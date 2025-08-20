Ethereum Nearing $4.5K As OZAK AI Presale Crossing $2M Could Be 2025’s Biggest Winner
The post Ethereum Nearing $4.5K As OZAK AI Presale Crossing $2M Could Be 2025’s Biggest Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is positioning itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market. While Ethereum approaches $4,500, attention is changing toward presale opportunities with higher and proven returns. Ozak AI’s token, OZ, has already raised over $2.04 million in its ongoing presale. With a clear roadmap, advanced technology, and strategic tokenomics, the project is being closely tracked as one of the must-have opportunities of the year. Ozak Current Market Action Towards $4500 Revealed Tracking the ongoing price trend at the time of press, CoinMarketCap data reveals that Ethereum is trading at $4,228.97, recording a 1.98% dip in seven days. The price chart shows price changes between $4,185 and $4,800 during the week. On August 12, Ethereum exchanged near $4,185 before climbing steadily toward mid-week gains. Source: CoinMarketCap The digital asset traded above $4,700 by August 14, continuing its upward trajectory toward $4,800. A dip was invited, pushing the price below $4,400 by August 15. In addition, consolidation was seen around $4,500 before another drop occurred. By August 18, Ethereum touched near $4,200 before rebounding slightly to the current level. As the dip was recorded, ETH is still on its track to reclaim the $4500 level, which might unlock new market levels. Ozak AI’s Mission and Technology Ozak AI combines artificial intelligence with the blockchain concept to deliver solutions. Its mission focuses on creating a secure and decentralized system with the ability to handle real-time data and decision-making processes. The platform integrates multiple core technologies. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) sources tamper-proof and trustless data from distributed networks. Its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) uses blockchain and IPFS for distributed data storage and processing. This system removes all single points of failure and allows real-time data availability. Additionally, the Ozak Prediction Agent (PA) autonomously analyzes proprietary and external data. This function…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 19:06