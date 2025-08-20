2025-08-21 Thursday

12-18 Dems May Vote for Senate’s Version of Clarity Act

The post 12-18 Dems May Vote for Senate’s Version of Clarity Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, anticipates up to 18 Democrats may vote in favor of the Senate’s answer to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. “I believe that we’ll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure,” Scott said on stage at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Tuesday. “The forces against it, let me just say clearly, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate, it is a real force to overcome,” he said. While Congress passed — and U.S. President Donald Trump signed — the GENIUS Act, which covers stablecoins, it’s the market structure legislation that the industry is really anticipating. Whatever market structure legislation eventually becomes law will dictate how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will oversee digital assets in the U.S., including spot crypto markets. The legislation is expected to be finalized before the end of September, Scott previously told former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines. The Senate Banking Committee introduced a discussion draft bill in July laying out how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should oversee digital assets after the House voted to advance its Clarity Act the week prior. The Senate Agriculture Committee, which also needs to support this legislation, has not yet published any discussion drafts. Both bills will need input from the Democratic Party as at least 60 votes are required in order for the bill to move forward through the Senate. Moreover, the House and Senate need to vote on the same bill or reconcile the differences between their bills. The Senate Banking Committee’s discussion drafts have so far diverged sharply from the House’s Clarity Act. Join the crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20 19:05
The Thai Data Center Association revealed that it expects Thailand’s data center capacity to triple

The post The Thai Data Center Association revealed that it expects Thailand’s data center capacity to triple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Thailand Data Center Association expects Thailand’s data center capacity to triple in three years. Bangkok plans to invest roughly $6.5 billion into data centers by 2027 Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, vice chairman of the Thai Data Center Association, disclosed that Thailand wants to boost its data center capacity to about 1 gigawatt by 2027 from 350 megawatts in 2024. He acknowledged that a data center requires an investment of about $10 million for each megawatt. Thailand draws significant interest for new data center investments As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, giant tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia, are among the firms investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in Thailand and across Southeast Asia. Amazon announced a $5B investment in Thailand for over 15 years, Alphabet revealed plans to invest $1 billion, and Microsoft said it would establish its first regional AI-focused data center in the country. The country has seen a surge in the data center sector in the wake of its accelerated efforts to boost high-tech industries. Bangkok is looking to surpass the regional leaders in data centers and cloud computing services, including Malaysia and Singapore. “Thailand has drawn tremendous interest for new data center investments with its steady power generation and water supply.” – Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, Vice Chairman of the Thai Data Center Association. The country’s Board of Investments already approved investment applications worth 322 billion baht (roughly $9.9 billion) in the first half of 2025. Those investments were allocated to 36 tech projects, most of which are data centers.  The Thailand AI Optimised Data Center Market report estimated last year that the country’s data center capacity could reach $1.27 billion by 2030. The report revealed that Thailand’s data center market size could surge by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.88%…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20 19:04
$5,690,000,000 BTC Hit Exchanges at Loss in Just 48 Hours: Details

This marks one of heaviest loss-driven moves in weeks
Coinstats 2025/08/20 19:04
Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What’s Happening?

The post Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Overview: Crypto Crash Intensifies The broader crypto market is sliding sharply, with most major coins losing ground in the past 24 hours. Heavy liquidations and weaker risk appetite have triggered a wave of selling pressure, erasing recent gains. This downturn comes at a time when investors are closely monitoring macroeconomic conditions, leaving digital assets exposed to further downside volatility. Top cryptos by market cap – coinmarketcap EU CPI Inflation Holds at 2% Fresh data from the European Union shows CPI inflation holding steady at 2%, right in line with expectations. While this signals stability on paper, markets reacted with caution. Traders interpret the reading as a sign that the European Central Bank may not accelerate rate cuts, keeping financial conditions tight. This hesitation is weighing heavily on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Cardano Price Analysis (ADA/USD) $Cardano has not been spared from the sell-off. Based on the 4H chart, ADA has pulled back toward the $0.84–$0.85 zone, a key support level that will determine the next move. ADA/USD 4-hours chart – TradingView Support Levels: $0.8475 immediate support $0.8226 (200 SMA) as stronger technical support $0.7203 as a deeper downside target if bearish momentum continues Resistance Levels: $0.9073 (50 SMA) is the nearest resistance A breakout above could retest $0.95–$1.00 Technical Indicators: RSI near 44 — approaching oversold but still room for more downside Strong bearish candles suggest sellers remain in control Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold the Line? Cardano’s near-term prediction depends on whether bulls can defend the $0.82–$0.85 support. A rebound from here could restore momentum toward $0.90–$1.00, while a breakdown below $0.82 risks a slide toward $0.72. With the entire crypto market in correction mode and macroeconomic uncertainty rising, ADA’s short-term path remains volatile. Traders should keep a close eye on the broader market sentiment, as external…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20 19:03
Is Ripple’s XRP About to Rally Hard? The Metric That Nailed the Top Says Yes

XRP is down to $2.90, but can it rocket soon?
CryptoPotato 2025/08/20 19:03
Hertz to sell used vehicles online through Amazon Autos partnership

The post Hertz to sell used vehicles online through Amazon Autos partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is posted in front of a Hertz car sales and rental car office on August 8, 2017 in South San Francisco, California. Getty Images Hertz on Wednesday announced it will start selling pre-owned vehicles on Amazon Autos, a move meant to bolster the car rental company’s retail operations as it looks to bring in more profits. Under the partnership, customers can browse from thousands of used Hertz vehicles on Amazon Autos, e-sign the paperwork, complete their purchase online and pick up their vehicle at Hertz locations. Customers who live within 75 miles of the four initial cities — Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle — can start browsing on Amazon as soon as Wednesday, and Hertz eventually plans to expand the arrangement to 45 locations nationwide. The partnership gives Hertz, known for its car rentals, more visibility and a potential profit boost for its car sales business. It also marks an expansion for Amazon’s nascent autos business, which it launched in December through a partnership with Hyundai. Before that, shoppers could browse digital showrooms and compare prices on Amazon, but not purchase cars directly through the e-commerce giant. Amazon Autos added used and certified pre-owned vehicles to its selection of offerings earlier this month starting in Los Angeles, after previously selling exclusively new vehicles. Hertz Car Sales is Amazon Autos’ first fleet dealer and will offer used vehicles from brands including Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet and Nissan. Hertz said it sells hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year, in addition to running its signature car rental business. “Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are — whether online or in person — with convenience, confidence and scale,” said Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales. “Amazon Autos is the ideal partner to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20 19:01
Federal Reserve Governor Calls For Regulators To Embrace Crypto

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman is urging US regulators to abandon their “overly cautious mind-set” regarding cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).  Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Bowman emphasized the need for a proactive approach to adapt to emerging technologies, marking a departure from the more conservative stance of previous regulatory bodies. […]
Bitcoinist 2025/08/20 19:00
Best Crypto Signals: How to Recognize Them?

Anyone can send crypto signals, but only a few can deliver long-term profitability. Making money in crypto is easy. Keeping it? That’s the real challenge. Most signal groups can win a few trades, especially in a bull run. But only a handful of crypto signal providers deliver consistent, stable portfolio growth over a 3+ year […]
Coinstats 2025/08/20 19:00
BAY Miner Launches Compliant Mobile Cloud Mining App, Delivering a Seamless Mining Experience for BTC, ETH, and XRP

BAY Miner has officially announced the launch of its compliant mobile cloud mining app, fully supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP). By integrating cloud architecture with mobile technology, the app offers global investors a low-barrier, secure, and efficient way to participate in digital assets. Against the backdrop of the gradual implementation of regulatory frameworks such as the European MiCA Act and the US GENIUS Act, this launch not only strengthens BAY Miner’s leadership in compliance and security, but also marks a new phase in the mass adoption of digital assets.In recent years, the global cryptocurrency market has experienced significant growth and transformation. With BTC prices nearing all-time highs, Ethereum upgrades driving the expansion of decentralized applications (dapps), and XRP increasing its use in cross-border payments, participation from mainstream investors and institutions continues to rise. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives such as the European MiCA Act and the US GENIUS Act are accelerating the industry’s progress towards compliance and transparency. Against this backdrop, the launch of the BAY Miner mobile app provides investors with a secure and innovative platform that aligns with global regulatory trends.What Are the Main Highlights and Innovations of the Product?The key highlights and innovations of Bay Miner’s compliant mobile cloud mining app are as follows: Zero barriers to entry, no equipment required: Users can easily participate in mining mainstream digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP using only their mobile phone, without having to purchase specialized hardware. This significantly lowers the barrier to entry and technical expertise. Seamless multi-asset switching: Supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, allowing users to mine and manage multiple currencies in one place. Free and zero-cost experience: New users can try it out at no cost, with no upfront mining fees, improving promotion efficiency and user experience. International compliance assurance: The platform is regulated by regulatory authorities in multiple countries, ensuring asset security and legal compliance, enhancing trust and scalability. Smart profit distribution: An automated settlement system distributes mining profits daily, allowing users to receive real-time mining income without any interaction, achieving passive growth. Green energy-driven: Utilizing cloud computing power and green energy, it promotes environmentally friendly mining, in line with global sustainable development trends. Real-time, transparent data: A dashboard displays real-time computing power, market trends, and profit data, enhancing platform transparency and user control. Global coverage and multi-language support: Services cover over 180 countries and regions, with a multi-language interface, creating a global intelligent mining platform. How to Register and Start Using the Bay Miner Cloud Mining PlatformTo register and start using the Bay Miner cloud mining platform, follow these steps:1. Register a personal accountVisit the Bay Miner official website, enter basic information via email, set a login password, and complete the registration process.2. Select the mining currency and planSelect the digital asset you want to mine (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) in the contract section and choose the appropriate mining plan or contract.3. Deposit or activate computing powerTo increase computing power or participate in more mining plans, deposit using supported cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, and USDT), and activate the relevant mining contracts.4. Start mining and manage earningsOnce you confirm your plan, you can start cloud mining. The platform automatically deposits mining earnings into your account daily. Users can view earnings, computing power, and asset changes at any time and withdraw to their personal wallets when conditions permit.Advantages of Cloud Mining ContractsCloud Mining Select Contracts typically offer users stable mining pool resources, intelligent risk management, and compliance assurances. The contracts on the BayMiner platform include Bitcoin Basic Plan, XRP Classic Plan, ETH Long-Term Plan, and BTC Advanced Plan.Click here for more contract details.A New Era of Cloud MiningThe launch of BAY Miner redefines the convenience and intelligence of digital asset mining. With the growing cryptocurrency market and the influx of professional and institutional investors, BAY Miner now allows everyday users to easily earn BTC, ETH, XRP, and other mainstream digital assets daily using just a smartphone, without any hardware requirements. The platform is compliant and secure, supporting global users, making passive income accessible to even beginners.Visit BAY Miner now and download the BAY Miner mobile app. Investing becomes simple, and the future is within reach.
CryptoNews 2025/08/20 19:00
Pump.fun Hits $800 Million in Lifetime Revenue as Meme Coins Eye Comeback

Pump.fun has reached $800 million in lifetime revenue, driven largely by its 1% swap fee. The post Pump.fun Hits $800 Million in Lifetime Revenue as Meme Coins Eye Comeback appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/08/20 18:59
