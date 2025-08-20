XRP slips under $3 as whales dump 470M tokens

The post XRP slips under $3 as whales dump 470M tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has retraced below the $3 psychological level after whales offloaded nearly half a billion tokens, raising questions about whether the market is bracing for a deeper correction. Summary XRP dropped below $3 as whales sold 470M tokens in 10 days. Despite the sell-off, over 93% of holders remain in profit. Technicals suggest neutral momentum with risks of further downside. XRP (XRP) slipped under the $3 mark on Aug. 20, trading at $2.88 at press time, down about 4% in the past 24 hours. The token has now shed 10% in the last week and 17% over the past month, standing nearly 20% below its all-time high of $3.65 set in July. Whale selling adds pressure to XRP price On an Aug. 20 post on X, analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have sold around 470 million XRP in the last 10 days, raising concerns about mounting selling pressure. Large liquidations like this frequently slow down price momentum, especially when overall market sentiment is waning. Despite the pullback, more than 90% of XRP’s circulating supply has remained in profit since mid-July, as per Glassnode data, with holders still averaging profit margins above 90%. This unusually high profitability ratio, combined with the completion of Ripple’s years-long legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission suggests much of the good news may already be priced in. Analysts warn that such extended profit levels can trigger heavier profit-taking if markets face another bearish shock. XRP technical analysis The technical indicators for XRP show a cautious outlook. While oscillators like the MACD flash sell signals, the relative strength index is at 42, indicating that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. Momentum suggests a potential short-term relief, but moving averages paint a different picture. XRP daily chart. Credit: crypto.news XRP has consistently traded below…