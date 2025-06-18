Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 20:12
NEAR
NEAR$2,523+2,81%
Threshold
T$0,01612+1,31%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006362-9,47%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,00077+1,71%
MAY
MAY$0,04753-1,14%

Bitcoin’s grip on the market has remained firm. Its dominance, measured as a percentage of total crypto market capitalization, currently hovers near 63.9% after hitting a high of 65.3% in May.

Historically, such strength from Bitcoin precedes a broad shift where traders rotate profits into smaller assets. Yet this time, that shift hasn’t materialized on a meaningful scale. People are wondering: When will altcoin season begin?

Many expected 2025 to be the year altcoins made their comeback, but that optimism is starting to wear thin halfway through the year.

EXPLORE: OnlyFans Rich List 2025: Sophie Rain Steals Crown as Cracks Emerge in Creator Inequality

Still, Experts Agree: Altcoin Season Is Not Dead, Just Delayed

Several factors explain this unusual dynamic. One of the most significant is the rise of institutional investors, who now view Bitcoin as a regulatory-safe entry point into crypto. With the launch and rapid adoption of spot Bitcoin ETFs, large-scale capital flows directly into BTC.

In earlier cycles, altcoins sometimes served as speculative stand-ins for Bitcoin. Today, institutions can access BTC directly. This is exactly what they’re doing. This shift has had a dampening effect on the rest of the market.

Bitcoin remains the consensus trade among institutions. The perception of BTC as a safer bet, backed by regulatory clarity and operational reliability, makes it difficult for capital to rotate toward altcoins. In contrast, many altcoins are still grappling with smart contract risks, unclear regulations, and high centralization. This makes institutional investors reluctant to venture beyond Bitcoin, at least for now.

Bitcoin Dominance Chart Signals: Still in a BTC-Led Phase

Bitcoin dominance in this cycle - when can we expect an altcoin season?

(BTC.D)

A look at the Bitcoin dominance chart reinforces this narrative. Around 64.8% of Bitcoin’s market share has been climbing steadily since late 2022. In contrast to the 2020–2021 bull run, when BTC dominance peaked at ~73% before rapidly falling and sparking a full-fledged altcoin season, there is no sign of reversal yet.

The weekly chart shows consistently higher highs and higher lows, with capital continuing to flow into Bitcoin while most altcoins lag. This dominance becomes even clearer in the ETH/BTC chart.

Bitcoin Ethereum chart -when can we expect an altseason?

(BTCETH)

Ethereum has struggled to outperform BTC. While it has remained relatively stable against the U.S. dollar, it has lost ground against Bitcoin for nearly two years. Simply put, holding BTC over ETH during this period delivered a better ROI.

Why this matters: ETH/BTC is often seen as a proxy for altcoin confidence. When ETH performs well against BTC, it typically signals growing risk appetite and a healthier altcoin market. A falling ETH/BTC ratio, on the other hand, suggests defensive positioning and capital consolidation into Bitcoin.

Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, notes that altcoins lag because hype rather than fundamentals still drives many. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has solidified its reputation with institutional trust, consistent utility, and macro relevance.

Some crypto influencers believe the biggest altcoin season in history could still begin in June—echoing previous cycles. But macroeconomic factors can’t be ignored. Geopolitical tensions, interest rate uncertainty, and a cautious risk environment have made investors hesitant to embrace volatility. Liquidity is also spread thin across an ever-growing pool of new altcoin projects, diluting market attention.

The result is a fragmented environment where few altcoins manage to sustain significant momentum.

Ethereum Accumulates Quiet Strength as Bitcoin Dominance Holds

On the bright side, Ethereum is seeing strong accumulation from whales and steady inflows into spot ETFs: over 870,000 ETH was bought in one day recently, the highest since 2017. ETFs have now seen 19 consecutive days of net inflows, totaling over $500 million.

Whales are accumulating ETH for this altcoin season

(Source)

Despite this, ETH’s price has dipped slightly due to a sharp rise in short positions on CME futures, with net shorts now at $1.55 billion. This reflects a popular delta-neutral strategy: investors go long via ETFs or spot while shorting futures to hedge and earn yield without direct price exposure.

If staking is approved for U.S.-based ETH ETFs, this strategy could expand significantly, offering yields close to 8%. For now, Ethereum’s strong fundamentals are being weighed down by sophisticated hedging activity.

For crypto enthusiasts wondering when Bitcoin dominance will finally fall, the answer may be: not yet, but soon. Altcoin season may be taking its time, but it’s far from canceled. As Bitcoin’s surge plateaus and fresh capital looks for higher returns, the altcoin market could stage a comeback, potentially as we near the end of 2025 or enter 2026.

The post Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0,01625-19,19%
XRP
XRP$2,9051+1,23%
ARMY
ARMY$0,0236+1,72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,01611+1,32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01933+0,10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004938+4,08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022344+2,27%
YZY
YZY$1,12+124,00%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002823+28,66%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/21 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

ALL4 Mining: Best Free Bitcoin (BTC) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cloud Mining Platform Regulated in the UK

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next