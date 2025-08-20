The Wine Star Power Behind A New Zealand Export Boom

'People think I just slap my name on the label," Norton told me, in an exclusive interview. "But it's hands-on. I genuinely get involved. We've created a brand people trust and a wine they actually want to drink." Jim Tannock Photography Limited There are a few certainties in wine: the vintage matters, the terroir counts, and the bottle with the celebrity name on it tends to get a second glance. But what happens when the celebrity bottle doesn't just sell but leads a global wine movement? New Zealand wine company Invivo recently secured a strategic investment from Indevin, the country's largest wine producer. It's a serious deal and one that strengthens the group's infrastructure, expands its production scale, and supercharges its global ambition. But behind the headlines and export figures lies something more effervescent: a story of personality, passion, and persistence. And at its heart? Graham Norton. Graham Norton's association with wine could have been a novelty label, a seasonal stocking-filler. Instead, it's become one of the most commercially successful and critically respected celebrity wine collaborations of the last decade. "People think I just slap my name on the label," Norton told me, in an exclusive interview. "But it's hands-on. I genuinely get involved. We've created a brand people trust and a wine they actually want to drink." And drink it they have. According to Invivo, Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc was the fastest-growing major brand in its category in the UK in 2024 with sales up 396% year on year. In Ireland, it has become one of the country's top 20 alcohol brands by revenue. Add in consistent distribution across 40+ countries, and Norton's wine isn't just a vanity project, but a proven commercial engine. The partnership began back in 2014 with a light-hearted pitch and a wine-blending session that,…