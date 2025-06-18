Crypto savings app Nook completes $2.5 million in financing, with Coinbase Ventures and others participating

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Fortune magazine, Nook, a crypto savings app founded by three former Coinbase engineers, has completed US$2.5 million in financing. Investors include Coinbase Ventures, defy.vc and UDHC.
Nook aims to make it easier for non-crypto native users to increase their cryptocurrency holdings through services such as Aave, and aims to simplify the crypto lending process. Users only need to register with an email address to lend cryptocurrencies and earn returns through the partner platform Moonwell.
