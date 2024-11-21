Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.21) By: PANews 2024/11/21 10:57

EDGE $0.64433 -8.01% MEME $0.002677 +13.52% MEMES $0.00008794 +0.11%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!



🗓11/21 Update:

$CHILLGUY Just a chill guy, a hot topic on Tiktok, the "spiritual totem" of the new generation of young people, the "Buddhist, relaxed" post-00s

$Quant is the reincarnation of the Wolf of Wall Street. The kid sold 30,000 yuan live to humiliate the audience. Netizens around the world united to teach Quant a lesson. ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!