2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin Plunge Raises New Whale Manipulation Concerns

Bitcoin wavers approaching Jackson Hole. On Wednesday, August 21, the asset dropped sharply, reaching a 17-day low. This sudden decline rekindles suspicions of manipulation, as some analysts point to strange liquidity movements in order books, evoking the shadow of whales. Others urge caution, recalling that the nervousness could also come from macroeconomic uncertainty, as the highly anticipated speech by Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, looms on the horizon. L’article Bitcoin Plunge Raises New Whale Manipulation Concerns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1401-2.77%
Shadow
SHADOW$13.16+6.99%
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:30
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10164+1.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178+1.02%
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Kanye West Launches Token on Solana in Frenzied Debut

Kanye West’s YZY token made a volatile debut on Solana, soaring past $3 billion before sliding under $1 billion in hours.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-2.85%
YZY
YZY$1.161+132.20%
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:21
Powerball Jackpot Hits $700 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

The post Powerball Jackpot Hits $700 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Powerball jackpot touched $700 million—the biggest lottery prize of 2025 so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, although the eventual winner will take home a much smaller payout after paying their taxes. The Powerball jackpot rose to $700 million after Wednesday night’s drawing. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Key Facts The six numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and red Powerball 5. If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have to choose between taking the $700 million spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $316.3 million—usually the popular choice. If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to $240.4 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. The winner could then face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, further slashing their winnings to $199.3 million. If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $23.3 million would drop to $14.7 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes based on their state of residence, as some, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. What To Watch For The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Saturday night. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is set to take place on Friday, and the jackpot amount currently stands at $234 million. Surprising Fact The eventual winner will have to overcome astronomical odds of 1 in 292.2 million to win the Powerball jackpot. This is slightly worse than the Mega Millions jackpot, which has odds of 1-in-290.4 million. The Mega Millions used to…
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.99%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023994+9.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 13:21
Hong Kong Firm Adds $483 Million to Bitcoin Treasury

The post Hong Kong Firm Adds $483 Million to Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-based Ming Shing Group Holdings has agreed to acquire 4,250 bitcoins worth nearly $483 million, adding digital assets to its corporate treasury. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited, a leading Hong Kong construction company listed on NASDAQ as MSW, signed a purchase agreement with Winning Mission Group Limited. Ming Shing Enters Bitcoin Treasury Strategy The deal covers 4,250 bitcoins, totaling about $482.96 million. The average price per bitcoin is $113,638. The company expects the transaction to close by December 31, 2025. Payment will occur via a convertible promissory note and share warrants. The company also assigned 50% of the transaction value to Rich Plenty Investment Limited. In return, Rich Plenty issued a promissory note equivalent to 2,125 bitcoins. After this assignment, Ming Shing will issue convertible notes and warrants to both the seller and the assignee. Each will have the option to acquire 201.2 million ordinary shares. This acquisition marks Ming Shing’s first step into a bitcoin treasury strategy. The company aims to hold digital assets on its balance sheet to enhance liquidity and long-term value potentially. The convertible promissory notes carry a 3% annual interest rate and mature in ten years. Holders may convert the notes into ordinary shares at $1.20 per share, subject to adjustments. The conversion is capped so no holder can own more than 4.99% of total shares outstanding. The warrants allow each holder to purchase up to 201.2 million ordinary shares at $1.25 per share. The term lasts 12 years. Both the notes and warrants are exempt from U.S. securities registration and follow the same ownership limitations. “We expect this acquisition to expand our digital asset holdings,” said CEO Wenjin Li.“It also lets us take advantage of bitcoin’s liquidity and its potential price growth.This is a big step for us into a bitcoin treasury strategy.”…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10164+1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023994+9.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 13:20
Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002595+11.32%
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
U.S. Government Seizes $332K in Ethereum From Uranium Finance Hack

The post U.S. Government Seizes $332K in Ethereum From Uranium Finance Hack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto industry has witnessed another strong move from regulators. The U.S. government recently received 76.56 Ethereum, valued at approximately $332,000, from Coinbase. These funds are linked to the 2021 Uranium Finance hack, according to blockchain data.  The transfer marks another step in recovering stolen digital assets and demonstrates the progress authorities have made in …
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.23%
CoinPedia2025/08/21 13:15
Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Enters Bitcoin Purchase Agreement to Buy 4,250 BTC

Ming Shing has entered a Bitcoin purchase agreement with Winning Mission Group to purchase 4,250 Bitcoin, valued at $483 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.55-0.36%
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:09
‘Everything Is Fine’: UK Inflation Rises To Highest Since Early 2024

The post ‘Everything Is Fine’: UK Inflation Rises To Highest Since Early 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to official data on Wednesday, UK inflation rose to its highest level since early 2024 at 3.8%. Once again, the UK is breaking all the wrong records, with the highest rate of price increases among the world’s largest wealthy economies. Why does UK inflation continue to be so stubborn, and what does it mean for everyday Brits? UK Inflation: What the Data Say The UK consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to 3.8% in July 2025, the highest in 18 months, far overshooting economists’ expectations. At the start of the year, UK inflation had cooled to just under 3%, after a volatile two years prior. Last month’s figures will do little to ease the rising tensions in the UK economy and the heavy load of families already struggling with the rising cost of living. According to the BBC, the most significant drivers behind UK inflation were a 30.2% month-on-month increase in airfares over the summer period and persistent food and drink inflation, which climbed to an annual rate of 4.9%. The last time UK inflation was this high was in early 2024, when the global economy was still recovering from energy shocks, post-pandemic supply disruptions, and global commodity surges, resulting in higher prices across the UK and much of Europe. Today’s unwelcomed resurgence appears to be less caused by external factors and instead, exacerbated by continued wage growth, tight UK labor markets, and rising travel and service sector costs, creating a higher inflationary environment. Everything is Fine: What this Means for Brits The renewed surge in UK inflation is already having widespread effects on British households. Higher prices for everyday essentials like food, transport, and housing have long outpaced salary increases. The average salary in the UK, for example, is already 50% lower than in the U.S, as families feel…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023994+9.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.011588-1.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 13:09
Beijing Court Sentences Defendant for USDT Money Laundering

The post Beijing Court Sentences Defendant for USDT Money Laundering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Beijing court sentences Liu for using USDT in money laundering. Three-year, six-month sentence for Laundering. Court warns against illicit crypto transactions in China. The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3.5 years for using USDT transactions to conceal criminal proceeds, highlighting continued Chinese enforcement against crypto-forged money laundering. This case underscores China’s stringent stance on cryptocurrency misuse, emphasizing severe penalties and reinforcing USDT’s role in illicit activity amid tightening legal frameworks. Beijing Court Ruling: 3.5-Year Sentence for Crypto Laundering The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3 years and 6 months for using USDT to launder funds. Liu sold USDT knowing the funds were fraudulently obtained. Liu was fined 40,000 yuan with his illegal gains confiscated. Chinese authorities emphasize aggressive prosecution against cryptocurrency misuse. This strict enforcement reflects efforts to curb illegal financial activities. China’s judiciary continues to monitor illicit crypto transactions intensively for potential money laundering schemes. “Defendants in cases of concealing and disguising criminal proceeds typically exhibit a profit-driven mentality and a sense of luck. Many… succumb to the temptation of short-term high returns… Despite increasing legal publicity, most are aware the property may be fraudulently obtained, yet fantasize that their actions will be hard to detect or lightly punished.” — Judge from the Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court China’s Continuous Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Fraud Since 2021 Did you know? China continues a strong stance against crypto fraud since 2021, seizing digital assets in major cases. As of August 21, 2025, USDT maintains a market cap of 167.04 billion with a trading volume of 124.09 billion, reporting minimal price changes over 90 days. This data highlights stable adoption and demand in volatile crypto markets. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:04 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research…
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.27%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006506+0.41%
Capverse
CAP$0.06379-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 13:08
