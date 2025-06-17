European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 12:04
Wormhole
W$0.07948+2.44%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07073-0.99%
Solana
SOL$187.4+3.62%

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class.

The filing, submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq.

The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate.

Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing.

Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time

The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions, a key operational component for crypto ETFs.

The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision.

Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year

Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval, though delays are expected.

James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025.

Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption.

CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+3.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002879+30.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05201+1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10157+1.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1195+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has called for the United States to embrace stablecoins to modernize its payment systems.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00177-1.00%
Propy
PRO$0.7735+6.60%
Allo
RWA$0.005165+2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/21 13:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research

Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Enters Bitcoin Purchase Agreement to Buy 4,250 BTC