2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Crypto Market Greed Is Back As Bitcoin Price Forms Support At $115,000

Crypto Market Greed Is Back As Bitcoin Price Forms Support At $115,000

The post Crypto Market Greed Is Back As Bitcoin Price Forms Support At $115,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Bitcoin price held support at $114,000, with market sentiment in the “Greed” zone at 56. Glassnode data showed First Buyers increased holdings by 1.0% and Conviction Buyers by 10.1% in five days. Profit Takers rose 5.4% to 1.83 million BTC, while Loss Sellers jumped 37.8%, though panic selling stayed limited. Bitcoin price traded at $114,000 on August 20, 2025, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index showing 56. This reading places the market mood in the “Greed” zone. Glassnode data pointed to rising demand among new and committed buyers, while institutions adjusted holdings during the recent price swings. Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery as Glassnode Points to Rising Demand Bitcoin price stayed firm at $114k in earlier trading hours. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stood at 56, putting the market in “Greed” territory. Notably, this figure is lower than 60 from the day before, 68 last week, and 72 last month. Glassnode’s Supply by Investor Behavior data showed that demand remained present despite recent swings. First buyers increased their holdings by 1.0% in five days, moving from 4.88 million BTC to 4.93 million BTC. Conviction buyers added more strongly, rising 10.1% in the same period, from 933,000 BTC to 1.03 million BTC. Bitcoin Investor Behavior Trend | Source: Glassnode More so, analysts noted that the Bitcoin price’s increase was smaller than during April’s surge. This suggested that some investors still held back, waiting for bigger drops before committing larger sums. On the selling side, Loss Sellers climbed 37.8% in five days, from 63,000 BTC to 87,000 BTC. Still, realized losses remained lower than earlier in the year. This pointed to fewer cases of panic selling. Profit Takers also rose by 5.4%, increasing from 1.73 million BTC to 1.83 million BTC. This figure marked the…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,389.11-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184-3.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 17:13
Κοινοποίηση
Celsius Begins Third Distribution with $220M Payout to Creditors

Celsius Begins Third Distribution with $220M Payout to Creditors

Highlights: Celsius begins third distribution, distributing $220.6 million to creditors. The total creditor recovery now stands at 64.9% with a goal of 67–85%. Creditors may also receive equity in Ionic Digital, a Bitcoin mining firm. Celsius Network officially announced the third distribution to its creditors. According to the announcement, the platform will begin to distribute $220.6 million on August 20, 2025. The payout includes both cash and cryptocurrency settled through PayPal, Coinbase, Venmo, and Hyperwallet. This is part of an ongoing effort after Celsius reached an agreed reorganization plan in 2023, which was supported by 98% of its creditors. Earlier issued distributions were $2.53 billion and $127 million. The overall recovery rate has now risen to 64.9%. Celsius will begin a third distribution of $220.6 million to eligible creditors. More info here: https://t.co/A5VoaG7CCJ — Celsius (@CelsiusNetwork) August 19, 2025 Celsius Begins Third Distribution as Total Recovery Hits 64.9% This latest round, as per the court filing, brings the creditor recovery of Celsius closer to the target of 67-85%. The funds are distributed in Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. dollars may instead be issued to select users, mainly corporate clients. The plan also includes equity in Ionic Digital, the mining firm owned by Celsius. The source of this distribution is demonstrated in legal filings. Celsius tapped into contingent and disputed claims in an $86.4 million capital drawdown. There was also an amount of $46.3 million in forfeited claims. Moreover, expunged claims brought in an additional $7.7 million. The remaining $17 million came about in the form of disallowed claims with former CEO Alexander Mashinsky and related parties.  Approximately $63.2 million has been allocated to the legal and administrative costs. The portal insisted on the importance of users updating their claims portal details. This guarantees prompt payouts and prevents delays in processing. To access their funds, all users have to undergo KYC checks. Furthermore, the date of distribution and eligibility depend on claim status. Mining Firm and Lawsuit Support Broader Recovery Strategy The introduction of Ionic Digital Inc. is one of the essential components of the recovery strategy. Ionic Digital is a Bitcoin mining company that focuses on recovering value from lost creditors. Equity ownership of the firm may be given to some creditors. This strategy would assist in increasing overall recovery up to 85%. Celsius is still engaging in legal issues. A United States bankruptcy judge allowed the litigation of Celsius against Tether to continue. The judge decided that the claims of breach of contract and fraud could proceed. Celsius claimed that Tether cost them billions by selling Bitcoin in early 2022. Celsius just won a major round in its $4B lawsuit against Tether. A U.S. judge says the case can move forward over claims that Tether sold 39,500 $BTC early during the 2022 crash, breaking their deal. If Celsius wins, this could set a BIG example for how crypto firms are… pic.twitter.com/JfVmZocNS4 — Greg Miller (@greg_miller05) July 2, 2025 The court ruled that there were enough ties between the operations of Tether and the United States, showing that the case should not be a foreign matter. While not all charges were upheld, the central claims remain active in court. Recovery Approaches Final Phase with Focus on Efficiency As Celsius begins its third distribution, most users are seeing progress in their claims. According to the firm, 93% of the initial money due has been paid out. Moreover, the rest will be managed in phases and are subject to verification and legal clearance. The collapse was preceded by risky lending and the volatility of the crypto market in July 2022. Furthermore, the crisis was worsened by exposure to Terra-Luna and other DeFi protocols. Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after having a $1.2 billion balance-sheet deficit. The present recovery plan has returned much of the user funds lost despite the collapse. With the third distribution in progress, it is now time to focus on final recoveries and equity distributions. Meanwhile, Celsius has warned its users to be aware of phishing attempts and only to use official communications. During the repayment periods, there have been more fraudulent activities. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1198-1.80%
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.99%
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:13
Κοινοποίηση
Here’s Why XRP is Down All of a Sudden

Here’s Why XRP is Down All of a Sudden

XRP slumps as inflation fears rise after Home Depot update. Crypto markets tumble with XRP falling below the $3 level. Inflation signals spark selling pressure, pushing XRP price sharply lower. XRP dropped to $2.88 on Tuesday, recording a 3.95 percent loss in just 24 hours and surprising many traders with its sudden decline. Bitcoin and Ethereum both decreased by 2.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, over the same time. As shown by statistics, after the decline, XRP’s market capitalization decreased to $171.35 billion, and the volume of transactions increased by 1.72 percent to $6.87 billion. The token’s chart showed a sharp decline below $3.00, with price momentum turning negative in the day session. Also Read: 320% Increase Between 10,000 and 100,000 XRP Holders – Here’s What’s Happening Why XRP is Facing Selling Pressure The immediate trigger for XRP’s downturn came from broader economic concerns tied to Home Depot’s latest earnings update. Home Depot announced plans to increase the prices of some items in response to pressure created by tariffs. This was seen as an indication that inflation may take place at a higher pace than anticipated, and thus, a risk-off mood took place in the financial markets. XRP’s decline reflects how inflation concerns feed into cryptocurrency valuations. Rising inflation may hinder the Federal Reserve from relaxing interest rates, thus curtailing liquidity conditions that normally favor digital assets. This change in perspective caused investors to reduce exposure, which caused visible price weakness. XRP Price Movement Trading data showed XRP opening above $3.00 before sliding steadily throughout the day to $2.88, with no recovery above $2.95. The red momentum on the chart indicated growing selling pressure despite the slightly higher overall volume, indicating more sellers than buyers in the market. Nevertheless, the decline has pushed XRP down by almost 49 percent on an annualized basis, indicating that the long-term trend is yet to be washed away. The recent movement, however, affirmed that macroeconomic drivers remain the driving force in terms of short-term trading action in the cryptocurrency market. Source: CoinMarketCap XRP’s sudden decline is directly tied to inflation fears, which rattled investor confidence after Home Depot’s pricing announcement. With macroeconomic signals weighing heavily on sentiment, XRP and other cryptocurrencies remain vulnerable to swift market corrections. Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar The post Here’s Why XRP is Down All of a Sudden appeared first on 36Crypto.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226458+1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
XRP
XRP$2.8882-0.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:11
Κοινοποίηση
Here’s Why This XRP Fall Was Always on the Cards

Here’s Why This XRP Fall Was Always on the Cards

XRP recently corrected sharply amid a broader market crash, but here's why this collapse was always on the cards. For context, the latest correction came after XRP claimed a new peak of $3.66 on July 18. It immediately gave up this level as August opened and continued to battle the bears above $3 until the recent drop made it lose the psychological mark. Specifically, XRP collapsed 6.62% yesterday, its largest daily loss in a month. Profit-Taking Trend Among XRP Holders However, before this drop, The Crypto Basic called attention to a market trend that actually pointed to a massive decline. Specifically, while XRP changed hands above $3, the report revealed that about 94% of XRP wallets were in profit.  Nonetheless, the report noted that while this is an impressive metric in terms of profitability, it might point to a massive price crash in the short term, as most of the wallets that are now seeing gains could start executing profit-taking trades. This often leads to price declines. Notably, historical data confirmed this pattern. For context, in January 2018, when XRP spiked to a new all-time high of $3.3, address profitability surpassed 90%. After this, XRP witnessed a steep drop, crashing by a massive 43.57% in January 2018 alone, and extended the downtrend to a 95.5% drop by the end of the correction. This trend played out again after XRP recovered to the $1.96 high during the 2020/2021 bull run. Upon reaching this peak, XRP's address profitability soared past 90% again. Expectedly, this led to another round of profit-taking trades, with XRP eventually collapsing by 85%. XRP Showing Greater Resilience Now Considering this trend, market analyst Winny argued that with XRP's wallet profitability rising above 90% again, "someone" would eventually sell. This has since materialized, but not in full force. For context, an 85% collapse for XRP would lead to $0.45, and a 95% drop would result in a price of $0.15. Notably, Winny suggested that this time might be different due to rapidly growing whale wallets, a spike in network activity, and positive chart patterns. While the profit-taking trades as well as the broader market downturn have pushed XRP below $3, it still holds firm at $2.9, now attempting to recover the psychological threshold. XRP RSI Shows More Room for GrowthXRP RSI Shows More Room for Growth Despite it trading at $2.9 at press time, XRP's daily RSI still stands at a low 43.05. Notably, when XRP traded for $2.9 in mid-July, its RSI was already overstretched at 83.69. However, it still saw a run to $3.66 days later. With the current 43.05 RSI value, XRP has much more room for growth. As a result, a recovery here could push prices to new highs.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
XRP
XRP$2.8882-0.53%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03819-0.28%
Κοινοποίηση
The Crypto Basic2025/08/20 17:08
Κοινοποίηση
IOTA Debuts Hierarchies Alpha to Power Secure Trust Relationships On-Chain

IOTA Debuts Hierarchies Alpha to Power Secure Trust Relationships On-Chain

In a decentralized world, trust needs structure, and IOTA has laid the groundwork to make auditable trust a reality. With the just-launched IOTA Hierarchies, we get trust that’s programmable, transparent, and capable of scaling across sectors. Every connection in the digital economy depends on trust. Auditors validate companies, suppliers keep production moving, and devices exchange [...]]]>
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1951-0.66%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.09%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto News Flash2025/08/20 17:08
Κοινοποίηση
Ex-IMF Economist Kenneth Rogoff Explains Why His Bitcoin Crash Call Fell Flat— Blames Everyone But Himself For Missing It, Says Anthony Pompliano

Ex-IMF Economist Kenneth Rogoff Explains Why His Bitcoin Crash Call Fell Flat— Blames Everyone But Himself For Missing It, Says Anthony Pompliano

Kenneth Rogoff, former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday evaluated his failed 2018 projection that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would be worth $100 rather than $100,000 within a decade.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,389.11-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.50%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:06
Κοινοποίηση
Celsius Begins Third Major Creditor Payout of $220M

Celsius Begins Third Major Creditor Payout of $220M

The post Celsius Begins Third Major Creditor Payout of $220M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celsius Network has begun its third creditor payout, distributing a total of $220.6 million The distribution will be made in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) via Coinbase and PayPal Funds were sourced in part from $17M in disallowed claims from the firm’s former CEO Celsius Network is beginning its third major distribution to creditors, a payout totaling $220.6 million. This is part of the court-supervised recovery plan that followed the crypto lender’s shocking collapse in 2022. For the thousands of users who have faced prolonged uncertainty, this distribution represents one of the most substantial returns to date. How the $220M Payout Was Funded Court filings reveal the funds were pieced together from several sources within the bankruptcy estate. A key contributor was $17 million in disallowed claims connected to the firm’s disgraced founder. As the Celsius Founder Pleads Guilty: Faces Fraud Sentencing in 2025; funds tied to him, are now being redirected to victims. Other major sources include $86.4 million from released reserves for disputed claims and $46.3 million from forfeited claims. Together, these pools of capital have enabled this latest payout, while approximately $63.2 million has been allocated to cover the extensive legal and administrative costs of the complex process. The Distribution Plan for Creditors Eligible creditors will receive their distributions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). To claim their funds, individuals must complete Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification with designated partners, including Coinbase and PayPal. Corporate entities may receive their payments in U.S. dollars. In a move designed to boost overall recovery, creditors will also receive equity shares in a new entity called Ionic Digital. Including the value of this stock, some projections estimate that creditors could ultimately recover between 67% and 85% of their holdings.  While the recovery process remains ongoing, with the Celsius Lawsuit Against Tether for $4…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,389.11-0.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.23%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 17:06
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Blames Powell for Housing Crisis as Markets Push for Fed Rate Cuts

Trump Blames Powell for Housing Crisis as Markets Push for Fed Rate Cuts

The post Trump Blames Powell for Housing Crisis as Markets Push for Fed Rate Cuts  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Trump is yet again targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of stalling on rate cuts and hurting the housing market. With mortgages, interest rates, and even crypto caught in the middle, what is really at stake? Let us find out. Is Powell Hurting the Housing Market? In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump slammed Powell, claiming that he is crushing the housing market. With inflation under control, he says every sign points to a major rate cut. “‘Too Late’ is a disaster,” he added. James Fishback, CEO of Investment firm Azoria, also echoed the concerns about Fed policy, noting that last year, mortgage rates spiked because the market expected more rate cuts than the Fed delivered. This is ridiculous. The only reason mortgage rates went up after the Fed lowered rates in Fall 2024 was because the interest rate futures market (SOFR) was expecting an additional 1.32% of total interest rate cuts (see chart below) *on top of* the 1.00% in rate cuts the Fed was… https://t.co/Z2n3R9eAJm pic.twitter.com/BCPckqalqR— James Fishback (@j_fishback) August 20, 2025 This time, he said, interest rate futures are pricing in almost no moves from the Fed.  With inflation at a four-year low, CPI six-month annualized at 1.9%, Fishback believes it’s time for a significant rate cut to bring down mortgage rates and provide relief to homeowners.  He claims there should be a 100bps rate cut next month to make up for missed cuts earlier this year. Will the Fed Cut Rates? According to data from the CME Fed Watch Tool, there is now an 83% chance of a rate cut to 400–425 basis points. Just recently, the odds had climbed nearly 100%, with some traders even betting for a 50 bps cut. The drop shows rising uncertainty over mixed signals from the economy. All Eyes on Powell’s Speech, FOMC Minutes Trump’s criticisms come ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, where investors will be watching closely for signals on the economy and potential rate cuts. The next Fed meeting is set for September 16-17, and while most expect a modest 0.25% reduction, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been pushing for a 0.5 bps rate cut. Still, some analysts caution that a September cut is not guaranteed. Inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, and tariff-driven price increases are adding new pressures. The release of the FOMC minutes today will provide more detail on the Fed’s recent discussions on policy, inflation, and the economy. Crypto Market Turns Bearish The crypto market is down today as Bitcoin dipped below $114K and Ether dropped under $4,200. Major altcoins also saw declines, while crypto-linked stocks like MARA, COIN, and MSTR saw even bigger drops. Retail traders have done a complete 180 after Bitcoin has failed to rally and dipped below $113K. The past 24 hours have marked the most bearish sentiment seen on social media since the June 22nd fears of war caused a cascade of panic sells. Historically, this negative… pic.twitter.com/UYKOpWoOkn— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 20, 2025 Data from Santiment shows that retail traders have turned sharply bearish after Bitcoin fell below $113K, marking the most negative sentiment since June. Historically, such extreme fear can signal a buying opportunity for patient traders, as markets often move opposite to the crowd. Q4 Rally Ahead? Not everyone is bearish. Investor Ted Pillows notes that most investors are trying to sell too early this cycle, which could make them miss the next big rally. He sees another leg up for Bitcoin in Q4, with rising global liquidity and expected Fed rate cuts pushing BTC toward $160K+. This cycle, everyone wants to sell before the blow-off top.And that's why most people will miss the major rally.Even looking at $BTC, it seems like another leg up will happen in Q4.Global liquidity is back on the rise, while the market is expecting 2-3 Fed rate cuts this… pic.twitter.com/3sgyp4zQp7— Ted (@TedPillows) August 18, 2025 With Powell’s speech and the FOMC minutes looming, crypto traders are on edge. The coming week could decide whether the market sparks a new rally or faces further losses. 
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.99%
SIX
SIX$0.02165+0.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653-1.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:05
Κοινοποίηση
ALT5 Sigma slams SEC probe rumors, stock sinks 10%

ALT5 Sigma slams SEC probe rumors, stock sinks 10%

The post ALT5 Sigma slams SEC probe rumors, stock sinks 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALT5 Sigma, a Nasdaq-listed fintech firm backed by the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial, has denied rumors of a potential regulatory investigation involving one of its associates. Summary ALT5 Sigma dismissed speculation about a rumored SEC probe into venture capitalist Jon Isaac’s role at the company. Past SEC filings show Isaac held a two-year consulting role at the company. ALT5’s stock dropped over 10% following the rumors. At the centre of the alleged probe was venture capitalist Jon Isaac, whose name surfaced in reports claiming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had opened an inquiry into earnings inflation and insider share sales tied to ALT5’s recent $1.5 billion treasury deal. However, the fintech company quickly moved to clarify that Isaac was neither a current nor former president of ALT5 nor an adviser, and that it was unaware of any ongoing regulatory investigation into its activities. The company called the claims misleading and inaccurate. An article in The Information on Tuesday fueled the rumors, alleging Isaac had drawn the SEC’s attention. Community chatter on social media quickly turned to whether regulators were looking into ALT5’s fundraising deal with World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture. Speculation centered on possible irregularities in the $1.5 billion raise, carried out through a mix of a registered direct sale and a private placement priced at $7.50 per share. Critics argued that Isaac helped inflate company earnings and, at the same time, profited from insider share sales. ALT5 wasted little time pushing back, making clear Isaac was not part of its leadership and flatly denying the allegations. “We are not aware of any SEC investigation into our activities,” the firm stated, while distancing itself from claims tying Isaac to its leadership. Subsequently, Isaac took to X to deny the claims himself, writing that he…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006506+0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653-1.71%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 17:03
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership

Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership

TLDR: Two Prime manages $1.75B in assets while Figment oversees $15B in staked assets across 40+ blockchain protocols. Institutions gain direct access to BTC yield strategies and staking rewards on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Hyperliquid. The partnership combines Bitcoin derivatives with Proof-of-Stake protocols, giving institutions a single access point for crypto yield. Both firms operate [...] The post Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,389.11-0.37%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/20 17:02
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving