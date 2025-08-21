‘Everything Is Fine’: UK Inflation Rises To Highest Since Early 2024

According to official data on Wednesday, UK inflation rose to its highest level since early 2024 at 3.8%. Once again, the UK is breaking all the wrong records, with the highest rate of price increases among the world's largest wealthy economies. Why does UK inflation continue to be so stubborn, and what does it mean for everyday Brits? UK Inflation: What the Data Say The UK consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to 3.8% in July 2025, the highest in 18 months, far overshooting economists' expectations. At the start of the year, UK inflation had cooled to just under 3%, after a volatile two years prior. Last month's figures will do little to ease the rising tensions in the UK economy and the heavy load of families already struggling with the rising cost of living. According to the BBC, the most significant drivers behind UK inflation were a 30.2% month-on-month increase in airfares over the summer period and persistent food and drink inflation, which climbed to an annual rate of 4.9%. The last time UK inflation was this high was in early 2024, when the global economy was still recovering from energy shocks, post-pandemic supply disruptions, and global commodity surges, resulting in higher prices across the UK and much of Europe. Today's unwelcomed resurgence appears to be less caused by external factors and instead, exacerbated by continued wage growth, tight UK labor markets, and rising travel and service sector costs, creating a higher inflationary environment. Everything is Fine: What this Means for Brits The renewed surge in UK inflation is already having widespread effects on British households. Higher prices for everyday essentials like food, transport, and housing have long outpaced salary increases. The average salary in the UK, for example, is already 50% lower than in the U.S, as families feel…