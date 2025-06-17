Donggang Shares: The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses By: PANews 2025/06/17 10:17

PANews reported on June 17 that an investor asked Donggang Shares, "What cooperation does the company have with Ant Group? What impact will the issuance of stablecoins by Ant Group have on the company?" In response, the company responded on the interactive platform on the 17th that Beijing Ruihong currently has cooperation with Taobao and Tmall in the field of electronic invoices. The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses, so it will not have an impact on the company's business.