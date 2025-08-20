New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends
The post New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rome, Italy, August 20th, 2025, FinanceWire B2BINPAY, the all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, has published a new industry report, “Crypto Becomes an Integral Part of Sports — Growth and Trends,” exploring how cryptocurrency is reshaping the global sports industry. Once considered a niche financial tool, cryptocurrency has become a driving force in sports. The report reveals that crypto’s community-driven ethos mirrors football’s global fan culture, making the two a natural fit. It traces the journey from early achievements, such as the first crypto-assisted player transfer in 2018, to landmark deals like São Paulo FC’s $6 million USDC transfer in 2022. Sponsorships have grown rapidly, with global crypto sports sponsorship spending reaching $565 million in the 2024/25 season, 59% of which was driven by football, representing a 20% year-on-year increase. The report also explores how NFTs, fan tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations are transforming fan engagement, giving supporters unprecedented access, influence, and exclusive experiences. Looking ahead, it predicts a rapid increase in crypto use for transfers and salaries, the rise of blockchain-powered football games that merge entertainment with decentralized finance, and deeper integration between sponsors and clubs that goes beyond logo placements. B2BINPAY’s own partnership with Athletic Club is highlighted as an example of this trend. Renewed for the 2025 season, the collaboration reflects the shared values of innovation, community, and ambition that unite football and crypto. Athletic’s direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League adds an exciting new chapter to the partnership’s story. “Football and crypto share the same DNA — community, innovation, and the will to break boundaries,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. “This report shows that what started as isolated experiments has grown into a global trend that’s here to stay.” The full report is available now on B2BINPAY’s official website. About B2BINPAY B2BINPAY is Europe’s comprehensive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:40