Is Coinbase Finally About to List SUI? These Market Signals Suggest So

Coinbase is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S., and getting listed there can change how people see a token. It gives the token more exposure, improves liquidity, and makes trading smoother. SUI, the token of the Sui blockchain, is known for its speed, scalability, and the developer-friendly Move programming language. This has
2025/08/20 18:00
Sei Network News: Coinbase Integrates SEI Into Instant Stablecoin Protocol

Coinbase has added Sei to its x402 protocol, allowing instant stablecoin payments over HTTP. The protocol is built on the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code and lets APIs, apps, and AI agents settle transactions without wallets or intermediaries. With Sei’s integration, developers can embed payment logic directly into services. That opens the door for […] The post Sei Network News: Coinbase Integrates SEI Into Instant Stablecoin Protocol appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/08/20 17:59
Elon Musk has paused plans to launch the America Party

The post Elon Musk has paused plans to launch the America Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk is pulling away from his plans to launch a new political party, just weeks after telling his 200 million X followers that the America Party would be his answer to a broken two-party system. According to Wall Street Journal, Elon has started telling people close to him that he doesn’t want to risk upsetting high-ranking Republicans by splitting the conservative vote, especially not with Donald Trump back in the White House and JD Vance positioned as his likely successor. In private conversations, Elon admitted that going ahead with the party would strain his relationship with Vance, now the vice president. He’s stayed in touch with Vance in recent weeks and has even floated the idea of backing him financially if he runs in 2028. Elon dumped nearly $300 million into Republican campaigns in 2024, and people familiar with the conversations allegedly say he plans to do the same for Vance. Elon backs out of calls and sidelines political party effort In late July, Elon canceled a scheduled call with a group that specializes in getting third parties off the ground, and the Journal said his team told participants the meeting was scrapped because Elon wanted to keep his focus on his companies. That meeting would’ve helped the new party figure out how to get on the ballot in critical states. But instead of following through, Elon and his team stopped reaching out to key organizers and advisers. Even some of his closest political allies from the 2024 election cycle haven’t had any conversations with him about building a new party. Many of those same advisers had helped Elon funnel money into Trump’s re-election campaign through his America PAC, which spent heavily in swing states like Pennsylvania. Republican consultants warned that if those same people were seen helping Elon…
2025/08/20 17:58
Warden Protocol Airdrop: How To Be Eligible And Claim Rewards?

When new cryptocurrencies are introduced to the market, they usually conduct a reward program called Crypto Airdrop. You can get free cryptocurrencies as incentives for participating in these airdrops and it helps in boosting and spreading the coin among early users. In the Warden Protocol Airdrop, users will be eligible to claim the $WARD tokens ... Read more The post Warden Protocol Airdrop: How To Be Eligible And Claim Rewards? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
2025/08/20 17:58
A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! "From $100 to $100,000…"

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) predictions he announced in 2018 did not come true. Continue Reading: A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! "From $100 to $100,000…"
2025/08/20 17:58
Bitcoin Crashes Under $113K: Buy Signal or Panic?

The post Bitcoin Crashes Under $113K: Buy Signal or Panic? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Social sentiment is at its most bearish since the June 22 panic sells. Over $40 billion in Open Interest highlights risky leveraged long positions. Institutions now hold 1.3 million BTC, steadily absorbing supply. On August 19, leading cryptocurrency BTC $113 833 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $45.37 B slipped below $113,000, triggering fear in the market. The market is currently experiencing the most bearish sentiment seen since June’s geopolitical turmoil. Yet, while the crowd is bracing for more pain, some argue that history suggests this fear could actually be a buy signal. Social Sentiment Turns Ultra Bearish According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, retail traders have flipped from extreme optimism to sudden profit-taking after Bitcoin’s failure to bounce. Social sentiment has crashed to levels not seen since June 22, when US airstrikes on Iran sent shockwaves through global markets and triggered a cascade of panic sells. The chart from Santiment highlights a recurring pattern: when the crowd becomes greedy, prices often correct lower, but when fear dominates, prices usually find a floor and bounce. Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio | Source: Santiment Santiment cited the Bitcoin positive vs negative sentiment ratio chart, suggesting major dates where fear took the market down: On June 22, major fear struck the market amid geopolitical tensions, marking an “optimal dip-buy moment” as prices rebounded shortly after. On July 9, the crowd’s greed coincided with optimism over tariff easing, pushing Bitcoin higher, but the rally later corrected. On August 18, traders piled into dip-buys, expecting a bounce, but the market punished this over-eagerness with another downturn. Similarly, on August 19, the crowd gave up, beginning panic selling, a signal that often precedes actual recovery. Historically, the market tends to move opposite to the crowd’s emotions. For patient investors,…
2025/08/20 17:57
Own the Rail, Not the Ride: Why $EDM is the Crypto Building the Future of Energy.

Don’t guess the next clean-energy “ride.” Own the rail it runs on. EDMA turns rooftop output into auditable receipts (ETTs) and settles every conversion on $EDM. Built by PrimeHire (500 engineers, top 1%), audited by Cyberscope and Coinsult with zero critical vulnerabilities, the presale stands at 14,000 holders and $1.73M—with zero ads.
2025/08/20 17:57
US Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs face $1 billion outflow amid market dip

The post US Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs face $1 billion outflow amid market dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded nearly $1 billion in combined outflows on Aug. 19, extending a current streak of investor withdrawals. These heavy outflows can be linked to the recent price corrections in the crypto market. According to CryptoSlate’s data, Bitcoin price retraced from recent highs to as low as $112,000 during the last 24 hours, which is its lowest level since early August. Notably, Ethereum followed a similar path, dropping over 8% in the past week to trade at roughly $4,200 at the time of reporting. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs bore the brunt of the redemptions, losing $523 million in a single day. Fidelity’s FBTC led the retreat with $246.9 million in outflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC shed $115.53 million. Additional outflows came from Bitwise’s BITB, which saw a $87 million outflow, while Ark 21Shares’s ARKB fund recorded a $64 billion capital exit. Franklin Templeton’s EZET saw the least outflow on the day, with around $3 million leaving the fund. Meanwhile, other Bitcoin ETF products like BlackRock’s IBIT and VanEck’s HODL held steady without registering inflows or outflows. On the other hand, Ethereum ETFs saw similar pressure on the day, recording $422.3 million in redemptions. This marked the second-largest single-day withdrawal since spot Ether funds debuted earlier this year. Fidelity’s FETH lost $156.32 million, followed by Grayscale’s two Ethereum products shedding more than $200 million. Bitwise’s ETHW also recorded significant outflows of over $39 million. Other ETH financial instruments like BlackRock’s ETHA, VanEck’s ETHV, and 21Shares CETH funds lost $15 million. Despite these significant reductions in their assets, the US-based crypto ETFs’ assets under management remain at record levels. According to SoSo Value data, Bitcoin ETFs collectively manage $14.6 billion, while Ethereum ETFs maintain approximately $2.6…
2025/08/20 17:48
XRP Slips Below Crucial Support, ADA Plunges 7%, BTC Dipped Below $113K: Market Watch

ADA and POL have dropped the most over the past day.
2025/08/20 17:46
The Hidden Danger in Your Wallet: Token Approvals Explained

The post The Hidden Danger in Your Wallet: Token Approvals Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Discover how Trust Wallet tackles token approval risks with safer UX and tools for 200M+ users. By Eve Lam, CISO at Trust Wallet. The Invisible Risk Lurking in Your Wallet Token approvals are one of the most overlooked threats in Web3. Every time you connect your wallet and authorize a dApp to access your tokens, you’re often granting indefinite access. Over time, these approvals accumulate quietly in the background. Most users don’t even know they exist, and in fact, over $475M stolen since 2020 in reported approval hacks and exploits according to Revoke. This is more than a technical gap in our eyes. It’s more of a UX failure and a security blind spot, and for the next wave of users entering Web3, it’s a risk they shouldn’t have to carry. Leading on safety is a core responsibility for any wallet provider—and with over 15 million monthly active users and more than 200 million downloads, it’s a responsibility Trust Wallet fully embraces. Fixing the token approvals problem is part of that commitment, ensuring stronger protection for everyone who relies on us and helping to build a safer Web3 ecosystem. Why Infinite Approvals Became the Norm When you use a decentralized application (dApp), it can’t move your tokens unless you give permission through a token approval transaction. Approvals let a smart contract spend your tokens on your behalf. Most dApps ask for unlimited approval so you don’t have to approve every time. Once granted, these approvals stay active on-chain until you revoke them. This convenience comes at a cost: token approvals are silent, permanent, and risky by default. Users give dApps unlimited access without realizing it. Wallets rarely show or explain these permissions. Attackers exploit them—often long after the approval is granted. How Approval Risk Builds Over Time Real-world threats often…
2025/08/20 17:45
