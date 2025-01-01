MegaETH Ecosystem Overview: What Projects Does MegaMafia Cover?

By: PANews
2025/01/01 13:43
Author: MegaETH

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

MegaETH is an EVM-compatible blockchain that aims to push the performance of Ethereum L2 to the hardware limit and narrow the gap between blockchain and traditional cloud computing servers. MegaETH has several notable features, including high transaction throughput, sufficient computing power, and claims to achieve millisecond response times even under heavy load.

MegaETH's financing lineup is luxurious. In June, MegaETH developer MegaLabs announced the completion of a $20 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly, with participation from Figment Capital, Robot Ventures, Big Brain Holdings and other institutions. Angel investors include Vitalik Buterin, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan, ETHGlobal co-founder Kartik Talwar and others. In addition, in December, MegaLabs also completed $10 million in financing through the Echo platform. The valuations of these two rounds of financing are both "9 figures."

In order to provide support for developers and ecosystem builders, MegaETH also launched the 10x builder program MegaMafia, which focuses on the following builders:

  • Building a Dapp from scratch
  • Building a fully on-chain Dapp
  • Building Dapps for the long term

Currently, MegaMafia covers 13 projects, and there are 15 projects that are built on MegaETH or plan to integrate MegaETH but are not yet part of MegaMafia. The following are the details of the relevant projects:

MegaMafia Project

Biomes (@biomesAW): Biomes is a fully on-chain, Minecraft-like sandbox game where you can explore, mine, craft, hack, and participate in user-generated experiences.

Cap (@CapLabs_): A stablecoin engine, CAP's stablecoin engine will produce convertible stablecoins in various denominations, such as USD, BTC, and ETH, aiming to democratize complex yield strategies through arbitrage, MEV, and RWA.

Euphoria: Options trading, giving users an interesting experience. Robinhood on-chain.

Funes World (@Funes_World): An online museum that collects, preserves and curates 3D models of all human architecture. World Monuments Wikipedia.

GTE (@GTE_XYZ): A real-time spot DEX that combines CLOB (order book model) for large assets and AMM for niche assets. It also provides a launching platform and leveraged trading.

Hop Network (@Hop_Network): Building the most decentralized, anonymous, secure, and fast VPN to break through internet censorship barriers.

Lemonade (@lemonade_events): The ultimate on-chain toolkit for creating events, managing communities, and seamlessly transitioning from Web2 to MegaETH for community-owned collaboration.

Nectar AI (@TryNectarAI): A decentralized platform focused on creating virtual companions, providing users with the ability to interact with AI girlfriends, boyfriends, and anime characters.

Noise (@noise_xyz): A trading trend platform that turns trends into tradable assets, allowing the value of the market to be determined by collective attention and mind share.

Pump Party (@pumppartyapp): A live interactive game show designed to engage millions of people in cryptocurrency where participants can simultaneously chat, stream, and win prizes.

ShowdownTCG (@Showdown_TCG): An on-chain collectible card game that combines the strategy of classic trading card games with the intensity of heads-up poker.

Teko Finance (@tekofinance): A live currency market with leveraged strategies and margin trading, combining the best features of Morpho and GearBox with micro-liquidation.

Valhalla (@valhallaperps): A fully on-chain composable perpetual DEX that pushes the limits of on-chain trading by enabling advanced yields, new financial primitives, and a truly fair market environment.

Other Projects

Battlefold (@Battlefold_hq): A strategy guessing game.

comLayer (@comlayerdapp): Decentralized communication layer for Web3 applications. Transforming Web3 interactions with real-world use cases: DeFi alerts, protocol coordination, DAO tooling, anonymous messaging.

Kontos Protocol (@Kontosio): A zk-powered full-chain abstraction layer with intuitive abstractions for chains, accounts, assets, and operations.

MegaBot (@Mega_BotETH): A high-frequency trading and sniping bot with features like Rug protection and MEV defense.

MegaDEX (@megadex_labs): V3 centralized liquidity AMM.

MegaRabbits (@MegaRabbitNFT): A PFP NFT series featuring futuristic rabbits that merge nature and technology to explore the digital universe.

Mekaeth (@mekaeth_xyz): An AI-based experimental NFT series that redefines the possibilities of NFTs with innovative features and methods, bringing new excitement to NFTs.

MetaHop (@Meta_Hop): PFP NFT series, bold, one-of-a-kind design. It captures the innovative spirit at the core of the MegaETH ecosystem.

PredictFi (@PredictFi): A prediction market for betting on politics, crypto, music, sports, and more.

Rabbit Mafia (@RabbitMafiaNFT): A PFP NFT series that takes you deep into the neon-lit underworld of MegaMafia, where rogue rabbits rule the streets with both talent and force.

RainMakr (@RainMakr_xyz): An all-in-one launchpad with real returns, designed for AI agents, memecoins, and head projects.

Ren (@renprotocol): An interoperability protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to participate in DeFi securely and trustlessly.

StakeStone (@Stake_Stone): A full-chain liquidity asset protocol that builds an adaptive staking network for liquid ETH/BTC.

StackUp (@usestackup): A yield aggregator for MegaETH DeFi that optimizes yields by efficiently managing and allocating assets.

Yield Dot Fun (@yieldsdotfun): A yield aggregator that hosts community treasury competitions and enables users to mine across multiple chains. AI agents create multi-chain strategies to optimize yields, providing Degen traders with the opportunity to maximize their yields.

