Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

By: PANews
2025/04/16 13:40
LETSTOP
STOP$0.132-5.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,893.38+0.32%

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

1. Market observation

Keywords: OM, ETH, BTC

The market on the Solana chain is gradually recovering, and the trading volume of Meme coins has returned to the level of early February. Institutional investors have also begun to increase their layout of SOL. Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had purchased 80,567 SOL worth about US$10.5 million. The total amount of SOL currently held has reached 163,000, worth about US$21.2 million. At the same time, the partners of Multicoin Capital seem to be quietly increasing their holdings. There are signs that they have transferred US$7 million of USDC to Coinbase, and they may be preparing for the future of SOL.

In addition, the recent performance of Bitcoin has made many industry OGs confused and disappointed. Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman admitted that he left Wall Street to join the crypto field in order to escape the market environment completely dominated by macro factors, but now Bitcoin has become an after-hours trading tool for large funds, almost in sync with the trend of Nasdaq, and has lost its independence. In the recent days of violent stock market fluctuations, the high correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 is particularly obvious. Crypto analyst Eugene also admitted that as the crypto market is increasingly affected by macro factors, his trading strategy has to turn to more cautious, keeping low trading volume and setting strict stop losses until the market direction becomes clear again. However, McKenna of Arete Capital pointed out that the market often bottoms out in the worst news, and the panic when Bitcoin fell to $74,000 was in place. Unless Sino-US relations deteriorate further, future news may only cause market fluctuations rather than trend changes. Despite the obvious short-term fluctuations, institutional interest in Bitcoin is still growing steadily. According to Bitwise data, listed companies purchased 95,000 bitcoins in the first quarter of 2025, a 16% increase from the previous quarter. The number of companies holding bitcoins reached 79, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of bitcoins. In addition to Janover, CleanSpark, Value Creation, Metaplanet and Semler Scientific have also announced their bitcoin investment plans.

Although institutions are constantly increasing their holdings of BTC, the central bank's attitude towards BTC has not yet been clarified. The latest survey results of the Bank for International Settlements are not so optimistic. The proportion of central banks considering investing in digital assets in the next 5-10 years has dropped sharply from 15.9% last year to 2.1% this year. Among the 91 central banks that manage $7 trillion in reserves, none currently holds digital assets. However, 11.6% of central banks still believe that cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment option. As for whether to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin, 50 central banks (59.5%) are opposed. In addition, Google announced that it will implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in the EU from April 23, indicating that large technology companies are adapting to the new regulatory environment.

In terms of the macroeconomic environment, although the recent tariff policy of the Trump administration has caused market fluctuations, Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, is optimistic. She believes that this may be a kind of "shock therapy" with the ultimate goal of reducing trade barriers and stimulating economic growth. Wood predicts that GDP may show negative growth in the first half of 2025, which will provide more room for the government and the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 16)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, GMGN, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $83,525.29 (-10.94% year-to-date), daily spot volume $26.17 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,579.83 (-53.06% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.98 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 29 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.05 sat/vB, ETH 0.35 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.9%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AERGO, ARDR, XRP, SNT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0088

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector fell 5.23%, Meme sector fell 4.95%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 99,140 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$209 million, including BTC liquidation of US$52.13 million, ETH liquidation of US$40.8 million, and OM liquidation of US$17.74 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($83721.28), lower channel line ($82063.44)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1665.45), lower channel line ($1632.47)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

3. ETF flows (as of April 15 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $76,415,100

  • Ethereum ETF: -$14,182,100

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance launches second round of “vote to delist” mechanism, voting will last until April 17

  • Coinbase International will launch COMP-PERP, UXLINK-PERP and ATH-PERP on April 17

  • EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

  • Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm on April 16, accounting for 2.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28.5 million.

  • deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 1.14 billion tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 63.24% of the current circulation, worth approximately $26.5 million;

  • Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 8.21 million tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 42.89% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1,630.

  • ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm on April 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about $680;

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending April 12 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 17)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 22.3 / Expected: 22.6

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: ARDR up 125.22%, FUEL up 35.88%, SNT up 35.06%, GFI up 31.67%, and OM up 29.40%.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

5. Hot News

  • CleanSpark plans to sell mined Bitcoin monthly and has received a $200 million credit line from Coinbase Prime

  • A whale is suspected to have spent 5 million USDC to purchase about 630,000 TRUMP through two addresses in the early morning

  • Japanese listed company Value Creation plans to spend another 100 million yen to buy Bitcoin

  • Metaplanet announces $10 million bond issuance to increase Bitcoin holdings

  • Towns will launch TOWNS tokens in Q2, with an initial airdrop ratio of 10%

  • Sky and Spark Protocol deploy $25 million to Maple Finance lending pool, with plans to double allocation

  • Semler Scientific Files for $500 Million Securities Offering to Buy More Bitcoin

  • Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings of SOL by approximately US$10.5 million

  • Multicoin Capital partner lent $7 million USDC to Coinbase, possibly to increase SOL holdings

  • Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

  • Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

  • A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

  • State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

  • Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

  • In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

  • Moonshot Launches Dark Eclipse (DARK)

  • Binance Alpha now supports Fair and Free (FAIR3)

  • Three institutions are suspected to be market makers for Binance Megadrop's new coin KERNEL, with a total allocation of 17 million tokens

  • Google to implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in EU from April 23

  • CoinShares: Net outflow of funds from digital asset investment products was $795 million last week

  • Canada approves Solana spot ETF, which will be launched this week and support staking

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

A group of senior Senate Republicans has released a set of core principles outlining how they want the United States to regulate its digital asset markets. The announcement , made Tuesday morning, comes as lawmakers prepare for a new round of discussions seeking to build a legislative framework for crypto in the U.S. Senator Tim Scott, GOP Allies Lay Groundwork for Crypto Regulation Framework The principles were put forward by Senator Tim Scott, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis, Bill Hagerty, and Cynthia Lummis. Their proposal marks the Senate’s clearest indicator yet that it is ready to engage with the House in shaping broad crypto market structure laws. “These principles will serve as an important baseline for negotiations on this bill, and I’m hopeful my colleagues will put politics aside and provide long-overdue clarity for digital asset regulation,” Senator Scott said. 🚨NEW: Here are @BankingGOP ’s newly released market structure principles signed by @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenatorHagerty and @SenThomTillis . The doc lays out what the discussion draft of the bill (yet to be released) aims to accomplish. https://t.co/q4G2Cuco5D pic.twitter.com/4Bvisg907X — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 24, 2025 The GOP framework calls for clearer distinctions between securities and commodities in crypto, a shared oversight model between agencies, and protections against the emergence of a single all-powerful regulator. It also includes targeted anti-money laundering rules described as “pro-innovation” and encourages federal regulators to use tools like no-action letters, sandboxes, and safe harbors to work more closely with crypto projects. Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on digital assets. Senator Lummis, who chairs the subcommittee, said the U.S. has been falling behind global peers. “While the European Union and Singapore have established clear regulations, the U.S. continues to sit on the sidelines while the digital asset industry seeks greener pastures,” she said. “That changes today.” 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 A Senate hearing was held Tuesday afternoon to begin examining market structure policy in greater detail. Witnesses included legal representatives from Coinbase and Multicoin Capital, as well as a digital finance expert from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The discussion was billed as one of the Senate’s first major steps following its recent passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act . That bill passed the Senate on June 17 in a 68–30 vote , drawing support from nearly all Republicans and 18 Democrats. The legislation is now with the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are weighing how to proceed. Options under consideration include passing the bill unchanged, merging it with the House’s version of stablecoin legislation, or combining it with the market structure bill in a broader package. Trump Demands Fast-Track for Stablecoin Bill as House Weighs Broader Crypto Package President Donald Trump has urged the House to move “LIGHTNING FAST” and send the stablecoin bill to his desk without changes . “The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.” 📜 Trump has urged the House to pass the GENIUS bill without delay or amendments, calling for it to be sent to his desk immediately after approval. #GENIUS #Stablecoins https://t.co/Oat2MMoJyq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 However, House Financial Services Chairman French Hill has said he wants to move the stablecoin and market structure bills together. That could complicate things, especially if the Senate introduces its own version of the market structure legislation rather than adopting the House’s CLARITY Act. The House has already made progress on the CLARITY Act , which passed through both the Financial Services and Agriculture Committees earlier this month. The bill is expected to head to the House floor soon. 🌐 Lawmakers on the US @HouseAgGOP have voted 47-6 to advance the CLARITY Act. #CryptoRegulation #Clarity https://t.co/qJvKBIHl50 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 10, 2025 As both chambers weigh their options, questions remain over how much bipartisan agreement can be reached, especially with Democrats raising concerns about crypto’s role in illicit finance and the personal ties between the Trump family and the industry. Several lawmakers have expressed skepticism about how the legislation could benefit Trump or his allies, citing memecoins, digital asset donations, and connections to the World Liberty Financial platform. Still, Senator Lummis emphasized that last week’s vote was just the beginning. “The stablecoin bill is only the first step,” she said on the Senate floor. “Now we must finish what we started and pass a strong market structure bill before the year ends.” For now, both chambers are continuing on separate but parallel tracks. Whether they can align before the November elections is still unclear. But Tuesday’s hearing and the release of formal Senate principles suggest the groundwork for compromise is now in place.
MemeCore
M$0.4304+0.12%
Threshold
T$0.01611+1.19%
U
U$0.0157-21.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:23
Share
Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.0157-21.92%
XRP
XRP$2.9085+1.34%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+1.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01611+1.19%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01933-0.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004935+4.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?