability to balance growth with shareholder returns. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has touched a 52-week high of $177.98, with the stock up more than 11% over the past year and nearly 24% YTD.  JNJ YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Strong trading volumes and strategic advancements have fueled the rally, reflecting renewed…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.06376-2.17%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:58
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company

Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company

Highlights: Thumzup is buying Dogehash to form a new Nasdaq-listed company.  Dogehash operates 2,500 mining machines and plans further expansion with renewable energy.  Thumzup raised $50M and approved $250M for crypto assets and growth. Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation, an AdTech firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., revealed on Tuesday that it is set to acquire Dogehash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining company based in North America. Shareholders of Dogehash, which runs large-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations, will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares as part of the agreement. After the merger is completed, the new company will be called Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG. $TZUP and Dogehash aim to become the world's leading #Dogecoin mining platform and will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure via staking in DeFi products within the DogeOS ecosystem to enhance miner economics and amplify yield beyond base block rewards. … — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) August 19, 2025 The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter if shareholders and regulators approve. This marks a bold step for Thumzup, which shifted its business direction less than a year ago to focus heavily on digital assets. CEO Robert Steele expressed his aim to take Thumzup beyond social media marketing. He added that the company should grow into a serious crypto firm with solid capital, mining operations, and treasury management expertise. He stated: “This accelerates our evolution from a digital‑marketing platform into a diversified digital‑asset infrastructure and treasury company. Dogehash brings world‑class mining expertise, low‑cost renewable power, and access to cutting‑edge Scrypt miners.” Dogehash Mining Operations and Expansion Dogehash runs about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC mining machines in North America to mine DOGE and LTC. The company also plans to add more machines this year and grow production further through 2026. Its main site uses renewable energy, and smaller sites are being added to increase output. After the merge, the new company expects to leverage to use DogeOS, a special system that makes mining more profitable. With this, miners won’t just earn from normal mining, but also from staking, lending, and other DeFi products. Executives believe this plan can keep mining Dogecoin profitable even when prices are low. Dogehash co-founder Jonathan Leong explained that his team already secured cheap, renewable energy. By joining Thumzup, they will also get access to big funding, which will help them grow faster than they could on their own. Dogehash CEO Parker Scott said the company is ready to benefit from Dogecoin’s growth and blockchain progress. He explained that, unlike others who only buy cryptocurrency with cash, Dogehash had built its own mining infrastructure. By operating a fleet of ASIC machines, the company earns revenue directly from mining. Scott noted this provides a steady and lasting supply of Dogecoin for long-term growth. Dogecoin is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, known for fast transactions and low fees. Its supply keeps growing in a predictable way, similar to regular money. People widely use it for payments and trading, moving millions daily, and it remains among the top cryptocurrencies by market value. Thumzup’s Fundraising and Asset Plans The acquisition also follows Thumzup’s $50 million fundraising in July. This money was reserved to grow its crypto plans and purchase more mining machines. The board also gave approval for holding up to $250 million worth of digital assets. The assets include Ether, XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and USDC. Thumzup’s Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Stablecoin USDC. Read the press release: https://t.co/Rv5GxA2A40 $TZUP pic.twitter.com/HLg2FPL3Xa — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) July 17, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.12%
Solana
SOL$184.23+1.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.654-1.70%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 16:57
Κοινοποίηση
Pump Fun reclaims Solana memecoin launchpad dominance with 62% revenue share over two weeks

Pump Fun reclaims Solana memecoin launchpad dominance with 62% revenue share over two weeks

The post Pump Fun reclaims Solana memecoin launchpad dominance with 62% revenue share over two weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has regained its status as the largest memecoin launchpad on Solana over the past two weeks. The dominance is evident in both revenue generation and trading volume. According to data from Blockworks, Pump.fun dominated 62% of all revenue generated from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, which amounts to nearly $16.7 million. Regarding trading volume, Pump.fun reached approximately $1.4 billion in the same period, representing 55.6% of all trading volume from memecoin launchpads from Solana. The growth in both metrics comes from increasing token creation, with 293,192 tokens created using Pump.fun’s infrastructure in two weeks. This is equivalent to 66% of all tokens created in the period. Losing dominance Pump.fun started losing ground to Bonk.fun in early July. The movement was attributed to Bonk.fun’s buyback program related to BONK, where 50% of Bonk.fun fees were directed to buy and burn the token. An additional 8% of the fees were used to buy and hold BONK on reserves. The model attracted users to interact with the platform, resulting in nearly 606,000 tokens created from July 1 to Aug. 3. During the same period, Pump.fun saw 379,253 tokens launched. Furthermore, the number of tokens created on Bonk.fun that surpassed $1 million in market cap grew 130%, while Pump.fun’s slid by 7.5%. The activity and tokens success prompted Bonk.fun to capture 54% of the fees generated from July 1 to Aug. 3, while Pump.fun got 24.4% of the revenue from Solana memecoin launchpads. Bonk.fun’s numbers even influenced BONK, which jumped up to 134% in July. Meanwhile, Pump.fun’s PUMP token collapsed from a fully diluted value of $4 billion to $2.4 billion in the same month. Getting the crown back The reversion started on Aug. 6, amid Pump.fun’s token buyback plan becoming more aggressive. Since Aug. 7, the launchpad has never bought less than…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474+0.16%
Bonk
BONK$0.0000216-0.73%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0337--%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 16:57
Κοινοποίηση
Trending: New Forbes List of Alleged SEC Securities Excites XRP Community

Trending: New Forbes List of Alleged SEC Securities Excites XRP Community

XRP missing from Forbes securities list sparks excitement among traders. Community hails XRP’s unique status after latest Forbes market update. Ripple supporters celebrate as XRP avoids alleged SEC securities tag. Forbes has published its updated list of alleged SEC securities coins, and the XRP community is energized by what it reveals. According to a post by Xaif Crypto on X, XRP is not among the tokens flagged in the report, sparking renewed optimism for Ripple’s supporters. The ranking showcased major cryptocurrencies like BNB, Solana, Cardano, and TRON, all listed under the alleged securities category. Together, the identified coins carry a market capitalization of $309.72 billion, with the market seeing a slight 0.08 percent decline in daily movement. What the Forbes Ranking Revealed BNB led the chart with a market value of $117 billion, followed by Solana at $98 billion. Cardano and TRON also maintained strong positions with over $33 billion in capitalization. Toncoin, NEAR Protocol, Internet Computer, Algorand, Cosmos Hub, and Filecoin rounded out the list. Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar In contrast, XRP’s absence stood out and was immediately noticed by traders. Many within the Ripple community viewed it as a clear shift in regulatory perception, potentially marking a turning point in how the asset is classified. BREAKING: Forbes list of “Alleged SEC Securities” shows NO $XRP That means the SEC no longer counts XRP among alleged securities Ripple victory is loud & clear XRP = Utility, not a security The real bull run fuel is here pic.twitter.com/Q7Qw3nHbju — Xaif Crypto| (@Xaif_Crypto) August 19, 2025 Community Reactions to the Update XRP supporters quickly took to social media to share their thoughts. User @BrokenMuzzle reacted by noting that it “only took 3 bull markets, 7 years, and 150m.” for them to realize. Another user, @Mattyokoh3, emphasized that XRP seems “in a League of its own,” pointing out the ongoing debate about whether it functions as a security or a utility asset. He also suggested that “CoinMarketCap should create its category” for XRP, reflecting the community’s sentiment that the token occupies a unique position in the industry. Market Impact and Outlook The reactions highlight how closely XRP’s regulatory journey is followed. Its omission from the list has boosted confidence among supporters who believe this distinction could attract greater institutional involvement. Meanwhile, other assets still flagged as alleged securities remain under scrutiny, keeping regulatory challenges at the forefront of market dynamics. The Forbes update has been received as encouraging news by Ripple’s supporters. With XRP missing from the alleged securities list, community voices continue to celebrate what they see as an important step forward. Also Read: North Korean Hackers Steal $23M from UK Crypto Exchange in Major Breach The post Trending: New Forbes List of Alleged SEC Securities Excites XRP Community appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.492+0.60%
Binance Coin
BNB$849.97+2.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.05157+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 16:56
Κοινοποίηση
Strategy’s MSTR hits lowest since April as company eyes expanded stock issuance for bitcoin purchases

Strategy’s MSTR hits lowest since April as company eyes expanded stock issuance for bitcoin purchases

The company's new update lowering the bar for new stock issuance caused concerns among investors.
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.268+2.25%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 16:54
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving