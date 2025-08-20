2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto Market Dips into Fear as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Another Low: What's Next?

Positive sentiment that had been riding high as recently as last week has become fear as the Bitcoin price has fallen $11,500 in less than a week. A rebound has taken place on Wednesday morning, but will it be resilient, or will Bitcoin come crashing down out of its bull flag?
Bitcoin
BTC$113,389.1-0.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002659+10.97%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02558-14.90%
2025/08/20 18:20
‘Alt Season’ Search Interest Falls Over 50% After Brief Rally

TLDR Google search interest for “alt season” fell to 45 from a peak of 100 last week. The drop in interest coincides with altcoins like Dogecoin and XRP losing recent gains. Economist Alex Krueger questioned the legitimacy of the search spike, suggesting it could be manipulated. Some analysts doubt the relevance of “alt season” as [...] The post ‘Alt Season’ Search Interest Falls Over 50% After Brief Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00459--%
XRP
XRP$2.8882-0.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.011582-1.38%
2025/08/20 18:20
Dogecoin Coils Up: Triangle Break Could Spark 40% Move, Analyst Says

The post Dogecoin Coils Up: Triangle Break Could Spark 40% Move, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An analyst has pointed out how Dogecoin is consolidating within a triangle pattern that could set up a 40% move for the memecoin’s price. Dogecoin Is Trading Inside A Symmetrical Triangle Pattern In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about what the triangle that Dogecoin’s 12-hour price is trading inside right now could foreshadow for it. A triangle is a consolidation channel in technical analysis (TA) that forms whenever the price of an asset trades between two converging trendlines. The upper line of the pattern is likely to be a source of resistance, while the lower one that of support. If the price manages to break past either of these boundaries, it may see a sustained trend in the direction of the break. Triangles can be of a few different types, but the one that’s of interest here is the Symmetrical Triangle. This variant appears when the trendlines involved are approaching each other at a roughly equal and opposite angle. In other words, the Symmetrical Triangle corresponds to a period of consolidation in a range that tightens with time in an exactly sideways manner. Now, here is the chart shared by Martinez that shows the pattern that the 12-hour price of Dogecoin has been stuck inside for the past month or so: As displayed in the above graph, Dogecoin found rejection at the upper level of the Symmetrical Triangle a few days back and has since declined toward its midway point. Generally, triangle breakouts become more likely to happen the closer the price gets to the apex of the pattern. From the chart, it’s visible that DOGE’s 12-hour price is already a decent way into the triangle, meaning that a breakout may be turning increasingly probable. Based on the pattern, the analyst believes the coin is…
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.3233+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+1.45%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003707-30.01%
2025/08/20 18:20
Immutable & Koin Games Unveil Fast-Paced, Collector-Driven Project O

Immutable and Koin Games launch Project O, a fast, competitive mobile TCG with 7–9 minute matches and a gamified digital collector economy.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003497-3.53%
Koinos
KOIN$0.04309+10.62%
2025/08/20 18:20
Expert Lauds Pi Coin’s Potential Against CBDCs & Stablecoin, Here’s Why

The post Expert Lauds Pi Coin’s Potential Against CBDCs & Stablecoin, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Pi Coin value lost around 1% to $0.35, sparking market concerns. An expert has revealed key reasons, highlighting Pi Network’s potential against CBDCs and stablecoins. A whale holds 360 million PI, reflecting his confidence in the asset. Pi Coin price has continued to stay in the red, failing to hold its previous low and brief support at $0.4. This has spooked many market participants over a continuing fall in Pi Network price in the near future. Besides, it has caused a massive selloff, suggesting that many investors have exited the market due to the highly volatile trading scenario. However, market pundits have still shown their confidence in the asset, which might have offered some relief to the holders. The experts have lauded Pi Network’s potential to become a leading player among the global currencies. Besides, one of the renowned traders noted that it can also offset the limitations of the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which have caught the eyes of traders. Meanwhile, despite the enthusiasm, a flurry of market watchers have called Pi a “scam” project. Addressing the allegations, one popular Pi Community figure has shed light on key factors that counter the claims. So, here we explore the Pi’s potential against CBDCs and why experts are still putting their belief into the asset despite the massive plunge in Pi Coin value. Expert Lauds Pi Coin Over CBDCs & Stablecoins A renowned trader and market expert, Kim H Wong, highlighted Pi Coin’s potential as a global currency, citing key reasons. Besides, he also noted that Pi is a better alternative against CBDCs and stablecoins, which are backed by “sovereign” or fiat currencies. In a recent X post, Wong highlighted Pi Network’s decentralized nature and wider distribution. He believes that it makes PI a better alternative to CBDCs…
NEAR
NEAR$2.49+0.60%
Humanity
H$0.03066-1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023992+9.48%
2025/08/20 18:19
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 5% After Qubic Community Votes to Target Network for 51% Attack

TLDR Qubic blockchain community voted to target Dogecoin for a potential 51% attack after successfully compromising Monero’s network DOGE price fell 5% from $0.22 to $0.21 on August 19-20 with heavy selling pressure Futures open interest dropped 8% reflecting reduced trader confidence in short-term gains Large holders accumulated 680 million DOGE tokens in August despite [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 5% After Qubic Community Votes to Target Network for 51% Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000027113-7.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+2.42%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2182+1.66%
2025/08/20 18:19
Sen. Tim Scott Sees Democrats Crossing Aisle on Crypto Market Structure

The post Sen. Tim Scott Sees Democrats Crossing Aisle on Crypto Market Structure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the US Congress remains in recess until September, one of the senators leading the charge behind legislation to establish a digital asset market structure said he expects bipartisan support. Speaking from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole on Tuesday, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott said he expected at least some Democrats to join with Republicans to move forward on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act following the passage of the Guiding and Empowering Nation’s Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The South Carolina senator said that he had already been making efforts to reach out to Democrats outside of the banking committee to “provide cover” to vote for the bill. “We had 18 Democrats vote for the GENIUS Act,” said Scott. “I believe that we’ll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure, a far more complicated piece of legislation, and the forces against it […] it is a real force to overcome.” Senator Tim Scott speaking in Jackson Hole on Tuesday. Source: Wyoming Blockchain Symposium Before the House passed the CLARITY Act on July 17, Scott said the banking committee planned to pass its version of digital asset market structure “before the end of September.” A draft version of the Senate bill, released in July and tentatively titled the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, “builds on” the CLARITY Act, according to Republican leadership, but may be different from the House legislation. Related: Ex-White House crypto director Bo Hines takes Tether advisory role Realistic expectations for bipartisan support? Republicans hold a three-seat majority in the Senate, making it likely they will need some Democrats to pass legislation for crypto market structure. In addition to Scott’s remarks from Wyoming, Senator Elizabeth Warren, ranking member of the banking committee, commented on the CLARITY…
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02566+1.18%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005522+0.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.19%
2025/08/20 18:17
Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies Amid Struggling Price Action- Is A Recovery Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023992+9.48%
Pi Network
PI$0.35851+2.39%
2025/08/20 18:16
ALT5 Denies SEC Probe Claims Amid Trump Treasury Partnership

Highlights: ALT5 has denied claims that it is under an SEC probe and addressed claims and speculation around the Jon Isaac and WLF deal. ALT5 shares dropped over 10% after reports of a probe and continued to fall in after-hours trading. Jon Isaac confirmed his support for ALT5 as the firm faces scrutiny tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial platform. ALT5 Sigma has rejected reports linking the company and its executives to a new Securities and Exchange Commission probe. The denial followed days after announcing a $1.5 billion deal with Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial. UPDATE: Trump-linked ALT5 Sigma dismisses SEC probe rumors over alleged insider trading tied to World Liberty Financial’s $1.5B treasury deal, clarifying Jon Isaac was never President or advisor of the firm. pic.twitter.com/sX5ktM8QzU — Investors Collective (@investorscoll) August 20, 2025 The speculation started on Tuesday when The Information published claims involving venture capitalist Jon Isaac. The report alleged Isaac faced scrutiny for insider share sales and possible earnings inflation tied to ALT5’s treasury financing for Trump’s platform. The story quickly circulated across major financial media outlets and social platforms. Trump Partner in Crypto Venture Faces SEC Allegations The Trump family’s latest crypto partner is a father-son duo that has had run-ins with the SEC and other regulators. Read more from @MichaelRoddan https://t.co/m1RaKoP6gl — The Information (@theinformation) August 19, 2025 ALT5 stated X within hours. The company said Isaac was not a president or adviser and emphasized it had no knowledge of any SEC probe. The firm’s swift response aimed to address the growing speculation. Isaac also responded on X. He described the reports as inaccurate and said they contained significant factual errors regarding my role and current regulatory status. His denial attempted to separate himself from the controversy, though investor attention remained focused on the allegations. ALT5 Denies SEC Probe Claims as Shares Fall The company’s denial did not ease investor concerns. ALT5 shares fell 10.46% on Tuesday, closing at $5.48. ALT5 recently announced plans to sell 200 million shares for $1.5 billion to finance World Liberty Financial’s corporate treasury. Even though Isaac denied those allegations, court documents show that he was previously associated with ALT5. It is recorded that in March last year, the company entered into a two-year consulting agreement with him. His expertise encompassed guiding client growth, restructuring, business strategy, and product development. An SEC filing from December revealed that Isaac converted a $540,000 promissory note plus interest into 465,753 ALT5 shares. He now holds more than one million shares, valued at over $5.48 million. Despite the controversy, Isaac has continued to express support for ALT5. “I am a big believer and supporter of ALT5 Sigma and want nothing but the best for the company,” Isaac stated. He also confirmed that he continues to buy shares daily. Company records list Tony Isaac, Jon’s father, as president and chairman. This distinction further complicated the narrative around the reported investigation and the family’s role in the company. Scrutiny of Trump’s WLF and Past SEC Case The developments fueled additional scrutiny of Trump’s World Liberty Financial. The project has already faced allegations of insider trading and market manipulation since its launch earlier this month. The fact that Jon Isaac has a history related to the SEC is also important. The commission instigated a civil complaint against him, Live Ventures, and JanOne in 2021. The case involved accusations of overstatement of profits, contract backdating, and the concealment of the sale of shares. Isaac and the firms denied wrongdoing, and the case continues in federal court in Nevada. Trump’s administration has also advanced policies to promote cryptocurrency adoption. The president signed an executive order encouraging retirement accounts to include crypto investments. Meanwhile, the SEC added momentum by clarifying that certain liquid staking models do not qualify as securities. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.657-1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+1.45%
2025/08/20 18:15
HBAR Drops 2.5% After Breaking Key Support Levels

The post HBAR Drops 2.5% After Breaking Key Support Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR saw sharp selling pressure during the latest session, slipping from $0.241 to $0.238 between 13:25 and 14:24 on August 19. An early spike to $0.243 was quickly reversed as heavy selling drove the token through key support levels. A 5.38 million volume surge at 13:32 confirmed the breakdown, before trading activity dried up in the final minutes and HBAR closed near session lows. Across the 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, the token declined 2.46%, falling from $0.244 to $0.238. Trading was volatile, with HBAR ranging between $0.249 and $0.237 on volume exceeding 87 million. Broader market conditions added pressure, as the U.S. Producer Price Index rose to 3.3%, above Federal Reserve forecasts, fueling inflation concerns and contributing to $460 million in liquidations across digital assets. Despite the turbulence, analysts highlight HBAR’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and corporate partnerships as a foundation for long-term adoption, even as near-term sentiment remains fragile. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Corporate Technical Analysis Framework HBAR exhibited pronounced selling momentum during the last 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, declining from $0.24 to $0.24, representing a 2.46% decrease with an overall trading range of $0.01 (4.81%). The digital asset reached its intraday peak at $0.25 during August 18 evening trading before encountering substantial resistance and initiating a sustained decline that persisted through Asian trading session. Critical support at $0.24 was decisively breached during early morning trading hours on August 19, with high-volume selling pressure confirming the breakdown. The failure to reclaim this support level despite multiple recovery attempts suggests further downside potential toward the $0.24 support zone. HBAR’s selling trajectory intensified during the final 60 minutes from August 19 at 13:25 to 14:24, declining from $0.24 to $0.24 with extreme volatility characterized by a dramatic spike to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.49+0.60%
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.185-3.10%
2025/08/20 18:14
