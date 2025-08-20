Vigil Labs AI Raises $5.7 Million To Build Bionic Traders
The post Vigil Labs AI Raises $5.7 Million To Build Bionic Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vigil’s founder and CEO, Kole Lee, dropped out of Stanford to start what may become the world’s largest hedge fund, powered by real time data from proprietary sources, and a reasoning system specifically trained to advise and augment human traders. His first customer is himself. Lee is literally betting his fortune on his startup. Calder White, CTO (left), Kole Lee, CEO (center) and Daniel Nunes (right) in the Vigil Palo Alto office Vigil Lee is a former teenage magician who once performed for Silicon Valley luminaries, he traces his interest in computing back to his grandmother, one of UCLA’s first Fortran programmers. In high school, he started building his personal wealth by trading equities, but soon gravitated toward crypto. He interned at Pantera Capital, led Stanford’s Blockchain Club, and turned a small personal crypto stake into a fortune. “I’ve always believed that markets reward intelligence and adaptability,” he said. “AI is the purest way to scale those qualities.” In 2024, Lee made headlines when he persuaded the student-run Blyth Fund to allocate seven percent of its portfolio to Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $42,000. The move drew national attention and over a million views across social platforms. “It was a lesson in conviction and timing,” Lee told me. “Markets are intelligence games. The edge comes from who can see the signals first and act with confidence.” Getty creative loves the idea of a superhero trading equities and crypto. getty The key to the system is where Vigil gets its data. It supplements traditional sources that everyone uses with a proprietary combination of data gleaned from diverse sources, like social media, Reddit, and predictive markets, the sum of which, Lee admitted, is their own “black box.” Instead of training an LLM, the company is building infrastructure to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:58