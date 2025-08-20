2025-08-21 Thursday

ETF Experts Say XRP ETF Approval Could Arrive by October

The post ETF Experts Say XRP ETF Approval Could Arrive by October  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is back in the spotlight as the SEC hits pause on multiple ETF applications, leaving Ripple’s token under growing pressure. However, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, says an XRP ETF could win approval by October, marking the start of a new chapter for XRP and altcoin ETFs. XRP ETF To Approve By …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 19:11
Memecoin Launchpad Platformu Pump.fun, Toplam Gelirinde Rekor Kırdı! İşte Tüm Veriler

Solana ekosisteminin önde gelen memecoin launchpad platformu Pump.fun, toplam gelirde 800 milyon doları aşarak dikkat çekici bir kilometre taşına ulaştı. Pump.fun 800 Milyon Dolar Geliri Aştı: Solana Tabanlı Memecoin Rekabeti Kızışıyor On-chain verilerine göre, platform bugüne kadar 800,6 milyon dolar ücret topladı. Pump, tüm token işlemlerinden aldığı %1 swap ücreti ile gelir elde ediyor. PumpSwap […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:10
Bitcoin set for a ‘full flush’ towards $100,000; What’s next?

The post Bitcoin set for a ‘full flush’ towards $100,000; What’s next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of weakness after failing to break through critical resistance levels, but an analyst is suggesting the current bearish momentum may be short-lived, though investors should brace for more near-term losses. According to analysis by Master Ananda in a TradingView post on August 20, Bitcoin’s inability to move past the $122,524 resistance level has triggered a double-top bearish signal, pointing to the likelihood of a deeper correction in the short term. Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: TradingView The next key level to watch is the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $102,077, which Ananda identified as the main support target, with the possibility of a further drop toward $100,000. While $112,000 has provided temporary support, the analyst believes it is unlikely to hold given the current long-term chart structure. The correction, however, is expected to last only a few more days before Bitcoin finds its footing. Altcoins, which typically mirror BTC’s volatility, may also face short-term turbulence but are projected to recover quickly. Despite the pullback, Ananda stressed that the broader crypto bull market remains intact. “A drop toward $100,000 (above) would mean a full flush for Bitcoin and the doors opening for a new major wave of growth. Make no mistake, the current move is running its course. Bitcoin is likely to drop only for a few more days. Settle the low, recover long-term. The altcoins will shake but will also recover in a matter of days. This is a momentary event, Crypto will continue to grow. The bull market is not over. The best is yet to come,” teh analysts said.  Retail investors in panic  Still, investor sentiment has turned increasingly bearish. Data from Santiment shows the ongoing Bitcoin correction has shifted retail traders’ enthusiasm into panic, pushing social sentiment to its lowest level since June…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 19:10
Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Backlash Over Potential Spiral of Doom

TLDR Strategy purchased 430 Bitcoin for $51.4 million, boosting its Bitcoin stash to $46.15 billion. The company’s approach could lead to stock dilution if Bitcoin prices fall, according to experts. Strategy’s use of mNAV as a metric for stock management raises concerns about further dilution. Experts warn that the company could face a financial spiral [...] The post Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Backlash Over Potential Spiral of Doom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 19:09
SharpLink Gaming Acquires $667M in Ether, Expands Holdings to $3.2B

TLDR SharpLink Gaming purchased 143,593 ETH worth $667.4M at near-record prices ($4,648 per ETH) Total ETH holdings now at 740,760 ETH valued at approximately $3.2 billion Company reported generating 1,388 ETH in staking rewards from its holdings BitMine remains the larger ETH holder with 1.52 million ETH worth about $6.6 billion Three SharpLink directors sold [...] The post SharpLink Gaming Acquires $667M in Ether, Expands Holdings to $3.2B appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/20 19:09
Bitcoin Social Sentiment Shifts Amid Recent Price Decline

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-sentiment-record-pessimism/
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:09
Crypto Crash Deepens: Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

Crypto Crash Today: Widespread Sell-OffThe crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.Total crypto market cap in USD - TradingViewCrypto Prices Today: Latest Prices SnapshotBased on the latest market data (see chart):Bitcoin ($BTC): $113,587, down 1.72% daily and -5.59% weeklyEthereum ($ETH): $4,212, down 1.98% daily and -10.20% weekly$XRP: $2.89, down 4.10% daily and nearly -12% weekly$BNB: $831, down 1.60% dailySolana ($SOL): $180.96, down 10.07% weeklyCardano ($ADA): $0.85, down 8.38% daily and sliding furtherTop cryptos by market cap - coinmarketcapStablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.What’s Driving the Crypto Crash?The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:Macroeconomics: Inflation in the EU remains steady at 2%, keeping central banks cautious on rate cuts. Global risk sentiment is weakening, hitting speculative markets hard.Technical Selling: After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking.Liquidity Crunch: Over-leveraged traders are facing liquidation, fueling the sell-off across multiple tokens.Crypto Prediction: What’s Next for Crypto?The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:08
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Rejects Securities Label for Most Crypto Tokens

The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Rejects Securities Label for Most Crypto Tokens appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. SEC has been increasingly softening its stance on digital assets under the Trump administration.  In a recent appearance, SEC Chair Paul Atkins hinted at a change in how crypto tokens are viewed, as the agency explores ways to modernize rules for the evolving digital asset market. Most Tokens Aren’t Securities, Says Atkins SEC …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 19:06
Ethereum Nearing $4.5K As OZAK AI Presale Crossing $2M Could Be 2025’s Biggest Winner

The post Ethereum Nearing $4.5K As OZAK AI Presale Crossing $2M Could Be 2025’s Biggest Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is positioning itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market. While Ethereum approaches $4,500, attention is changing toward presale opportunities with higher and proven returns. Ozak AI’s token, OZ, has already raised over $2.04 million in its ongoing presale. With a clear roadmap, advanced technology, and strategic tokenomics, the project is being closely tracked as one of the must-have opportunities of the year. Ozak Current Market Action Towards $4500 Revealed Tracking the ongoing price trend at the time of press, CoinMarketCap data reveals that Ethereum is trading at $4,228.97, recording a 1.98% dip in seven days. The price chart shows price changes between $4,185 and $4,800 during the week. On August 12, Ethereum exchanged near $4,185 before climbing steadily toward mid-week gains. Source: CoinMarketCap The digital asset traded above $4,700 by August 14, continuing its upward trajectory toward $4,800. A dip was invited, pushing the price below $4,400 by August 15. In addition, consolidation was seen around $4,500 before another drop occurred. By August 18, Ethereum touched near $4,200 before rebounding slightly to the current level. As the dip was recorded, ETH is still on its track to reclaim the $4500 level, which might unlock new market levels. Ozak AI’s Mission and Technology Ozak AI combines artificial intelligence with the blockchain concept to deliver solutions. Its mission focuses on creating a secure and decentralized system with the ability to handle real-time data and decision-making processes. The platform integrates multiple core technologies. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) sources tamper-proof and trustless data from distributed networks. Its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) uses blockchain and IPFS for distributed data storage and processing. This system removes all single points of failure and allows real-time data availability. Additionally, the Ozak Prediction Agent (PA) autonomously analyzes proprietary and external data. This function…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 19:06
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
