Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completed a $10 million Pre-A round of financing

By: PANews
2025/01/06 11:12

Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 8 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (December 30-January 5), with a total funding amount of over US$40 million. The funding amount has decreased compared with the previous week. The overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced four investment and financing events, among which AlloyX announced the completion of a $10 million Pre-A round of financing, with participation from Arbitrum Foundation and others;
  • The DePIN track announced one investment and financing event. The decentralized GPU network Inferix announced that it received $2.6 million in investment from DePIN X Capital;
  • The Infrastructure & Tools sector announced two investment and financing events, among which Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon received $5.3 million in investment from BingX Labs;
  • Centralized finance announced one investment and financing event. Bitcoin financial services company Fold announced that it has completed $20 million in convertible bond financing provided by ATW Partners.

Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completed a $10 million Pre-A round of financing

DeFi

AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completes $10 million in Pre-A round of financing

AlloyX, an Asia-based aggregation sales infrastructure platform, announced the completion of a $10 million Pre-A round of financing to expand global stablecoin infrastructure construction and plans to expand its business in the UAE, ASEAN and Africa. It is reported that investors in this round of financing include Solomon Fund, Arbitrum Foundation, Offchain Labs, PMT Capital, Ming Capital, Fern Win Capital, Whitecove Capital and Kiln SAS. This financing follows major developments in the stablecoin payment field, including Stripe's acquisition of Bridge for $1.1 billion and BVNK's $50 million Series B financing at a valuation of $750 million.

Binance Labs announces investment in THENA

Binance Labs announced an investment in THENA, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain. The financing will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of the THENA platform, enhance security measures, expand user growth, strengthen partnerships within the BNB Chain ecosystem, and promote DeFi innovation. Founded in January 2023, THENA adopts an innovative ve(3,3) token economic model and is committed to building a comprehensive liquidity layer that integrates the best features of leading DeFi protocols into one platform to improve security, scalability and user experience, and promote the popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Sui Ecosystem Liquidity Staking Agreement Haedal Protocol Completes Seed Round Financing, with Hashed, Animoca Ventures and Others Participating

Haedal Protocol, the liquidity pledge agreement of Sui ecosystem, announced the completion of its seed round of financing, and the specific amount was not disclosed. Investors participating in this round of financing include Hashed, Comma3 Ventures, OKX Ventures, Animoca Ventures, Sui Foundation, Flow Traders, Dewhales Capital, Cetus, Scallop, etc. Haedal will use this financing and new resources to support the further development of its liquidity pledge infrastructure and on-chain income products focused on the Sui ecosystem. According to reports, Haedal aims to provide a way to maximize DeFi returns in the Sui ecosystem. Its mission is to simplify various income generation solutions in the financial world into one-click income products and lower the entry threshold for users. Haedal is about to release a series of new products and modules.

Aptos Ecosystem DEX Hyperfluid Completes Pre-Seed Round of Financing, BlockBooster and Others Participate in the Investment

Hyperfluid, a hybrid DEX and automated market maker on the Aptos ecosystem chain, announced the completion of its Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from BlockBooster and Web3 incubator Ankaa. The specific amount has not been disclosed. The new funds are intended to be used to support its construction of order book transactions to realize asset swaps and transactions on the Aptos chain.

DePIN

Decentralized GPU network Inferix announces $2.6 million investment

Decentralized GPU network Inferix announced that it has received $2.6 million in investment from DePIN X Capital, which is supported by Hashkey Capital, FBG, Waterdrip Capital and IoTeX through the SuperNode program. According to reports, Inferix is a decentralized GPU visual computing platform dedicated to 3D/AR/VR rendering and AI inference. Its technical deployment plan is about to be completed and will be ready for testing soon. SuperNode GPU Staking Mining Testnet 1 is scheduled to be launched on IoTeX on January 2, 2025, and will focus on training AI models using NVIDIA H100 and high-end GPUs.

Infrastructure & Tools

JAN3 Completes $5 Million Seed Round, Tether Participates

Stablecoin issuer Tether forwarded financing information on the X platform, showing that Bitcoin technology company JAN3 has completed a $5 million seed round of financing, led by Fulgur Ventures, with participation from Grupo Salinas, Tether, Lightning Ventures, East Ventures, Plan B Fund, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund and NYDIG. As part of the current seed financing, JAN will allocate $1 million in funds to build a Bitcoin vault, including 12 BTC, with an average cost of $83,333.33 per BTC.

On-chain credit analysis company Accountable completes $2.3 million seed round of financing

Accountable, an on-chain credit analysis startup powered by ZK technology, has completed a $2.3 million seed round of financing, led by MitonC and Zee Prime Capital, with participation from angel investors such as Darius Rugys of Maven 11 and DCBuilder of Worldcoin Foundation. This round of financing will be used to pay employee salaries, and a new round of financing is planned for the second quarter of 2025. Accountable is committed to building a privacy-preserving data platform that provides borrowers with real-time verification of assets, liabilities, and transaction exposure through technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs and homomorphic encryption. Users can connect to custodial accounts, exchanges, etc. to generate credit risk reports and decide on the scope of sharing. The company aims to rebuild the uncollateralized loan ecosystem affected by the collapse of the crypto credit market in 2022 while ensuring privacy and data security. Accountable's technology can also be applied to scenarios such as proof of assets and liabilities to provide institutions and users with real-time and confidential financial information verification.

Centralized Finance

Fold Completes $20 Million Convertible Note Financing to Support Planned Merger with FTAC Emerald

Fold, a Bitcoin financial services company, announced that it has completed $20 million in convertible bond financing provided by ATW Partners, and plans to raise another $10 million at the discretion of both parties after completing the business merger with FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. The note is secured by Fold's assets (including some Bitcoin) and will mature three years after the company goes public. The conversion price is $11.50 per share, a premium over the merger valuation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.904+0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01934+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004966+4.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04752-1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next