A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

By: PANews
2025/01/06 15:19
Original text: Daniele

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Since its inception, decentralized finance (DeFi) has always been committed to building an open global financial ecosystem with the core concept of empowering individuals with asset autonomy and eliminating traditional intermediaries. However, despite the rapid development of DeFi, its complex user interface, numerous protocols, and high-risk operational decisions still deter many users.

The next stage of DeFi, DeFAI , the deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance, is reshaping this field. By introducing advanced AI technology to simplify user experience and optimize the financial decision-making process, DeFAI aims to lower the entry threshold and achieve a more autonomous and efficient financial interaction method.

This article will explore in depth the three core application scenarios of AI in DeFi and analyze how it drives the evolution of decentralized finance.

1. AI-driven DeFi interactive interface

DeFi users, whether new or experienced, often face the complexity of executing transactions across multiple protocols. The existing process usually includes:

  • Access decentralized applications (dApps);

  • Connect a wallet (such as Metamask, Ledger, or Phantom);

  • Enter transaction details;

  • Confirm the transaction multiple times and verify the contract address.

This cumbersome operation process is time-consuming and error-prone, especially when using multiple DeFi protocols. The AI-driven interactive interface significantly simplifies this process. Users can directly issue instructions through natural language, such as: "Exchange 3 ETH for USDC" or "Provide liquidity in the ETH-USDC pool" .

In the background, the AI will automatically:

  1. Parsing user requests;

  2. Search for the best sources of liquidity;

  3. Generate transaction data;

  4. The user is prompted to select a wallet to sign the transaction (either custodial or self-custodial, such as Ledger or Phantom).

The intervention of AI reduces the complexity of the transaction process to a minimum, and users only need to complete the final signature. DeFAI greatly improves the user experience by eliminating operational redundancy, helping more users to easily enter the DeFi field.

2. Autonomous DeFi Smart Agent

Although the AI interactive interface simplifies the transaction process, the real change lies in the introduction of autonomous DeFi intelligent agents. These AI agents can control hot wallets, execute complex multi-step financial strategies based on natural language instructions, and realize full-link automated transactions.

For example, the user only needs to enter the following command:

“Bridge ETH from mainnet to Base, exchange half for USDC, create a liquidity pool on Uniswap v2 using both tokens, and return the LP tokens to the main wallet.”

The intelligent agent will automatically perform the entire process, including:

  1. Choose a secure cross-chain bridging protocol;

  2. Plan the optimal exchange path;

  3. Creating liquidity pools in decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap;

  4. Return the generated LP tokens to the user's wallet.

This system can not only execute complex transactions, but also dynamically optimize security and costs. AI automatically checks the reputation of the protocol, compares transaction fees, monitors slippage, and chooses the path with the lowest cost, fastest speed and highest security. Autonomous DeFi agents effectively reduce user operation risks and make complex financial operations intuitive and controllable.

3. Intelligent Research and Information Interaction Agents

As DeFi continues to expand, so too does the amount of information users need to process. Price data, on-chain analysis, protocol documentation, governance forums, and social media discussions can be overwhelming. Collating and verifying this information before making a decision on how to allocate funds is a full-time job.

Research and information exchange agent is another important application scenario of DeFAI. The agent connects multiple data sources such as on-chain browsers, market data interfaces, GitHub code bases, and governance forums to help users quickly obtain and interpret key data. Users can send the agent such as:

  • “What is the best yield strategy for ETH based on my current portfolio?”

  • “Can you find a similar token with a larger market cap than $ANON? What are their key differences? How much would $ANON need to rise to reach a similar market cap?”

Instead of spending hours or even days manually researching, verifying, and cross-checking information from multiple sources, users can rely on research agents to provide concise, data-based recommendations and insights. This not only saves time, but also ensures that users get the latest information from many trusted sources and focus on higher-level decisions.

Powered by Heyanon.ai

The above three DeFAI application scenarios - natural language trading interface, autonomous DeFi intelligent agent, and research and information interaction agent - are all developed by Heyanon.ai and are scheduled to be launched in public beta at the end of January. These tools are designed to lower the barriers for users to enter the DeFi market, enhance trust, and promote the popularization of decentralized finance to a wider range of people.

By automating transaction generation, on-chain information verification, and execution of complex financial operations, DeFAI is leading a financial revolution, enabling users to truly realize asset autonomy and freely choose centralized or decentralized financial instruments without having to face cumbersome technical difficulties.

DeFi future outlook: lower threshold, higher freedom

From traditional Metamask manual interaction to AI-assisted transaction generation, and then to multi-step autonomous transaction agents, DeFi is ushering in a new chapter of technological change. The in-depth application of AI in the DeFi field will greatly improve user decision-making efficiency, optimize risk management, and achieve a seamless on-chain interactive experience.

In this new landscape, both veteran crypto investors and DeFi novices can use AI tools to easily manage assets, execute complex transactions, and avoid asset losses due to human errors or missing information.

With the continuous development and maturity of DeFAI tools such as Heyanon.ai, decentralized finance will enter a new era of greater inclusiveness, security and efficiency. DeFi is no longer the exclusive domain of niche players, but an inclusive financial system for global users. The arrival of DeFAI not only heralds the next stage of decentralized finance, but also accelerates the evolution of DeFi from a niche market to a mainstream market.

