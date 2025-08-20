Bitcoin Crashes Under $113K: Buy Signal or Panic?
Key Notes Social sentiment is at its most bearish since the June 22 panic sells. Over $40 billion in Open Interest highlights risky leveraged long positions. Institutions now hold 1.3 million BTC, steadily absorbing supply. On August 19, leading cryptocurrency BTC $113 833 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $45.37 B slipped below $113,000, triggering fear in the market. The market is currently experiencing the most bearish sentiment seen since June's geopolitical turmoil. Yet, while the crowd is bracing for more pain, some argue that history suggests this fear could actually be a buy signal. Social Sentiment Turns Ultra Bearish According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, retail traders have flipped from extreme optimism to sudden profit-taking after Bitcoin's failure to bounce. Social sentiment has crashed to levels not seen since June 22, when US airstrikes on Iran sent shockwaves through global markets and triggered a cascade of panic sells. The chart from Santiment highlights a recurring pattern: when the crowd becomes greedy, prices often correct lower, but when fear dominates, prices usually find a floor and bounce. Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio | Source: Santiment Santiment cited the Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio chart, suggesting major dates where fear took the market down: On June 22, major fear struck the market amid geopolitical tensions, marking an "optimal dip-buy moment" as prices rebounded shortly after. On July 9, the crowd's greed coincided with optimism over tariff easing, pushing Bitcoin higher, but the rally later corrected. On August 18, traders piled into dip-buys, expecting a bounce, but the market punished this over-eagerness with another downturn. Similarly, on August 19, the crowd gave up, beginning panic selling, a signal that often precedes actual recovery. Historically, the market tends to move opposite to the crowd's emotions. For patient investors,…
