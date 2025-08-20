2025-08-21 Thursday

SEI Price Breakout Ahead? Charts Signal 170% Rally With Fresh Buy Signal

SEI Price Breakout Ahead? Charts Signal 170% Rally With Fresh Buy Signal

SEI price action has aligned closely with the TD Sequential indicator over the past three weeks, according to market analyst Ali (@ali_charts). Each major move has followed the tool’s signals with notable accuracy, from local peaks above $0.36 to pullbacks near $0.29. On August 20, the indicator produced a new buy signal on SEI’s 4-hour […] The post SEI Price Breakout Ahead? Charts Signal 170% Rally With Fresh Buy Signal appeared first on CoinChapter.
Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming

Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming

Japan’s XRP adoption could unleash $1.4B daily trading surge. Korea and Japan together may drive $2.1B retail liquidity. Analysts project XRP hitting $22 with institutional flow boost. The XRP community is watching Asia as new analysis points to Japan’s potential entry into the market. According to market analyst Diana (@InvestWithD), the move could build on South Korea’s influence and create a surge in global liquidity. South Korea, with a population of 53M, already shows the scale of what adoption can bring. There are almost 7 million active users of XRP in the country, which is 13 percent of its population. It is the volume of activity that contributes approximately 20 percent of the total volume of XRP trading around the world, with daily volume ranging between 500M and 700M. Tokyo’s Entry Could Add $1.4B in Daily Volume Considering that Japan has a population of 125M and assuming that the adoption ratio is similar to that of South Korea, the result can be over 16M users. Market estimates are that the daily trading originating in Japan will be in the range of $1.1B-$1.4B, more than twice as much as in Korea. Also Read: 12 Days to Go For XRP Next Launch Pad – Top Analyst Shares What Could Happen Collectively, the two countries have the potential to drive retail activity of $1.6B-$2.1B a day. Analysts indicate that there might be a major supply crunch on XRP, considering that the institutional corridors will be superimposed. COULD JAPAN’S XRP ADOPTION IGNITE A $22 PRICE EXPLOSION? Korea made XRP a powerhouse. If Japan follows, the global market won’t just move — it could detonate. September’s Seoul double-header may trigger the liquidity shockwave XRP has been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/Jmgil8QHSi — Diana (@InvestWithD) August 18, 2025 SBI Positioned to Activate Corridors Unlike other regions, Japan already has the rails ready to run. Ripple’s top ally in Asia, SBI Holdings, operates SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade, both of which connect Japan with Southeast Asia. According to observers, such existing corridors would instantly connect Japan and Korea, and cross-border payments would be as easy as flipping a switch, increasing the liquidity network of XRP overnight. This preparedness puts Japan in a good position to increase Korea’s momentum. September Events Could Set Price in Motion September is shaping up to be critical for XRP. The XRP Seoul 2025 event on September 21 will bring together Ripple executives, SBI leaders, and XRPL Labs, where announcements on new corridors or treasury use may emerge. Korea Blockchain Week (September 22 28) will bring the world to highlight XRP. Forecasts linked to these catalysts suggest XRP could reach $5 before the events and rise to $8–$10 afterward. Other estimates with institutional demand and possible ETF activity stretch to as high as $12-$22. The combination of South Korea’s established base and Japan’s possible adoption is being described as a shockwave in waiting. With 7 million Korean users already active and the potential for 16 million more in Japan, the market could soon face one of XRP’s most significant liquidity shifts yet. Also Read: Here’s Why XRP is Down All of a Sudden The post Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against ‘Regulatory Mischief’

SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against ‘Regulatory Mischief’

The post SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against ‘Regulatory Mischief’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new day for crypto  Future-proofing crypto industry   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins has stated that the agency must craft a framework that would protect cryptocurrency markets against regulatory mischief in the future.  “I look forward to working with my counterparts across the Administration and Congress to get the job done,” Atkins stressed.  As reported by U.Today, Atkins stated that the agency was mobilizing all of its divisions in order to be able to achieve cryptocurrency dominance while also stressing that he was looking forward to more progress in Congress when it comes to cryptocurrency-focused legislative efforts.  You Might Also Like He also made it clear that the SEC was focused on moving away from the hostility that was fomented under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.  A new day for crypto  During a recent appearance at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, which is taking place in Jackson Hole, Atkins stressed that it is “a new day” for the cryptocurrency industry.  “You know, the lawfare that was being waged over the last few years is, you know, even more than I imagined, he stressed.  Atkins has recalled that the SEC went from a “head-in-the-sand” approach, hoping that crypto would just go away, to active regulation by enforcement under Gensler.  Now, however, the SEC is embracing innovation. “We want to embrace innovation and, historically, the SEC, frankly, has not shunned innovation,” Atkins added.  Future-proofing crypto industry   Atkins has added that there are a lot of questions that have to be answered, stressing the importance of the recently passed GENIUS Act, which brings much-needed clarity to the stablecoin sector.  At the same time, he has stressed the need for future-proofing the industry from regulatory overreach, stressing that things will be different five or ten years from now.  “So, all…
Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

180 million dollars of TVL move to Hyperliquid: Valantis has acquired stHYPE, the second largest liquid staking token (LST).
Bitcoin Buyers Act Fast Amid Price Decline

Bitcoin Buyers Act Fast Amid Price Decline

In the past day, Bitcoin‘s value saw a 1.3% decrease, currently stabilizing at approximately $113,600. The dip has sparked anxiety among some in the investment community about the possibility of continued decline.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Buyers Act Fast Amid Price Decline
SEC Leader’s Announcement Shakes Crypto World

SEC Leader’s Announcement Shakes Crypto World

The post SEC Leader’s Announcement Shakes Crypto World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a pivotal declaration at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that only a select few cryptocurrencies qualify as securities. The classification of digital assets depends significantly on their marketing techniques rather than their intrinsic nature. Continue Reading:SEC Leader’s Announcement Shakes Crypto World Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/sec-leaders-announcement-shakes-crypto-world
Bitcoin’s Decentralization Under Threat as Mining Pools Control Over 51% of Network Hashrate

Bitcoin’s Decentralization Under Threat as Mining Pools Control Over 51% of Network Hashrate

TLDR Foundry and AntPool mining pools now control over 51% of Bitcoin’s total hashrate, creating potential attack risks This represents the highest mining concentration in over a decade, raising decentralization concerns A 51% attack could enable transaction manipulation and double-spending but would cost around $1.1 trillion to execute Bitcoin price declined toward $110,530 support level [...] The post Bitcoin’s Decentralization Under Threat as Mining Pools Control Over 51% of Network Hashrate appeared first on CoinCentral.
What Happens if Bitcoin Drops Below $110K? Key Levels to Watch

What Happens if Bitcoin Drops Below $110K? Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin’s resilience is once again being tested as traders eye the critical $110K level. While BTC has delivered steady gains over the past six months, recent slips highlight the possibility of a deeper pullback. A drop below $110K could reshape market dynamics, influencing sentiment across the broader crypto sector.  This article explores the key levels investors should watch, the potential scenarios that could play out, and which coins may be positioned to weather volatility and capture upside. Alongside market insights, we highlight how Outset PR equips crypto and blockchain projects with strategies to stand out in uncertain conditions. Bitcoin's Steady Stance with Potential for Growth Source: tradingview  Bitcoin's price is currently fluctuating between around $115k and $121k. It has been slightly slipping lately, showing a small drop over the past week and month. Despite this, Bitcoin has still managed a nearly 20% climb over the past six months. The coin is facing a nearby resistance level at $126k, with potential growth if it breaks through this barrier. On the flip side, its nearest support lies just above $112k, providing a cushion. If it surpasses the second resistance at $133k, Bitcoin may climb even higher, potentially gaining over 10% from its current range. Though the market shows mixed signals, Bitcoin's long-term trend hints at more growth ahead. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert. Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience. Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include: Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month.  Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility. Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage. Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets. Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts. Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact  Data-Led Campaigns Bring Results You Can Feel Outset PR drives growth and awareness for both startups and established names. Notable results include: Step App: Enhanced user engagement in the US and UK markets, which coincided with a 138% rise in the FITFI token’s value over the course of the campaign.  Choise.ai: Covered the massive business upgrade, highlighting the utility and value of their native CHO token. During the campaign, CHO rose by 28.5x, hitting its 10-month high. ChangeNOW: Achieved a 40% customer base increase via multi-layered PR efforts. StealthEX: Boosted the brand visibility which resulted in 26 prominent media features and numerous re-publications, achieving a total estimated reach of 3.62 billion individuals. If PR has ever felt like a black box, if it’s been unclear what results to expect and what you’re even paying for, Outset PR changes the equation. Its analytical model makes every step verified by performance insights. Its boutique approach ensures campaigns feel like they’ve been built inside your team. For crypto, blockchain, or AI enterprises that need clarity and velocity—this is what PR should feel like. Conclusion The $110K threshold has become a focal point for Bitcoin watchers, serving as both a psychological and technical marker for the market’s next move. While support remains nearby, a decisive breakdown could trigger wider ripples across crypto assets. At the same time, BTC’s long-term trajectory continues to show strength, underpinned by institutional interest and broader adoption trends. For projects navigating such shifting environments, Outset PR provides the clarity, data, and tailored strategies needed to transform uncertainty into opportunity. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Alaska Airlines launches $395 card, combines loyalty with Hawaiian

Alaska Airlines launches $395 card, combines loyalty with Hawaiian

The post Alaska Airlines launches $395 card, combines loyalty with Hawaiian appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to Puerto Vallarta on Sept. 19, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images Alaska Airlines is getting into the industry’s race for high-end credit cards and creating a combined frequent flyer program, called Atmos, with Hawaiian Airlines, which it acquired last year. The $395-a-year Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card, co-branded with Bank of America, is the carrier’s first premium credit card and includes perks like airport lounge passes, instant $50 vouchers for delays and discounted global companion fares. Under the new Atmos program, travelers will have a choice in how they earn points: By distance: Customers will earn one point for each mile they fly, which Alaska said is better for travelers who often fly internationally or cross-country. By price: Travelers will earn five points for every $1 they spend on a flight, which the carrier said is geared toward those who often fly in premium cabins like first class. By flights: Customers will earn 500 points for each segment they fly, which is aimed at flyers who take a lot of short-haul trips, like those within Hawaii or California. Elite frequent flyer tiers are also changing, and Alaska will require travelers to earn more points to reach top levels. Rival airlines have also made those types of changes routinely. For the Atmos Platinum loyalty tier, customers will need to earn 80,000 points next year, and 135,000 for the Atmos Titanium tier, up from 75,000 and 100,000, respectively, in 2025. Alaska’s chief commercial officer, Andrew Harrison, told CNBC that miles aren’t being devalued for flight redemptions, however. There are also silver and gold tiers in the Atmos program, with all levels including upgrades, when available, to free premium class seats on Alaska and one of the…
CoreDAO and Hex Trust Launch Bitcoin-CORE Dual Staking for Institutions

CoreDAO and Hex Trust Launch Bitcoin-CORE Dual Staking for Institutions

The post CoreDAO and Hex Trust Launch Bitcoin-CORE Dual Staking for Institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors. The offering allows clients to timelock Bitcoin and CORE tokens directly from their Hex Trust custody accounts while earning on-chain staking rewards. The service targets banks, family offices and asset managers across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa, regions where Hex Trust holds regulatory licences. Institutions retain full custody of their assets within Hex Trust’s infrastructure, addressing compliance and security requirements that have been barriers to large-scale adoption of staking strategies. Core’s network is already secured by more than 7,000 timelocked BTC and supports roughly US$500 million in total value locked. The new program lets investors stake BTC, CORE or both, with integrated calculators to project annualized returns based on network activity. By integrating Core’s reward mechanics with a regulated custody platform, the partners aim to give institutions a pathway to generate yield from Bitcoin holdings without relying on opaque off-chain programs, potentially broadening participation in the emerging Bitcoin-based DeFi market. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/coredao-hex-trust-launch-bitcoin-core-dual-staking-institutions-0a892cb4
