JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 11:10
EPNS
PUSH$0.03824+4.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0718-18.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05454-9.40%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale.

JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan

JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a major expansion of its presence in blockchain-based financial services. Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application has been accepted for review and is currently awaiting assignment to an examining attorney. The mark, listed on the principal register, is claimed in standard characters without any design elements, and the filing qualifies as a live application.

The bank intends to use “JPMD” in connection with a wide range of digital asset and blockchain-enabled services. The application outlines key services covered by the mark:

JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain ServicesJPMorgan’s service mark filing for JPMD. Source: USPTO

Additional areas include the issuance and redemption of digital currency, electronic transmission and exchange of digital tokens, financial securities exchange services, and brokerage via distributed ledger technology. Other covered services span online real-time trading, electronic funds transfers, and clearing and reconciling financial transactions through blockchain systems.

The application further describes plans for offering a financial futures exchange, financial custody services, and fraud data sharing using distributed ledger infrastructure. These services aim to support digital asset trading, currency conversion, payment processing, and financial information sharing through decentralized technologies. The scope also includes managing stored value accounts and enabling secure online transactions. JPMorgan’s filing indicates a strategic effort to develop a distinct brand identity under the “JPMD” name as it deepens its involvement in digital finance. The use of a service mark, rather than a trademark, reflects the intangible nature of the services being offered.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+3.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002879+30.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05201+1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10157+1.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1195+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has called for the United States to embrace stablecoins to modernize its payment systems.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00177-1.00%
Propy
PRO$0.7735+6.60%
Allo
RWA$0.005165+2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/21 13:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research

Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Enters Bitcoin Purchase Agreement to Buy 4,250 BTC