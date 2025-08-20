2025-08-21 Thursday

Trump&#8217;s partner ALT5 Sigma wordt onderzocht door de SEC: Bedrijf ontkent beschuldigingen

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   ALT5 Sigma, een partner van de familie Trump, staat in een recent rapport van de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Dit rapport suggereert dat een van de leidinggevenden van het bedrijf wordt onderzocht. Het bedrijf ontkent de geruchten. Maar wat is er precies aan de hand? ALT5 Sigma onderzocht door SEC Op X gingen geruchten rond over dat een leidinggevende van ALT5 Sigma onderzocht wordt door de Amerikaanse SEC. ALT5 Sigma is een investeringspartner van World Liberty Financial (WLFI). BREAKING: The SEC is investigating Alt5 Sigma after its $1.5B partnership with Trump’s World Liberty Financial. Allegations of earnings inflation & stock manipulation have made Jon Isaac, the company’s President, the focus. Stay tuned for more updates! #CryptoNews #SEC — Coinlore (@coinlore) August 19, 2025 Hierbij ging het specifiek over een onderzoek naar Jon Isaac. Naar verluidt heeft hij gedaan aan insider trading tijdens de recente treasury deal van $1,5 miljard tussen ALT5 en WLFI. Niet lang na de geruchten op X postte ALT5 zelf een reactie: ALT5 Sigma has been made aware of reports in the press and on social media. For the record: Jon Isaac is not –– and never was –– the President of ALT5 Sigma and he is not an advisor to the company. The company has no knowledge of any current investigation regarding its activities… — ALTS (@ALT5_Sigma) August 19, 2025 Hierin ontkenden ze dat Isaac de voormalige of huidige president of adviseur van het bedrijf is. Ook lieten ze weten niet op de hoogte te zijn van een lopend onderzoek van de SEC. Isaac stapte zelf ook naar voren met een verklaring op X. Hierin liet hij weten niet de president van ALT5 te zijn en ook niet door de SEC onderzocht te worden. Zo liet hij weten: “Deze berichten lijken significante feitelijke onjuistheden te bevatten met betrekking tot mijn rol en huidige regelgevende status.” Wel liet Isaac weten dat hij groot aandeelhouder van het bedrijf is en meer dan 1 miljoen aandelen van het bedrijf bezit. Documenten van de SEC uit maart 2024 laten een heel ander beeld zien. Hierin staat dat Isaac en rol van adviseur op zich heeft genomen voor ALT5. Het is ook niet de eerste keer dat Isaac wordt onderzocht. In 2021 diende de SEC een civiele klacht in tegen Isaac en zijn bedrijven, Live Ventures en JanOne. Hierin beschuldigden ze hem van fraude. De beschuldigingen omvatten het opblazen van winsten, het antidateren van contracten en het verhullen van aandelenverkopen. Ook dit werd ontkend door Isaac. De zaak loopt nog steeds. Wat zijn de gevolgen hiervan? Deze geruchten en onderzoeken hebben grote gevolgen voor zowel ALT5 als World Liberty Financial. De aandelen van ALT5 zijn flink in waarde gekelderd. Volgens gegevens van Yahoo Finance veroorzaakte het een daling van 10,5% in de waarde van ALT5-aandelen. Vooral voor World Liberty Financial kan het grote problemen opleveren. De ondernemingen van president Donald Trump stonden al onder vuur. Er zijn veel beschuldigingen van handel met voorkennis en marktmanipulatie naar buiten gekomen. Als er onderzoek wordt gedaan naar partners van WLFI, kan dit opnieuw de nadruk leggen op deze beschuldigingen. Het kan de reputatie van het bedrijf beschadigen, wat ten koste kan gaan van de WLFI-token en de USD1-stablecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Trump’s partner ALT5 Sigma wordt onderzocht door de SEC: Bedrijf ontkent beschuldigingen is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
The Best Crypto to Buy for Long-Term Wealth and 100x Gains

The post The Best Crypto to Buy for Long-Term Wealth and 100x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News In today’s world, many investors are looking for smarter ways to grow their wealth and make money with crypto. With so many opportunities out there, it can be hard to know where to put your money to ensure both high returns and long-term success. That’s where BlockchainFX comes in. It stands out as one of the best cryptos to buy now, offering something unique: a multi-asset trading platform that lets you trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities, all in one place. What’s more, BlockchainFX gives you the chance to earn passive income through staking, meaning you can make money even when you’re not actively trading. This makes it the perfect choice for anyone looking to diversify their investments while setting themselves up for steady growth in the future. In contrast, while Bitcoin Hyper offers the potential for short-term profits through crypto pumps and meme-driven hype, BlockchainFX offers a more secure, diversified investment with the potential for 100x gains. If you’re tired of riding the waves of high-risk speculative investments, BlockchainFX provides an innovative and steady path to building long-term wealth. Let’s dive deeper into the key features of BlockchainFX and compare them to Bitcoin Hyper, to show why BlockchainFX is the best crypto to buy now. BlockchainFX: A New Era of Multi-Asset Trading and Passive Income BlockchainFX isn’t just another crypto exchange; it’s a multi-asset trading platform that combines the best of both worlds ,  the flexibility and security of traditional financial markets with the power of blockchain technology. Whether you’re interested in trading cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, or commodities, BlockchainFX offers everything in one place, making it the best crypto presale for anyone looking to diversify their portfolio. Key Features of BlockchainFX: 1.Multi-Asset Trading Platform: BlockchainFX allows you to access a wide range of markets, including…
Hex Trust Integrates Core’s Dual Staking to Expand BitcoinFi Access

TLDR Core Foundation has partnered with Hex Trust to launch dual staking for BTC and CORE. The partnership targets institutional clients across the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions. Institutions can stake Bitcoin and CORE tokens while maintaining full asset control. Hex Trust provides secure and regulatory-compliant custody infrastructure for staking. The collaboration enables institutions to earn [...] The post Hex Trust Integrates Core’s Dual Staking to Expand BitcoinFi Access appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wall Street Pushes to Delay 2026 Crypto Rules

The post Wall Street Pushes to Delay 2026 Crypto Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Wall Street groups urge the Basel Committee to pause 2026 crypto banking rules. Trade bodies warn strict capital requirements could push crypto outside banks. SEC Chair Paul Atkins signals only a small fraction of tokens may be securities. A coalition of leading Wall Street trade groups is calling on global regulators to halt the rollout of strict crypto banking rules set to take effect in January 2026. In an August 19 letter to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, eight associations warned that the rules would make it too costly for banks to engage with crypto, potentially pushing the $2.8 trillion market outside the regular financial system. Trade Groups Push Back Against Punitive Standards The eight associations also included the Global Financial Markets Association and the Institute of International Finance. The Basel rules, though non-binding, are usually adopted by member countries and shape how international banks manage risk. Under the current framework, Bitcoin BTC $113 813 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $45.47 B and Ethereum ETH $4 228 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $510.62 B Vol. 24h: $42.76 B carry a 100% risk weight, while many other crypto assets are saddled with a 1,250% penalty, far higher than requirements for corporate bonds or equities. Banks are also limited to holding no more than 1% of their Tier 1 capital in “Group 2” crypto assets under the new cryptocurrency rules. Outdated Perceptions The associations argue that the policies reflect outdated perceptions shaped by collapses such as Terra/Luna in 2022. Policy approaches are fundamentally different in 2025 compared to when the rules were first laid out, the letter noted, cautioning that inconsistent adoption could “jeopardize the goal of establishing a minimum standard.” SEC Signals Shift on Token Classification Meanwhile, the SEC Chair Paul Atkins, speaking at…
Why PEPENODE Might Be the Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

PEPENODE combines virtual mining gameplay with deflationary tokenomics, now in presale at $0.0010161 with over 5,000% staking rewards.
Ethereum Outperforming Bitcoin: Crypto Godfather Michael Terpin

CNBC's Crypto Godfather has made statement about Ethereum preparing to outperform Bitcoin
UK inflation comes in at 3.8%, hitting 18-month peaks in July

The post UK inflation comes in at 3.8%, hitting 18-month peaks in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s July inflation print came in at 3.8%, the highest rate in 18 months, pushing back expectations of any rate relief from the Bank of England in the coming months.  July’s gains now surpass June’s 3.6% and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) projection of 3.7%. The ONS explained that the unexpected uptick in inflation could be due to costlier transport, particularly surges in air travel fares and motor fuel costs.  However, after the report, the pound reversed losses and held near $1.3492. Businesses push extra cost burdens to consumers, analysts say With July’s inflation climb, the UK has now registered two straight months of rising consumer prices. Services inflation, a key metric for economic pressures, even hit 5% in the month, just above the Bank of England’s 4.9% forecast and June’s 4.7%. Additionally, food and non-alcoholic drink prices jumped 4.9% from a year earlier, extending their run of consecutive increases to four months. Some analysts have linked the rise in consumer prices to businesses passing on the billions in added costs from Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ April tax and minimum-wage increases to residents. Nonetheless, the rise in inflation has further dampened expectations of more rate cuts.  After the BOE’s narrower-than-expected cut to 4% on Aug. 7, some traders had pulled back on wagers for further easing, with policymakers warning of second-round pressures on wages and prices. Now, in light of the latest inflation data, traders see only a one-in-three chance of a November cut and just a 50% likelihood of easing by December. The figures have also dented support for Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who took office pledging to lift living standards for “working people.” Instead, their planned recovery in household incomes is losing momentum, squeezed by rising prices and a softer labor market—pressures which…
Hyperliquid Achieves Billion-Dollar Success with a Small Team

Hyperliquid generates $1.13 billion with just 11 team members. Jeff Yan emphasizes high recruitment standards for cohesive teams. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid Achieves Billion-Dollar Success with a Small Team The post Hyperliquid Achieves Billion-Dollar Success with a Small Team appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Saudi-based bank SAB touts first Islamic Repo completed on blockchain

Saudi Arabian bank, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), a Riyadh-based Saudi joint stock company in which global banking group HSBC owns a minority stake, has announced the world’s first Islamic Repo on blockchain in partnership with Oumla, a secure, scalable blockchain infrastructure provider for businesses, enterprises, and governments. The blockchain-enabled Islamic Repo allowed SAB to lend […]
Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here's All the Data

Memecoin launchpad platform Pump.fun has reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing $800 million in total revenue. Continue Reading: Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here's All the Data
