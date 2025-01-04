AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

By: PANews
2025/01/04 17:28
Original text: ehwangah

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Let me first talk about a reality. In the crypto space, market capitalization is the core indicator of success . Technological innovation, core value capture, product market fit (PMF), etc. are all important, but the real sign that you have brought multiple returns to your team, investors, and holders is whether your market capitalization can soar. So how to achieve it?

Launch now, and show as you build > Don’t get hung up on launch details or keep postponing it.

Don't stress too much, the launch is only 10%-20% of your long-term success. Don't make it complicated. Here's a quick summary:

  • The initial hype was excessive but lacked substance: the market rose and fell sharply
  • Started quietly, but lacked substance: died directly
  • The initial hype was excessive, and there was real support: it took off and rushed to the peak
  • Low-key start, but with substantial support: Steady growth

Do you see the pattern? The key is to create substance (we will discuss how to create substance in detail later, in short, it is team, product, community). A simple test standard is: are your friends willing to buy, hold and believe in your project ? If they don’t trust it, others won’t believe it either.

Why is starting early the best option?

1. Validate your idea before investing $100K+ in development

Instead of spending 3 months or more and investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to polish your product, launching early can help you validate your concept . Similar to the Lean Startup approach, you first propose a proposal, arouse the interest of target users, validate it, and then iterate and build. You may find this approach unconventional, but it can help you cultivate the first 1,000 true believers, who will become the catalyst for the growth of the project, whether in terms of network, resources or price.

The key point is: verify the idea first, don’t wait until it takes a lot of time and money to verify it.

2. Establish leadership and take advantage of the Lindy effect

Do you know why the top 50 projects can still maintain their leading position in the cycle replacement? It is not only the quality, but also the advantage of time and position, that is, the Lindy effect . The earlier you start, the stronger the community base of your token holders will be, which can gradually eliminate unsteady users and attract loyal fans. Time is your ally.

If you wait too long, inferior projects may take your place. Once someone takes your narrative, funding, or attention, it will be very difficult to get it back. In the PVP competition on X (Twitter), it is difficult to get people who have already "entered" to invest in other projects.

In the current AI agent craze, being the first to launch is not only a plus, but also a decisive factor . Everyone is scrambling to launch AI agents. Joining the race as early as possible will give you an advantage in the ecosystem, while others can only catch up with you.

Whether we like it or not, launching a project in the crypto market involves the "attention game". Product-driven growth is important, but that's another story. It's crucial to attract attention and build a community first , and tokens are the best distribution and interest binding tool.

Projects that choose to launch in the Virtuals ecosystem usually gain a competitive advantage. The overall culture of the ecosystem is marked by high quality, and in the long run, capital tends to flow to high-quality projects.

3. Immediately form a community and distribution effect

Launching a project will generate buzz, and people on X (Twitter) will start discussing your project and summarizing "3 reasons to buy/hold". This discussion is invaluable - not only because of the price increase, but also because it brings together a community. This group of people can help you iterate your product, test new features, and even contribute development resources. On the first day of launch, you will have a group of loyal users .

4. You can get ahead of the massive VC-backed token projects in 2025

Many projects delayed their launches during the bear market in 2024, deciding that low market sentiment due to low liquidity and risk aversion was not suitable for launches. By 2025, you will see more projects launching, following a typical route:

  • Raise large sums of money from VCs;
  • Polish the product and then carry out marketing activities (points, tasks, KOL cooperation, etc.);
  • This was followed by a Token Generation Event (TGE).

What are your advantages? Fair launch, decentralized spirit, natural community growth . The market dynamics have shifted and are now more favorable to you.

What if we build the product first?

Solid products do bring competitive advantages, but they are not the only determining factor. As an early project, the crypto market itself is also in its early stages, and whether the team background can continue to create value is crucial . To be honest, if the crypto market is completely practical and product-oriented, then "air coins" will not attract a lot of buying.

This is not to advocate launching a "fantasy project", but launching early can give you a competitive advantage in terms of community building and narrative shaping .

Product launches are never perfect, there will always be bugs, high server load, concurrency issues, etc. Don't overemphasize these issues, as the product will eventually prove itself with updates and iterations .

Build publicly and document the journey

People like to see how a team creates value from scratch. Stories are important, and people are more willing to support founders with flesh and blood rather than cold brands. Public construction makes the project more approachable and humane .

You don’t need to have a perfect brand image on day one, start early and work from the initial draft. Grow by building it in public . It is recommended to study the successful experiences of the top 20 projects in the Virtuals ecosystem.

FAQ

  • About snipers: They exist on all chains, the key is to maintain user stickiness and ecosystem strength
  • Token economics design and proxy launch structure: advice based on experience from over 100 launch cases
  • GAME framework: provides open source SDK and supports customized requirements
  • Business model: Can integrate existing business models
  • Existing token integration: There are corresponding solutions
  • Trust issues before product launch: Analogous to Kickstarter projects, early feedback is most valuable
