Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Can Pepeto (PEPETO) Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Maximum ROI?
The post Can Pepeto (PEPETO) Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Maximum ROI? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As the 2025 bull market begins to build momentum, traders are once again turning their eyes to meme coins, known for generating explosive returns during speculative phases. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate mainstream headlines, history shows that it is the meme sector where fortunes are often made. The pressing question for investors now is not whether meme tokens will rally, but which one will set the pace this cycle. Currently, two tokens are leading the conversation: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the surprise juggernaut of the last bull run, and Pepeto (PEPETO), the rising star that has quickly become one of 2025’s most anticipated presales.For investors seeking the sharpest edge, understanding the differences between these two is essential. The Case for Pepeto: Meme Energy Backed by Infrastructure Pepeto emerged in 2025 not simply as another meme project but as an intentional evolution of the PEPE movement. By merging cultural energy with usable blockchain tools, it has carved out a reputation as both a community phenomenon and a utility-driven token. The ecosystem rollout marks a defining moment. Pepeto delivers PepetoSwap, a decentralized exchange that eliminates trading fees entirely, along with PepetoBridge, a secure cross-chain transfer solution that avoids middlemen. Its tokenomics are transparent, with no team wallets, no buy or sell tax, and smart contracts fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. In addition, staking rewards of 242% APY during presale strengthen long-term participation. The real test will come post-launch, as adoption levels and exchange traction will determine its staying power. For those who want meme exposure underpinned by real-world mechanics, Pepeto offers a rare balance of hype and foundation. Its ROI profile is powered both by narrative momentum and functional utility. Enter Pepeto: A Meme Coin Built to Deliver If Shiba Inu is the established legacy, Pepeto represents the new frontier.…
REAL
$0.0516
+0.25%
SHIB
$0.00001242
+0.72%
HYPE
$41.21
-2.27%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:31
Κοινοποίηση
October Set To Reshape Crypto ETFs With Key Approvals Ahead
The post October Set To Reshape Crypto ETFs With Key Approvals Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci predicts the approval of XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs by October 2025. Approval of ETH staking ETFs could pave the way for yield-based crypto investment products. Coordinated October decisions could unleash major institutional capital flows in the market. The cryptocurrency ETF market may be on the verge of a major breakthrough with several approvals expected in the coming months. In his X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted that cryptocurrency ETF “floodgates appear set to open in the next two months” as regulatory frameworks near completion for alternative digital asset products. The president of Nova Dius Wealth and co-founder of ETF Institute highlighted that XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs will get faster approvals. Geraci’s forecast comes as the SEC has clustered all pending cryptocurrency ETF decisions into October 2025 deadlines, creating a structure for simultaneous approvals across multiple digital assets. His prediction suggests confidence that regulatory hurdles preventing alternative crypto ETF launches will be resolved within the timeline. Spot crypto ETF floodgates appear set to open in next two months… Xrp, sol, ltc, etcetera ETFs. Full regulatory framework should be in place for spot crypto ETFs. Spot eth ETF staking approval any day now IMO. Clarity Act now in Senate. Remainder of year should be wild. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 20, 2025 Staking Features and Legislative Progress Drive Optimism The ETF expert pointed out that spot Ethereum ETF staking approval could be done soon, thus allowing yield generation for existing Ethereum investment products. This development could set a precedent for staking features across other proof-of-stake cryptocurrency ETFs under consideration. The combination of staking approvals and legislative progress suggests the regulatory environment is changing toward accommodation rather than restriction of cryptocurrency investment products. This transition could allow features and asset classes previously considered too risky or unclear…
NEAR
$2.492
+0.60%
SOL
$184.26
+1.31%
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:30
Κοινοποίηση
Circle Launches Gateway on Mainnet to Enhance Capital Efficiency Across Multiple Blockchains
The launch of Circle Gateway on Circle mainnet aims to offer an inclusive $USDC balance to be accessed and utilized across diverse blockchains.
USDC
$1
--%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 17:30
Κοινοποίηση
Best Memecoin to Buy in 2025: Can Pepeto (PEPETO) Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Maximum ROI?
While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate mainstream headlines, history shows that it is the meme sector where fortunes are often made. […] The post Best Memecoin to Buy in 2025: Can Pepeto (PEPETO) Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Maximum ROI? appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIB
$0.00001242
+0.72%
MEMECOIN
$0.003698
-30.10%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/20 17:29
Κοινοποίηση
Analysts Eye $10 Target Ahead
The post Analysts Eye $10 Target Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Defies Market Dip With 20% Weekly Surge: Analysts Eye $10 Target Ahead Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-defies-market-dip-with-20-weekly-surge-analysts-eye-10-target-ahead/
COM
$0.023992
+9.48%
COOKIE
$0.13338
-0.54%
HOLD
$0.00004232
+2.59%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:29
Κοινοποίηση
Two Prime, Figment Expand Institutional Bitcoin Yield
The post Two Prime, Figment Expand Institutional Bitcoin Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US investment adviser Two Prime has partnered with staking infrastructure provider Figment to offer institutional clients access to cryptocurrency yield opportunities — highlighting the growing institutional shift toward blockchain-based yield strategies. Through the partnership, Two Prime’s institutional clients will gain access to yield strategies for Bitcoin (BTC) and more than 40 other digital asset protocols, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche and Hyperliquid, the companies announced Tuesday. Two Prime, a crypto-native investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, manages roughly $1.75 billion in assets and operates one of the industry’s larger Bitcoin lending businesses. In July, Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings acquired a minority stake in Two Prime, substantially increasing the amount of BTC the firm manages on its behalf. Several blockchain firms are turning to Bitcoin yield, seeking to tap the underutilized potential of the $2.3 trillion asset. Solv Protocol has introduced a structured vault system designed to generate BTC yield through a mix of decentralized and traditional finance strategies. Bitcoin-focused DeFi startup BOB has raised $21 million to further expand Bitcoin yield opportunities using hybrid models. Coinbase has also entered the space with its new Bitcoin Yield Fund, targeting non-US investors with returns of up to 8%. The exchange said the fund was launched “to address the growing institutional demand for bitcoin yield.” Related: Bitcoin yield demand booming as institutions seek liquidity — Solv CEO Institutional adoption fuels rising demand for Bitcoin yield Bitcoin’s outsized historical returns are pushing more investors toward yield strategies that generate income on otherwise idle holdings. As hedge funds, family offices and asset managers move into BTC, they increasingly seek exposure that also delivers predictable returns. Unlike crypto-native “diamond hands,” institutions view Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio — where yield is a desired or expected component. Bitcoin price appreciation by quarter.…
BOB
$0.000006395
-0.24%
BTC
$113,389.1
-0.37%
MORE
$0.10159
+1.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:26
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Plans for President’s Digital Assets Group
The United States just sent a big signal to the crypto world. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has announced the launch of the President’s Digital Assets Group. The goal is to move away from the old ‘regulation by enforcement’ approach and set clear, workable rules for digital assets. Atkins made the announcement at the Wyoming Blockchain […]
MOVE
$0.1276
+0.23%
SENT
$0.00001
-23.07%
CLEAR
$0.02036
-3.36%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 17:25
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Crashes Below $113K: Is Panic Selling a Perfect Buy Signal?
Bitcoin has dipped below $113K, sparking the most bearish sentiment since June’s geopolitical turmoil. The post Bitcoin Crashes Below $113K: Is Panic Selling a Perfect Buy Signal? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
JUNE
$0.066
-25.33%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinspeaker
2025/08/20 17:25
Κοινοποίηση
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Premium Shrinks: Is Saylor’s BTC Treasury Flywheel Running Out of Power?
TLDR: MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin premium dropped from 3.4x to 1.58x, showing fading demand for its leveraged exposure. A 20% Bitcoin price decline could trigger a 46.5% MicroStrategy stock drop if mNAV falls to parity. Market shifts raised fears of a potential “death spiral” from diluted share issuance tied to Bitcoin volatility. Ethereum DAT treasuries, with $27B [...] The post MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Premium Shrinks: Is Saylor’s BTC Treasury Flywheel Running Out of Power? appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$113,389.1
-0.37%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 17:25
Κοινοποίηση
SharpLink’s $667 Million Ether Purchase Pushes Holdings to $3.2B as Rival BitMine Buys Bigger
Last week, SharpLink Gaming SBET, an online performance marketing company, increased its crypto treasury by purchasing 143,593 Ether at an average price of $4,648 per digital coin, spending $6667.4 million. Expansion of Crypto Bet by SharpLink On Tuesday, SharpLink disclosed its large purchase of ETH in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, which ... Read more The post SharpLink’s $667 Million Ether Purchase Pushes Holdings to $3.2B as Rival BitMine Buys Bigger appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MORE
$0.10159
+1.50%
ETH
$4,258.2
+0.67%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitemycoin
2025/08/20 17:24
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving