2025-08-21 Thursday

Hurricane Erin Will Make Swimming ‘Dangerous’ At East Coast Beaches

The post Hurricane Erin Will Make Swimming ‘Dangerous’ At East Coast Beaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that Hurricane Erin will cause “life-threatening rip currents” across most beaches along the East Coast for the next few days as it moves northward through the Atlantic, prompting some state authorities to ban swimming at several beaches while North Carolina declared a state of emergency. As waves from Hurricane Erin crash and “No Swimming” flags flap in the breeze, people walk on the beach in Nags Head, N.C. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts In an early morning update, the National Hurricane Center said “swimming at most U.S. East Coast beaches will remain dangerous over the next few days due to life-threatening rip currents.” The agency also noted that the storm surge and tropical storm warnings were in effect across parts of North Carolina as the Hurricane moves northward along the Atlantic with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100 mph. While the hurricane is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., the rip current warnings prompted several states—including North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and Delaware—to shut some beaches and impose swimming bans. Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in the U.S. but authorities warned of dangerous rip currents and storm surges along the East Coast. Anadolu via Getty Images What Do We Know About North Carolina’s Emergency Declaration? Earlier on Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency to prepare for the impact of Erin. In a statement, the governor said: “Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions…North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready, and listen to local emergency guidelines and alerts in the event they need to evacuate.” Stein is scheduled to hold a media…
2025/08/20
MSTR Stock Crashes As Michael Saylor Takes U-turn on mNAV Policy

The post MSTR Stock Crashes As Michael Saylor Takes U-turn on mNAV Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy stock crashed 7% on August 19, as Michael Saylor announced plans for further MSTR equity dilution, taking a U-turn on its mNAV policy. The MSTR stock price touched a four-month low, closing at $336 on Tuesday. Several company loyalists have dumped their stock holdings, criticizing Saylor for his sudden policy changes. Michael Saylor Faces Backlash on MSTR Stock Dilution Plan Amid the recent underperformance of Strategy shares on Wall Street, the mNAV for MSTR stock has crashed from 3.63x in November 2024, to now at 1.6x.  Company executive chairman Michael Saylor faces major criticism for backtracking on his decision of no stock dilution below the 2.5x mNAV. Saylor justified the move as Strategy struggles to raise more capital for further Bitcoin purchases. Josh Mandell, an MSTR stock investor and a popular voice on X and Reddit platforms, dumped his holdings after Saylor abandoned his equity dilution promise. Calling Michael Saylor a “liar,” Mandell accused the Strategy chairman of breaking his earlier commitment not to dilute MicroStrategy’s stock by 1 to 2.5 times except for covering interest and dividend payments. In a strong-worded message on the X platform, Mandell wrote: “Please stop asking me if or why I sold $MSTR at 1.5 mNAV. You just don’t seem to get it. I actually bought above here and then Saylor sold. He said they wouldn’t … and then he did. I am announcing that I will not speak in support of anything that man does again”. Ripple CTO David Joel Katz Schwartz , has also joined other critics and has warned investors holding MSTR stock if Bitcoin Pulls back further. He also criticised company’s alleged attempts to intimidate people sharing negative opinions on Michael Saylor’s plans to buy more Bitcoin. Other loyalists of Strategy have joined Mandell over the recent exodus. They have…
2025/08/20
Best AML Certification in the World in 2025 Top 5 Programs

The post Best AML Certification in the World in 2025 Top 5 Programs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. . According to FATF recommendations, staff training and continuous professional development are essential parts of an effective AML programme. National regulators also impose requirements:  EU AML directives and regulation FCA (United Kingdom) FinCEN (USA)  In this article, we will review and compare the best AML compliance courses, including recognised leaders like CAMS and ICA, as well as newer, more practice-oriented and affordable alternatives like CASS, which allows for online learning in a flexible format without extra costs for resits or compulsory annual membership fees. Why AML Certification Is Necessary and the Purpose of Combating Money Laundering Given the tightening of financial regulations in nearly every jurisdiction—particularly in fintech—AML certification is becoming a necessity for companies dealing with finance, digital assets, or legal transaction support. Every business in these industries must take anti-money laundering measures. Certified professionals play a key role here. Anti-money laundering involves a set of rules and procedures aimed at detecting and preventing the misuse of the financial system for criminal activity. This doesn’t just involve the direct laundering of “dirty” money through banks or other financial organisations. It also aims to prevent tax evasion, corruption, and illegal trade in goods and people through legal structures and companies. The fight against money laundering began in the United States in 1970 with the Bank Secrecy Act, the first step toward financial transparency and accountability. It laid the groundwork for monitoring financial operations and reporting to authorities. Later, the FATF’s 40 Recommendations, created in 1989, became the global standard. These recommendations formed the basis of national AML laws worldwide. For example, the European Union began regulation with the First AML Directive in 1991; today, the Sixth Directive (AMLD6) is in force. It imposes stricter controls, introduces criminal liability for financial crimes in member states, and establishes common rules across the…
2025/08/20
Sofi Partners With Lightspark to Launch Lightning-Enabled International Money Transfers

The post Sofi Partners With Lightspark to Launch Lightning-Enabled International Money Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has announced the launch of its international money transfer service, allowing members to send funds abroad directly from the Sofi app with lower fees and faster delivery than traditional remittance providers. The service will utilize technology from Lightspark, which leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA) to facilitate seamless […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sofi-partners-with-lightspark-to-launch-lightning-enabled-international-money-transfers/
2025/08/20
Wall Street trade groups urge the Basel Committee to pause strict crypto banking rules

The post Wall Street trade groups urge the Basel Committee to pause strict crypto banking rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eight major financial industry associations wrote an email to global regulators asking them to pause the rollout of strict crypto banking rules. They claimed that the laws could lock traditional lenders out of a $2.8 trillion digital asset market. The trade groups, including the Global Financial Markets Association, Institute of International Finance, Financial Services Forum, Bank Policy Institute, and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, sent a letter to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) on Tuesday.  The groups asked regulators to “temporarily pause” the implementation of capital rules set to take effect in January 2026. The Basel Committee, made up of regulators and central banks from the world’s major financial hubs, adopted a framework in 2022 to govern how banks should manage and disclose risks tied to crypto exposure, imposing capital requirements and limits on digital asset holdings. Financial policy groups ask BCBS to hold on the legislation for now In the letter, the trade groups propounded that the rules are outdated and overly harsh with their “punitive capital treatments,” which could make crypto activities uneconomical for banks. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Standard Chartered executive Bill Winters said banking institutions feel “left behind by private credit firms” in crypto. According to the groups, this will inevitably push digital assets into less-regulated parts of the financial sector. “The Cryptoasset Standard’s restrictive qualification standards, combined with otherwise punitive market and credit risk capital treatments, effectively make it uneconomical for banks to meaningfully participate in the cryptoasset market,” they wrote. The associations mentioned BCBS’s laws have ramified approaches among national regulators. They said policies in 2025 look very different from those in place when the standards were first drafted in 2022. Some jurisdictions, they noted, have chosen not to adopt the most conservative aspects of the Basel standards, such as…
2025/08/20
Strategy’s Move Raises Bitcoin Purchase Funds via Share Issuance

The post Strategy’s Move Raises Bitcoin Purchase Funds via Share Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Strategy enables share issuance under lower mNAV for Bitcoin funding. MSTR stocks fell sharply post-announcement due to dilution risks. Investor reactions mixed; BTC purchases continue despite stock drop. Strategy (MSTR) announced a policy shift to lower the threshold for additional share issuance on August 20, aiming to finance further Bitcoin acquisitions amid declining stock prices. This decision signals Strategy’s continued commitment to Bitcoin investment, impacting MSTR’s stock value and generating mixed responses from investors amid a broader crypto market downturn. Strategy Alters Share Issuance for Bitcoin Buying The announcement from Strategy signaled a major policy change, allowing the firm to issue additional shares to fund Bitcoin purchases when its net asset value falls below 2.5 times. Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, confirmed this strategy evolution on social media, highlighting a shift from a more conservative stance. Strategy’s update impacts both its financial structure and broader Bitcoin market dynamics. MSTR stock experienced a sharp decline, losing over 7% in value post-announcement. This move raised concerns over potential dilution risks among investors, although it aims to create cheaper capital for Bitcoin purchases. Market analysts highlight the potential impact on Bitcoin’s liquidity and perception, given the company’s significant BTC holdings. Investor reactions remain mixed, with some expressing alarm over dilution risks while Bitcoin proponents commend the perseverance in BTC acquisitions. Key figures within the crypto community, such as Michael Saylor, have reinforced the purpose through public statements, asserting the strategy’s potential benefits. MSTR Stock and Bitcoin Volatility Continue Did you know? Strategy’s recent policy adjustment mirrors its prior dilutive moves during Bitcoin accumulation phases, despite past criticism. Bitcoin currently trades at $113,890.26, amid a market cap of formatNumber(2267431456331.81, 2). Market dominance stands at 58.93%. Over the past 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.21%. The maximum supply is 21 million. Data from CoinMarketCap…
2025/08/20
XRP falls below $3 as whales dump 470M tokens — is a deeper correction coming?

XRP falls to $2.88 after whales offload 470M tokens, sparking fears of a deeper correction despite most holders still sitting on profits.
2025/08/20
0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Program with HackQuest and TinTinLand

The post 0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Program with HackQuest and TinTinLand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: 0G Labs aims to onboard more than 3,000 Chinese-speaking developers through a six-month growth initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand. The program will provide bootcamps, courses, technical writing competitions, and meetups to strengthen the local developer community. Participants will gain hands-on experience with 0G’s decentralized AI stack, from storage and compute to application development. A new push to expand the 0G ecosystem in Asia 0G Labs, the developer behind decentralized AI protocol 0G, has partnered with HackQuest and TinTinLand to roll out a six-month developer growth program tailored for Chinese-speaking communities. The initiative is designed to strengthen local engagement and bring more than 3,000 new developers into the 0G ecosystem. The program introduces a structured learning path supported by HackQuest, including three online bootcamps where hundreds of participants are expected at each session. These bootcamps will cover the fundamentals of 0G’s infrastructure, such as decentralized storage, compute, data availability, and application development. Alongside this, TinTinLand will produce two Chinese-language video courses and host two additional developer bootcamps. This content aims to provide practical training for developers interested in building AI applications using 0G’s technology. Building a localized developer community The initiative goes beyond technical training by encouraging content creation and community participation. Two technical writing competitions are planned to highlight original work from participants, while 0G Labs itself will publish in-depth Chinese-language articles to broaden access to advanced material. To further support ecosystem growth, 0G Labs is seeking ten skilled technical leaders from within the community. These contributors will mentor other developers and help guide the expansion of 0G across Asia. Community engagement will continue through a mix of online and offline activities. A series of AMAs and virtual workshops will cover both core technical topics and practical tutorials, while in-person meetups are scheduled across five cities and two…
2025/08/20
Hacker Turns $53M Heist into $103M, Buys More ETH

The post Hacker Turns $53M Heist into $103M, Buys More ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The exploiter previously made huge profits with the stolen assets. Now, they’re buying Ethereum again as the price plunged. The Radiant Capital Hacker is already in profit. The hacker group that stole $53 million from Radiant Capital, a cross-chain lending protocol, is making strong bets on Ethereum (ETH). Exploiter Purchases 2K Ethereum According to data from Lookonchain, the exploiter’s address purchased 2,109.5 ETH on DODO, an on-chain liquidity provider and decentralized exchange, for an average price of $4,096. The Radiant Capital hacker is buying the dip in $ETH! An hour ago, they spent 8.64M $DAI to buy 2,109.54 $ETH at $4,096.https://t.co/ZKHsX1ToIt pic.twitter.com/AuNMJ3O9so — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 20, 2025 Data shows that the hackers used DAI to accumulate the ETH early on August 20. Ethereum is currently trading near $4,200, up from its local low of $4,064 earlier today. At this point, the Radiant Capital hacker is already up by over $200,000 on their Ethereum holdings. Radiant Capital Exploit Detailed Radiant Capital was exploited in September 2024 by the North Korean hackers. The cross-chain lender lost $53 million to fraudulent actors, who allegedly socially engineered their way to inject their malware using a PDF document. The protocol has already contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and multiple blockchain security firms like SEAL911, Hypernative, ZeroShadow, and Chainalysis to recover the funds. But still, no luck. As the hackers moved the funds into multiple addresses, they also started trading Ethereum to make huge profits. According to an Aug. 14 report, the North Korean hackers turned the stolen $53 million into roughly $103 million, a 93.5% return in around 10 months. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since…
2025/08/20
Ozak AI Presale Could Flip $250 Into $25,000

Crypto investors in 2025 are constantly on the lookout for projects that can deliver exponential gains, and one name is standing out from the crowd: Ozak AI (OZ).
2025/08/20
