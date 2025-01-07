Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

By: PANews
2025/01/07 11:45
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0475-1.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002804+23.68%

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Author: Weilin, PANews

The Republican president-elect of the United States, Trump, will attend the inauguration ceremony in 13 days, on January 20. This is the first time that a US president who supports cryptocurrency has been elected. Trump's team also has many politicians who support cryptocurrency, such as the new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the first White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director David Sacks, and Musk, one of the directors of the Department of Government Efficiency, and so on.

With this important event, which tokens and meme coins of related crypto projects may be worth paying attention to and planning? In this article, PANews sorted out a series of potential concept coins and meme coins based on the core relationships of Trump in the new government.

(Note: This article does not constitute any investment advice. Memecoin fluctuates greatly, so users must research DYOR on their own.)

Trump related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

The meme coins MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA), which were inspired by Trump’s concept, have become the leading tokens of American concept meme coins. As of January 6, MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA) rose 20.82% and 12.12% respectively in one day.

MAGA (TRUMP)

At the end of February last year, MAGA (TRUMP) saw a significant rise, benefiting from the upward trend of the overall meme coin market at the time. At the end of May 2024, due to the influence of Trump's video remarks in support of cryptocurrency and Trump's NFT dinner, TRUMP rose sharply again and hit an all-time high of $17.51 on June 1.

Current price : $3.12

Current market value : $141 million

MAGA Hat (MAGA)

The MAGA hat was launched by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. It has the campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" printed in white capital letters on a red background. Since then, it has become a symbol of Trump's MAGA movement.

Current price : $0.0001123

Current market value : $46.12 million

In addition, there are a number of tokens related to the Trump family’s DeFi project World Liberty Financial that are worth paying attention to, such as ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA, ONDO , etc., which the project has recently purchased in large quantities.

Musk related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Dogecoin DOGE

DOGE has become a potential investment target because of its same abbreviation as the Department of Government Efficiency established by Trump and to be led by Musk. In addition, Musk himself is also a loyal fan of Dogecoin.

Current price : $0.3827

Current market value : $56.4 billion

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

A meme coin with the same name as the abbreviation of the Ministry of Government Efficiency

Current price : $0.2319

Current market value : $227 million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT is a meme coin based on a pet squirrel, which was euthanized by the New York Environmental Protection Agency due to rabies. On the first weekend of November last year, PNUT became the object of hype by Degens, and its market value exceeded $100 million in one day. Musk joined the mourning activities and sent tweets, which turned into a crusade against the Democratic Party. Musk tweeted on November 13 that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins", which triggered a surge in PNUT.

Current price : $0.7361

Current market value : $734 million

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

On December 31, 2024, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a Pepe frog image and changed his name to Kekius Maximus, which attracted widespread attention. Musk also mentioned that he would name the new character of the game "Path of Exile" Kekius Maximus. According to netizens, the name Kekius Maximus has a certain relationship with the Pepe Meme culture. On January 2, the frog profile picture and the nickname "Kekius Maximus" of Musk X's account were changed back to his own name, and the related concept coins fell.

Current price: $0.09975

Current market value: $103 million

White House AI and encryption chief David Sacks related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

David Sacks, the White House's director of artificial intelligence and encryption, was a co-founder of PayPal , a member of the well-known "PayPal Mafia" and a close friend of Musk. It is reported that Sacks himself is also a supporter of SOL.

dYdX (DYDX)

dYdX is one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures founded by David Sacks. On December 6, 2024, DYDX rose 30% following Sacks' appointment.

Current price : $1.60

Current market value : $1.15 billion

Handshake (HNS)

Handshake is also one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures, a company owned by Sacks.

Current price : $0.01011

Current market value: $6.51 million

0x Protocol (ZRX)

David Sacks is an advisor to 0x Protocol, whose token is ZRX.

Current price : $0.5336

Current market value : $453 million

In addition, meme coins related to Sacks’s concept include David Sacks (SACKS), with a current market value of $549,900; and Crypto Czar (CZAR), with a current market value of $396,000.

In addition, there are MOOSE and GUS, two meme coins related to David Sacks' pet dog. Sacks once used Moose to interact with the project party, and also tweeted about Gus on the X platform. MOOSE's current market value is 1.3 million US dollars, and GUS's current market value is 36,000 US dollars

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

New SEC Chairman Paul Atkins

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Paul Atkins was once an advisor to the Reserve Protocol, so RSR is considered to be linked to it. On December 4, 2024, RSR surged 88% due to rumors that Atkins would become the chairman of the SEC.

Current price : $0.017

Current market value : $896 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.904+0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01934+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004966+4.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04752-1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next