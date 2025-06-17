FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago By: PANews 2025/06/17 10:43

SOL $187.32 +3.60% JUNE $0.0718 -18.77% WALLET $0.02684 +1.93%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72 million at the time.