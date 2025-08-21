China Eyes Stablecoins To Boost Yuan Abroad: Report

China, one of the most restrictive global jurisdictions for cryptocurrencies, is reportedly considering allowing Chinese yuan-backed stablecoins in what would be a major policy reversal. Chinese authorities may authorize yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time to promote global use of its currency, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. If approved, China's plan for stablecoin use would mark a major shift in its approach to crypto after the country banned crypto trading and mining in September 2021. The news followed multiple reports suggesting that mainland China had been warming up to stablecoins amid a US stablecoin push in 2025. Cross-border implementation According to the sources, China's State Council will review and potentially approve a roadmap later in August to expand global use of the yuan. The plan reportedly includes steps to counter US progress on stablecoins and guidelines for risk prevention. One use case for a potential yuan-backed stablecoin from mainland China would be the implementation of stablecoins for cross-border trade and payments with some countries. This issue is expected to be discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit that will be held between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Tianjin. China to hold SCO summit in Tianjin on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Source: Gov.cn Hong Kong and Shanghai have been identified as priority hubs for rolling out the policy, according to the sources. Yuan ranks sixth in global payments China's potential entry into the stablecoin market would align with its ambitions to globalize the yuan and help it compete with key global reserve currencies such as the US dollar and the euro. As of June, China's yuan was the sixth most active currency for global payments by value, with a share of around 2.9%, according to Swift's RMB Tracker. Top 10 global payment currencies…