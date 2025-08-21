Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Windtree Shares Collapse 77% After Nasdaq Delisting Notice Over BNB Treasury Strategy
Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech and BNB treasury firm, saw its shares crash 77% on Wednesday. The sharp drop followed a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, which informed the company it would be delisted for failing to meet listing requirements. In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Windtree confirmed […] The post Windtree Shares Collapse 77% After Nasdaq Delisting Notice Over BNB Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinChapter.
RWA exchange DigiFT raises $11 million in new round led by SBI Holdings, bringing total funding to $25 million
Singapore-based DigiFT said it raised $11 million in its latest funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings.
Kanye West Launches $YZY on Solana, Price Skyrockets – Should You Buy YZY Now?
Kanye West has officially entered crypto. The rapper and entrepreneur launched his own token, $YZY, on the Solana blockchain – and the market reaction was immediate. Within minutes of launch, $YZY’s market cap exploded from around $200 million to $1.88 billion, an 881% surge in under 10 minutes. At its peak, the token briefly touched
India expands UPI to Maldives boosting digital ties
The post India expands UPI to Maldives boosting digital ties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > India expands UPI to Maldives boosting digital ties In a major step towards deepening digital and financial cooperation, India and the Maldives have signed a landmark Network-to-Network agreement between India’s NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA), paving the way for the implementation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the island nation. This move highlights the growing global recognition of India’s fintech leadership, with the UPI now processing over 100 billion transactions annually. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the Maldives’ Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology to promote exchange of successful, scalable digital solutions. The goal is to accelerate digital transformation in the Maldives by leveraging India’s experience in implementing digital public infrastructure at scale. The agreements come amid a broader strategic reset in India-Maldives relations, marked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a ₹4,850 crore (about $550 million) line of credit and a renewed framework for cooperation across critical areas—trade, defence, infrastructure, and digital connectivity. These initiatives underscore an urgent and forward-looking commitment to regional stability, economic integration, and technological advancement. “During [the] President’s visit to India last October, we shared a vision for a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership. That vision is now becoming a reality. As a result, our bilateral ties are reaching new heights, and several important projects have been inaugurated,” Modi said. “We have taken several steps to accelerate our economic partnership. To boost mutual investment, we will soon work towards finalizing a Bilateral Investment Treaty. Discussions on a Free Trade Agreement have also begun…With the local currency settlement system, trade can now take place directly in Rupees and Rufiyaa. The rapid adoption of UPI in the Maldives will…
Bitcoin’s price drops below $115K – Watch out for THESE 4 reversal signs!
Whales are quietly loading Bitcoin while First Buyers’ supply swells.
China Eyes Stablecoins To Boost Yuan Abroad: Report
The post China Eyes Stablecoins To Boost Yuan Abroad: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China, one of the most restrictive global jurisdictions for cryptocurrencies, is reportedly considering allowing Chinese yuan-backed stablecoins in what would be a major policy reversal. Chinese authorities may authorize yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time to promote global use of its currency, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. If approved, China’s plan for stablecoin use would mark a major shift in its approach to crypto after the country banned crypto trading and mining in September 2021. The news followed multiple reports suggesting that mainland China had been warming up to stablecoins amid a US stablecoin push in 2025. Cross-border implementation According to the sources, China’s State Council will review and potentially approve a roadmap later in August to expand global use of the yuan. The plan reportedly includes steps to counter US progress on stablecoins and guidelines for risk prevention. One use case for a potential yuan-backed stablecoin from mainland China would be the implementation of stablecoins for cross-border trade and payments with some countries. This issue is expected to be discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit that will be held between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Tianjin. China to hold SCO summit in Tianjin on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Source: Gov.cn Hong Kong and Shanghai have been identified as priority hubs for rolling out the policy, according to the sources. Yuan ranks sixth in global payments China’s potential entry into the stablecoin market would align with its ambitions to globalize the yuan and help it compete with key global reserve currencies such as the US dollar and the euro. As of June, China’s yuan was the sixth most active currency for global payments by value, with a share of around 2.9%, according to Swift’s RMB Tracker. Top 10 global payment currencies…
Japan’s FSA to Create New Bureau for Crypto, Digital Finance
The post Japan’s FSA to Create New Bureau for Crypto, Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans a major reorganization in fiscal 2026, creating a new bureau to oversee insurance, asset management, and emerging financial services, including digital assets. Strengthening Oversight Amid Insurance Scandals The reorganization follows repeated incidents in the insurance sector, including customer data leaks and improper transfers from partner banks. The FSA intends to restore public trust and tighten governance by separating insurance oversight from the Supervisory Bureau. The current Supervisory Bureau will be renamed the “Banking and Securities Supervisory Bureau,” which will monitor megabanks, regional banks, and securities firms. The new bureau—tentatively called the “Asset Management and Insurance Supervisory Bureau”—will combine oversight of insurance and asset management under one structure. This marks the first significant organizational change since the Inspection Bureau was abolished in 2018. Japan’s Financial Services Agency Officials note that the reform addresses past misconduct while preparing for emerging financial markets. The bureau will cover new financial services, including crypto assets and other digital financial products. Japan hopes the changes will encourage households to shift savings into investments and promote corporate growth. Expanding Supervision to Local Institutions and Emerging Markets The FSA will appoint a “Supervisory Planning Officer” to oversee credit unions and cooperatives. This follows improper lending uncovered at Iwaki Shinkin Bank in Fukushima Prefecture. By expanding oversight to local institutions and emerging financial services, the agency aims to prevent misconduct and improve transparency. The new bureau’s digital asset responsibilities reflect Japan’s recognition that innovation demands dedicated supervision. Regulators plan to create guidelines for cryptocurrencies and digital finance, ensuring investor protection while supporting market growth. Officials expect the restructuring will strengthen governance and position Japan as Asia’s leading hub for asset management and digital finance. The FSA’s dual strategy balances immediate concerns in the insurance sector with long-term ambitions in emerging financial markets. It…
Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross, But There’s a Catch
The post Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross, But There’s a Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has slipped into troubled territory capable of triggering panic among market participants. According to data, SHIB’s 9-day moving average has slipped under the 26-day moving average, forming a “death cross.” Trading volume jumps despite SHIB death cross Notably, a death cross formation is a technical signal that traders do not want to see. It typically shows up when the market is weakening and a rally is over. The formation of a death cross on Shiba Inu’s three-hour chart could suggest that selling pressure might kick in for the meme coin. SHIB Price Chart | Source: TradingView You Might Also Like The cross comes following SHIB’s decline below the $0.00001223 support level on the market. The development and the formation of the death cross confirm the meme coin’s bearish twist. This could trigger a free fall in price for SHIB, except for market momentum shifts. As of press time, the Shiba Inu price was changing hands at $0.00001214, representing a 0.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The meme coin crashed from an intraday peak of $0.00001244 to its current levels. Despite the decline and death cross formation, Shiba Inu investors have not panicked yet and are actively engaging the asset. Trading volume is up by a significant 17.25% at $221.76 million. This development marks a positive catch as it could catalyze the token in a push for a possible reversal. Shiba Inu burn rate plummets, Raising supply concerns However, the Shiba Inu community needs to take steps to support the asset. In the last 24 hours, the ecosystem’s deflationary mechanism has crashed by over 98% as only 223,914 tokens were sent to dead wallets. This is coming less than 48 hours after the burn rate climbed by over 1,000%. You Might Also Like…
Bitcoin, crypto market set for key September test as FOMC's July minutes dim hopes for rate cuts
Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market held steady on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July policy meeting, showing that officials are leaning toward inflation data as the key factor in reaching interest rate decisions.
Markt blijft crashen ondanks positieve regulatie ontwikkelingen
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De cryptomarkt kreeg vannacht opnieuw een harde klap. Terwijl er juist positief nieuws kwam uit America rond SEC Project Crypto en het akkoord van Ripple, volgde er een scherpe daling. In totaal werden meer dan $530 miljoen aan posities geliquideerd, vooral long traders die te optimistisch in de markt zaten. Het gevolg was een kettingreactie die de koersen verder omlaag trok en het sentiment opnieuw zwaar onder druk zette. Positief nieuws ondergesneeuwd Normaal gesproken reageert de markt opgelucht op duidelijkheid vanuit toezichthouders. Het Project Crypto van de SEC moet juist meer ruimte creëren voor innovatie, terwijl het akkoord rond Ripple een einde leek te maken aan jarenlange juridische onzekerheid. Toch wisten deze berichten het negatieve sentiment niet te keren. Beleggers kozen massaal voor de uitgang, uit angst voor nog meer neerwaartse beweging. Analisten wijzen erop dat de markt op dit moment in een fase zit waarin fundamenteel nieuws nauwelijks invloed heeft, zolang de leveraged posities en speculatieve druk de boventoon voeren. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Markt blijft crashen ondanks positieve regulatie ontwikkelingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); $530 miljoen aan liquidaties De verklaring voor de scherpe daling ligt vooral in de enorme hoeveelheid leveraged posities. Zodra de koersen een belangrijke support doorbraken, volgden automatische liquidaties. Volgens data van meerdere platforms ging het in totaal om $530 miljoen die in korte tijd werd weggevaagd. Het grootste deel daarvan kwam van long traders die hadden ingezet op een stijging. In plaats van herstel zorgden de liquidaties juist voor extra verkoopdruk. Binnen enkele uren verdampte een groot deel van de recente winst in de markt. Technische signalen bevestigen zwakte Technische indicatoren versterken het beeld dat de markt broos blijft. De Relative Strength Index zakte terug naar 39, wat wijst op gebrek aan koopkracht. De MACD draaide opnieuw richting bearish terrein, al lijkt een ommekeer mogelijk. De Bollinger Bands laten zien dat de volatiliteit extreem hoog blijft. Dat betekent dat de kans groot is dat de koersen in de komende dagen onrustig blijven, met risico op verdere dalingen als belangrijke steunlijnen breken. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Markt blijft crashen ondanks positieve regulatie ontwikkelingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat betekent dit voor beleggers? Voor korte termijn traders is het duidelijk dat voorzichtigheid belangrijk is. De bezem is door de markt gegaan, maar dat gaat vaak gepaard met veel onzekerheid. Als de liquidaties wegebben, kan er ruimte ontstaan voor herstel. Voor lange termijn beleggers is de situatie genuanceerder. De positieve ontwikkelingen rond Ripple en de SEC kunnen juist een fundament leggen voor een stabielere toekomst. Maar op dit moment overschaduwen de liquidaties en het zwakke sentiment elk stukje goed nieuws. Hoe nu verder? De crash toont opnieuw de kwetsbaarheid van de cryptomarkt. Ondanks belangrijke stappen in regelgeving en juridische duidelijkheid, blijven leveraged posities en sentiment de koers bepalen. Zolang grote spelers risico’s afbouwen en kleinere beleggers schrikken van de volatiliteit, zal herstel fragiel blijven. De komende weken wordt cruciaal of de markt rust weet te vinden, en of Bitcoin als grootste munt de stabiliteit kan terugbrengen waar de rest van de sector zo hard naar verlangt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Markt blijft crashen ondanks positieve regulatie ontwikkelingen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
