BlockchainFX vs. Bitcoin Hyper: The Best Crypto to Buy for Long-Term Wealth and 100x Gains

BlockchainFX vs. Bitcoin Hyper: The Best Crypto to Buy for Long-Term Wealth and 100x Gains

With so many opportunities out there, it can be hard to know where to put your money to ensure both […]
Coindoo2025/08/20 18:59
Vigil Labs AI Raises $5.7 Million To Build Bionic Traders

Vigil Labs AI Raises $5.7 Million To Build Bionic Traders

Vigil's founder and CEO, Kole Lee, dropped out of Stanford to start what may become the world's largest hedge fund, powered by real time data from proprietary sources, and a reasoning system specifically trained to advise and augment human traders. His first customer is himself. Lee is literally betting his fortune on his startup. Calder White, CTO (left), Kole Lee, CEO (center) and Daniel Nunes (right) in the Vigil Palo Alto office Vigil Lee is a former teenage magician who once performed for Silicon Valley luminaries, he traces his interest in computing back to his grandmother, one of UCLA's first Fortran programmers. In high school, he started building his personal wealth by trading equities, but soon gravitated toward crypto. He interned at Pantera Capital, led Stanford's Blockchain Club, and turned a small personal crypto stake into a fortune. "I've always believed that markets reward intelligence and adaptability," he said. "AI is the purest way to scale those qualities." In 2024, Lee made headlines when he persuaded the student-run Blyth Fund to allocate seven percent of its portfolio to Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $42,000. The move drew national attention and over a million views across social platforms. "It was a lesson in conviction and timing," Lee told me. "Markets are intelligence games. The edge comes from who can see the signals first and act with confidence." Getty creative loves the idea of a superhero trading equities and crypto. getty The key to the system is where Vigil gets its data. It supplements traditional sources that everyone uses with a proprietary combination of data gleaned from diverse sources, like social media, Reddit, and predictive markets, the sum of which, Lee admitted, is their own "black box." Instead of training an LLM, the company is building infrastructure to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:58
A16z Advocates ZK-Proofs for Privacy While Addressing Criminal Concerns

A16z Advocates ZK-Proofs for Privacy While Addressing Criminal Concerns

TLDR A16z believes ZK-proofs can verify transaction authenticity without disclosing private details. ZK-proofs have potential uses beyond finance, such as proving citizenship without revealing sensitive data. A16z supports privacy tech as essential for regulatory compliance, citing U.S. government reports. Other cryptographic technologies, like homomorphic encryption and differential privacy, offer similar benefits. The privacy versus security [...]
Coincentral2025/08/20 18:57
XRP ETFs in Canada Hit $285M AUM With 100M XRP Holdings

XRP ETFs in Canada Hit $285M AUM With 100M XRP Holdings

The XRP community on Reddit is buzzing with excitement after a post by Pitiful-Estimate-949 highlighted just how fast Canadian spot XRP ETFs are growing. While many in the crypto space are still focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, XRP quietly scored a big win north of the border. In just two months since launch, Canada's …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 18:53
Brian Quintenz Eyes CFTC Chair Backed by Crypto Industry

Brian Quintenz Eyes CFTC Chair Backed by Crypto Industry

Key Notes Major trader associations will support Quintenz to be sent to the White House. The White House recently stalled Quintenz's confirmation for the second time. Representative Dina Titus called for an investigation into his ties with prediction platform Kalshi. Brian Quintenz, Donald Trump's nominee for CFTC Commissioner, is seeking the help of the crypto industry as his nomination remains stalled at the moment. The White House has maintained silence since halting his Senate Agriculture Committee confirmation hearing three weeks ago. CFTC Nominee Brian Quintenz Engages Crypto Industry Brian Quintenz, the global head of policy at a16z Crypto, has recently reached out to members of the crypto industry for meetings to push further for its nomination. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the crypto industry Eleanor Terret reported that major trade associations, including the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, and the DeFi Education Fund, are preparing to send a letter of support to President Trump as early as tomorrow. 🚨SCOOP: @CFTC nominee @BrianQuintenz has been reaching out to members of the crypto industry for meetings as his nomination remains in limbo, according to three people familiar with the matter. The outreach comes as the White House has stayed silent since pausing his… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) August 20, 2025 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has chosen Paul Atkins, who recently launched Project Crypto, advancing Trump's pro-crypto policies. However, the appointment of the CFTC Commissioner still remains in limbo. Caroline D. Pham is currently serving as the interim Commissioner, with Quintenz in the race to fill her shoes permanently. While speaking at the Coinbase Summit in June, Pham stated that the CFTC won't leave the crypto industry with loose ends, simply because of Donald Trump's crypto-friendly policies. White House Delays Quintenz's Appointment? Two weeks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:48
Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?

Ethereum filled its CME gap at $4,050–$4,100. Analysts now watch for a rebound, with breakout signals pointing toward $10K ETH.
CryptoPotato2025/08/20 18:46
Kenneth Rogoff Admits Misjudging Bitcoin Price in 2018 Prediction

Kenneth Rogoff Admits Misjudging Bitcoin Price in 2018 Prediction

TLDR Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff previously predicted Bitcoin would crash to $100 before hitting $100,000. Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 in December 2024, rising over 1,000% since Rogoff's prediction. Rogoff admitted he underestimated Bitcoin's role in competing with fiat currencies in the global economy. Critics argue that Rogoff failed to grasp Bitcoin's decentralized nature, which enabled its [...]
Coincentral2025/08/20 18:46
Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 2025 earnings

Lowe's (LOW) Q2 2025 earnings

An exterior view of a Lowe's home improvement store in Selinsgrove. Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images Lowe's beat Wall Street's earning expectations on Wednesday as demand for home projects picked up during the quarter. The retailer also announced its latest effort to attract more business from home professionals. It said on Wednesday that it has struck a deal to acquire Foundation Building Materials, a distributor of drywall, insulation and other interior building products for large residential and commercial professionals, for about $8.8 billion. Lowe's revised its full-year outlook to reflect the acquisition of Artisan Design Group, a home professional-focused company that it acquired earlier in the year. It said in a news release that its "core business performance in fiscal 2025 remains unchanged." For the full year, Lowe's said it expects total sales of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, an increase from its previous range of $83.5 billion to $84.5 billion. It reiterated its comparable sales, a metric that takes out one-time factors like store openings or closures, saying they will be flat to up 1% from the prior year. It expects earnings per share for the year of approximately $12.10 to $12.35, down slightly from its prior range of $12.15 to $12.40. Here's what the company reported for the fiscal second quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $4.33 vs. $4.24 expected Revenue: $29.36 billion vs. $23.96 billion expected In the three-month period that ended August 1, Lowe's net income rose to $2.4 billion, or $4.27 per share, from $2.38 billion, or $4.17 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased from $23.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. Lowe's rival Home Depot missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly sales and earnings on Tuesday, but stood by its full-year forecast for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:46
Ethereum Treasuries Could Challenge Bitcoin’s Dominance, Analysts Say

Ethereum Treasuries Could Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance, Analysts Say

Ethereum is getting a lot of attention from big companies. A recent Reddit discussion highlighted how Fundamental Global Inc., a Nasdaq-listed firm, plans to raise five billion US dollars and use most of it to buy Ethereum.  The company wants to hold ETH for the long term, stake it, and use it in DeFi to …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 18:45
The Wine Star Power Behind A New Zealand Export Boom

The Wine Star Power Behind A New Zealand Export Boom

'People think I just slap my name on the label," Norton told me, in an exclusive interview. "But it's hands-on. I genuinely get involved. We've created a brand people trust and a wine they actually want to drink." Jim Tannock Photography Limited There are a few certainties in wine: the vintage matters, the terroir counts, and the bottle with the celebrity name on it tends to get a second glance. But what happens when the celebrity bottle doesn't just sell but leads a global wine movement? New Zealand wine company Invivo recently secured a strategic investment from Indevin, the country's largest wine producer. It's a serious deal and one that strengthens the group's infrastructure, expands its production scale, and supercharges its global ambition. But behind the headlines and export figures lies something more effervescent: a story of personality, passion, and persistence. And at its heart? Graham Norton. Graham Norton's association with wine could have been a novelty label, a seasonal stocking-filler. Instead, it's become one of the most commercially successful and critically respected celebrity wine collaborations of the last decade. "People think I just slap my name on the label," Norton told me, in an exclusive interview. "But it's hands-on. I genuinely get involved. We've created a brand people trust and a wine they actually want to drink." And drink it they have. According to Invivo, Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc was the fastest-growing major brand in its category in the UK in 2024 with sales up 396% year on year. In Ireland, it has become one of the country's top 20 alcohol brands by revenue. Add in consistent distribution across 40+ countries, and Norton's wine isn't just a vanity project, but a proven commercial engine. The partnership began back in 2014 with a light-hearted pitch and a wine-blending session that,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 18:43
