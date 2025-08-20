Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies Amid Struggling Price Action
The post Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies Amid Struggling Price Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ulu Ventures, one of the three early seed investors in Pi Network in 2023, has added Pi Network to its portfolio companies. While the PI coin has been struggling recently, this move could offer a major boost for the price. But, technical and on-chain indicators point to a grim picture for PI. Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Its Portfolio Companies According to a recent post on X, crypto analyst Dr Altcoin observed that Ulu Ventures has added Pi Network to its list of portfolio companies. The firm joined Pi’s seed round back in 2023 alongside other two firms; 137 Ventures and Designer Fund. While the addition of Pi Network to its portfolio companies serves as formal recognition for the project, the move serves as much needed institutional backing. Pi coin has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons lately as the price dipped to an all-time low. But the addition to Ulu Ventures’ companies portfolio underscores that institutional investors still believe in the project. The move could reignite confidence amongst Pi investors, known as Pioneers, giving Pi coin’s price a major boost, alongside the recent launch of Pi Network Hackathon aimed at enhancing network utility. Pi Coin Faces Bearish Pressure Despite the recent institutional backing by Ulu Ventures, Pi coin’s price has continued to struggle. As per the data by Coingecko, Pi Network (PI) price is currently at $0.3489. While this level marks close to 1% dip on the day, Pi has dipped over 10% over the last 7 days and 22% over the last month, confirming the price struggle. Source: Coingecko | Pi Coin Price Pi coin also reached an all-time low price of $0.33515 two weeks ago, with the current price only sitting 3.9% above the all-time low price. This adds to the bearish pressure as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:32
Pepeto Presale Price at $0.000000147 Positions It as The Next Millionaire-Maker After PEPE
Pepeto (PEPETO) is on track to create the next wave of meme coins. At $0.000000147, Pepeto gives investors a rare chance to secure billions of tokens for a relatively small investment. Analysts suggest upside could be in the thousands of percent by the end of 2025. Pepeto is merging meme coin culture with meaningful utility.
Hackernoon
2025/08/20 18:31
Target picks Michael Fiddelke as CEO to replace Brian Cornell
The post Target picks Michael Fiddelke as CEO to replace Brian Cornell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Target’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke. Courtesy of Target Target on Wednesday said that company veteran Michael Fiddelke will become its next CEO at a critical point in its effort to break out of a sales slump and win back Wall Street’s favor. Fiddelke, the company’s 49-year-old chief operating officer and former chief financial officer, will succeed Brian Cornell effective Feb. 1. Cornell, who took the helm of the cheap chic retailer in 2014, will transition to the role of executive chair on Target’s board of directors. The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement on the same day it reported fiscal second-quarter results. It topped Wall Street’s quarterly sales and earnings expectations, but stuck by a full-year outlook that forecasts another annual sales decline. Fiddelke steps into Target’s top role as the discounter tries to find its footing and get back to growth. Target’s annual sales have been roughly flat for the past four years after the company’s sales soared during the Covid pandemic. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards On a call with reporters, Fiddelke said he is “stepping in with urgency to rebuild momentum and return to profitable growth.” He laid out three priorities: Reestablishing Target’s reputation as a retailer with stylish and unique items, providing a more consistent customer experience and using technology more effectively to operate an efficient business. “We’ve built a solid foundation, and we’re proud of the many ways that Target is unique in American retail,” he said. “We also have real work in front of us.” Fiddelke is a 20-year Target veteran. During his decades with the company, he has held leadership roles across merchandising, finance, operations and human resources. He became Target’s chief financial officer in late 2019 and stepped into the role of chief operating officer in early 2024. In May, he was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:31
Russia confirmed it will continue supplying oil to India despite Western sanctions
Russia is not pulling the plug on oil to India anytime soon. On Wednesday, a senior official at the Russian embassy in New Delhi confirmed that oil exports to India will continue as usual. President Vladimir Putin also plans to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi before the year ends. No exact date […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 18:30
Ethereum Faces Resistance But Investor Demand For High-Yield Tokens Builds
Ethereum and Rollblock are drawing very different kinds of attention right now. Ethereum is fighting to hold its ground near key support while Rollblock is winning over long-term holders with yield rewards that look built for the coming crypto bull run. Some analysts believe Rollblock could be the next big crypto to rally up to [...] The post Ethereum Faces Resistance But Investor Demand For High-Yield Tokens Builds appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 18:30
Is Ethereum About To Be Eclipsed By Layer Brett As Traders Grab Stunning 6,000% Staking Rewards?
Rising gas fees, declining staking yields, and regulatory headwinds from ETFs have positioned ETH as a blue-chip—steady, solid, but unspectacular…and […] The post Is Ethereum About To Be Eclipsed By Layer Brett As Traders Grab Stunning 6,000% Staking Rewards? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 18:29
Best Bitcoin Wallets in August 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared
The post Best Bitcoin Wallets in August 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin wallets in August 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of custodial giants like FTX […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/best-bitcoin-wallets-august-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:29
Experts Warn Over 51% Attack Risk as Bitcoin Mining Centralizes Around Foundry and AntPool
Two major Bitcoin mining pools control over 51% of the network’s hashrate, raising fears of centralization. A 51% attack remains unlikely due to high costs and economic risks, but investor confidence is under pressure. Bitcoin’s network security faces renewed scrutiny after new data revealed that two major mining pools now control over half of the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/20 18:27
Harvard’s Rogoff Concedes 2018 Bitcoin Call Miss as Price Tops $113,000
The post Harvard’s Rogoff Concedes 2018 Bitcoin Call Miss as Price Tops $113,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harvard professor and former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff has acknowledged that his 2018 prediction—Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than climb to $100,000—proved badly off the mark Harvard professor and former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff has acknowledged that his 2018 prediction—Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than climb to $100,000—proved badly off the mark. In a post on 19 August he said the cryptocurrency’s resilience and recent rally to about $113,000 forced him to revisit the assumptions behind that call. Rogoff said he had been “far too optimistic” about U.S. regulators imposing strict rules on trading and tax enforcement that might have curbed demand. He also underestimated the pace at which investors would treat Bitcoin as a hedge and a competitive store of value, and misjudged the depth of its global user base, including cross-border payments that bypass traditional banking rails. The economist’s mea culpa comes as Bitcoin ranks among the world’s largest assets by market value and continues to draw institutional buyers. His remarks underscore the broader shift in mainstream finance, where universities, pension funds and corporations now hold positions in digital assets that many academics and policymakers once dismissed. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/harvards-rogoff-concedes-2018-bitcoin-call-miss-price-tops-113000-20e3c0f7
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:27
BlackRock and Fidelity Push Bitcoin ETFs to 1.25M BTC Record as Price Tests $113K
TLDR: BlackRock and Fidelity ETFs now hold over 75% of U.S. Bitcoin ETF supply, totaling 1.25M BTC in record holdings. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust leads with 748,968 BTC, nearly 60% of all ETF-held Bitcoin in the U.S. market. Grayscale’s GBTC has dropped from more than 620,000 BTC to just 180,576 BTC, losing its once-dominant position. [...] The post BlackRock and Fidelity Push Bitcoin ETFs to 1.25M BTC Record as Price Tests $113K appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 18:26
