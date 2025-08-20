Elon Musk has paused plans to launch the America Party

The post Elon Musk has paused plans to launch the America Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk is pulling away from his plans to launch a new political party, just weeks after telling his 200 million X followers that the America Party would be his answer to a broken two-party system. According to Wall Street Journal, Elon has started telling people close to him that he doesn’t want to risk upsetting high-ranking Republicans by splitting the conservative vote, especially not with Donald Trump back in the White House and JD Vance positioned as his likely successor. In private conversations, Elon admitted that going ahead with the party would strain his relationship with Vance, now the vice president. He’s stayed in touch with Vance in recent weeks and has even floated the idea of backing him financially if he runs in 2028. Elon dumped nearly $300 million into Republican campaigns in 2024, and people familiar with the conversations allegedly say he plans to do the same for Vance. Elon backs out of calls and sidelines political party effort In late July, Elon canceled a scheduled call with a group that specializes in getting third parties off the ground, and the Journal said his team told participants the meeting was scrapped because Elon wanted to keep his focus on his companies. That meeting would’ve helped the new party figure out how to get on the ballot in critical states. But instead of following through, Elon and his team stopped reaching out to key organizers and advisers. Even some of his closest political allies from the 2024 election cycle haven’t had any conversations with him about building a new party. Many of those same advisers had helped Elon funnel money into Trump’s re-election campaign through his America PAC, which spent heavily in swing states like Pennsylvania. Republican consultants warned that if those same people were seen helping Elon…