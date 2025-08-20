2025-08-21 Thursday

$53 Million Radiant Capital Crypto Hack Now Worth $94 Million After ETH Trades

TLDR The hacker turned $53M stolen from Radiant Capital into $94M by trading Ethereum. The stolen funds were originally converted into 21,957 ETH, valued at $53M in October 2024. Blockchain security experts link the attack to North Korea’s AppleJeus group. The funds continue to move through Ethereum-based trading, with recovery prospects low. The hacker responsible [...] The post $53 Million Radiant Capital Crypto Hack Now Worth $94 Million After ETH Trades appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 18:42
XRP slips under $3 as whales dump 470M tokens

The post XRP slips under $3 as whales dump 470M tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has retraced below the $3 psychological level after whales offloaded nearly half a billion tokens, raising questions about whether the market is bracing for a deeper correction. Summary XRP dropped below $3 as whales sold 470M tokens in 10 days. Despite the sell-off, over 93% of holders remain in profit. Technicals suggest neutral momentum with risks of further downside. XRP (XRP) slipped under the $3 mark on Aug. 20, trading at $2.88 at press time, down about 4% in the past 24 hours. The token has now shed 10% in the last week and 17% over the past month, standing nearly 20% below its all-time high of $3.65 set in July. Whale selling adds pressure to XRP price On an Aug. 20 post on X, analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have sold around 470 million XRP in the last 10 days, raising concerns about mounting selling pressure. Large liquidations like this frequently slow down price momentum, especially when overall market sentiment is waning. Despite the pullback, more than 90% of XRP’s circulating supply has remained in profit since mid-July, as per Glassnode data, with holders still averaging profit margins above 90%. This unusually high profitability ratio, combined with the completion of Ripple’s years-long legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission suggests much of the good news may already be priced in.  Analysts warn that such extended profit levels can trigger heavier profit-taking if markets face another bearish shock. XRP technical analysis The technical indicators for XRP show a cautious outlook. While oscillators like the MACD flash sell signals, the relative strength index is at 42, indicating that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. Momentum suggests a potential short-term relief, but moving averages paint a different picture. XRP daily chart. Credit: crypto.news XRP has consistently traded below…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:42
Wall Street Group Urges Basel Committee to Pause 2026 Crypto Rules

Wall Street associations urge regulators to reconsider strict crypto banking standards, warning they could shut banks out of the $2.8 trillion market. The post Wall Street Group Urges Basel Committee to Pause 2026 Crypto Rules appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/20 18:41
New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends

The post New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rome, Italy, August 20th, 2025, FinanceWire B2BINPAY, the all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, has published a new industry report, “Crypto Becomes an Integral Part of Sports — Growth and Trends,” exploring how cryptocurrency is reshaping the global sports industry. Once considered a niche financial tool, cryptocurrency has become a driving force in sports. The report reveals that crypto’s community-driven ethos mirrors football’s global fan culture, making the two a natural fit. It traces the journey from early achievements, such as the first crypto-assisted player transfer in 2018, to landmark deals like São Paulo FC’s $6 million USDC transfer in 2022. Sponsorships have grown rapidly, with global crypto sports sponsorship spending reaching $565 million in the 2024/25 season, 59% of which was driven by football, representing a 20% year-on-year increase. The report also explores how NFTs, fan tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations are transforming fan engagement, giving supporters unprecedented access, influence, and exclusive experiences. Looking ahead, it predicts a rapid increase in crypto use for transfers and salaries, the rise of blockchain-powered football games that merge entertainment with decentralized finance, and deeper integration between sponsors and clubs that goes beyond logo placements. B2BINPAY’s own partnership with Athletic Club is highlighted as an example of this trend. Renewed for the 2025 season, the collaboration reflects the shared values of innovation, community, and ambition that unite football and crypto. Athletic’s direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League adds an exciting new chapter to the partnership’s story.  “Football and crypto share the same DNA — community, innovation, and the will to break boundaries,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. “This report shows that what started as isolated experiments has grown into a global trend that’s here to stay.” The full report is available now on B2BINPAY’s official website. About B2BINPAY B2BINPAY is Europe’s comprehensive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:40
Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What's Happening?

Cardano (ADA) is under pressure as the crypto market crashes while EU CPI inflation holds steady at 2%. Can ADA defend its support levels?
Crypto Ticker2025/08/20 18:40
Russia sees first real estate deal settled in digital ruble ahead of full rollout

According to reports, Russia’s first real estate transaction with digital rubles has been carried out in Moscow with a nod from the country’s monetary authority. The news comes two years after the launch of a pilot project for the digital currency, scheduled for full introduction in stages starting a year from now. Russian buys Moscow […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 18:39
3 Meme Coins DeepSeek Predicts Could Deliver Massive Moonshots

The post 3 Meme Coins DeepSeek Predicts Could Deliver Massive Moonshots appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 Meme Coins DeepSeek Predicts Could Deliver Massive Moonshots Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/3-meme-coins-deepseek-predicts-could-deliver-massive-moonshots/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:38
Can AI Agents Fix The Internet's Trust Problem?

Inside Swarm: rollups, atomic claims, and an agent marketplace that rewards accuracy over noise.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 18:35
ChatGPT Predicts Best Crypto Coins of 2025 — Avalon X, XRP, and Ethereum Top the List

The post ChatGPT Predicts Best Crypto Coins of 2025 — Avalon X, XRP, and Ethereum Top the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets might be volatile, but a few things always come up: real-world use cases, a clear regulatory landscape, and ongoing tech advances. With those in mind, ChatGPT’s highlights for 2025 mark down to only three: Avalon X (AVLX), Ripple’s XRP, and Ethereum (ETH). While the quoted three exist at different stages of development and maturity, all of them are bound to catalysts that could help them in the coming cycle. Why Is Avalon X the Best Real Estate Crypto Investment for 2025? Avalon X transforms the globally valued $379 trillion real estate market into a borderless, $50 gateway for investors. The utility token’s supply cap of 2 billion with 7% burned allocation integrates long-term scarcity with the code. The hooks aren’t scarcity alone; it’s the layered perks: Tiered rewards. Gold, Diamond, and Platinum tiered levels come with bonus extra presale tokens, lodging discounts, concierge access, and complimentary stays for up to one week at Avalon Resorts. Presale staking yields. During the presale phase, accrued tokens generate passive APY, a yield feature seldom seen in early-stage real estate investments. Security first. Obtaining an audit by CertiK before upgrades provides assurance of meeting institutional grade standards. Two award headlines Raffle for a $1 Million Token: 10 winners to $100K AVLX with eligibility of $100 investment and referral bonus. Draw for Eco Valley Townhouse: Enters for a fully constructed townhouse at $250+ entry fee in Avalon’s flagship Dominican project. (here’s a demo): https://youtu.be/-JNnhWsr4iY  Sales projections with a goal to reach exchange listings planned for 2025-2026 and utility-redemption stays by 2027, AVLX aims to be digital real estate. Unlocking the potential for token appreciation with rising underlying property values, without ensnaring investors in illiquid real estate. Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Will XRP Explode After Its SEC Victory? The U. S. Securities and Exchange…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:34
Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry's Help to Become CFTC Commissioner

Brian Quintenz, Donald Trump’s nominee for CFTC Commissioner, is seeking support from the crypto industry as his nomination faces delays. The post Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry’s Help to Become CFTC Commissioner appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/20 18:32
