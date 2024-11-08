Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)

By: PANews
2024/11/08 11:35
Memecoin
MEMES
PANews and @gmgnai have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme section and grasp market trends!

🗓11/8 Update:
The interest rate was cut by 25 basis points, and the memes on the chain generally rose. There is hope for those who are trapped in the market!
$SMR is suspected of burning tokens, and the price took off and encountered a homonymous attack;
$Pythia artificial intelligence neural interface connected to the laboratory mouse, creating a neural mouse with double buffs of Ai + Zoo;
$MONKEY said he was dissatisfied that 43 rhesus monkeys could successfully "escape" from a biological research laboratory;
$cataclaws The official Lego mascot Paw Paw, without technology, the Lego cat still ranks in the top ten.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

