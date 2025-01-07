A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

By: PANews
2025/01/07 18:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.10173+1.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.06423-1.45%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006158-0.54%
MAY
MAY$0.0475-1.08%
Eliza
ELIZA$0.00179+3.11%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, due to a tweet forwarded by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and creator of Eliza, the market value of the Metaverse + AI Agent project Hyperfy soared to hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few hours, showing an amazing market reaction. This phenomenon once again confirms Shaw's huge influence. As the core figure of this round of AI Agent hot narratives, he has a strong ability to "bring goods" in driving project value and market attention.

A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

On January 7, Shaw announced that the Eliza Labs official website had been established to publish a list of official partners and approved projects. Among these cooperation projects, in addition to Arbitrum, Berachain, EigenLayer, io.net and Jupiter Exchange, which are old infrastructure, public chain, DEX and other tracks, most are emerging projects, and many of the coin issuance projects have shown a significant price boost after the announcement of the cooperation news.

In this article, PANews lists 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects, which are mainly high-market-cap projects, most of which are worth tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. From the perspective of market performance, many low-market-cap projects have shown significant growth, while among high-market-cap projects, except for Hyperfy, the growth effect is particularly obvious, and the growth of other projects is relatively limited, which may be related to the fact that these large-market-cap projects have experienced higher growth before.

A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

zerebro（ ZEREBRO ）

Zerebro is an autonomous artificial intelligence system designed to create, distribute and analyze content on multiple decentralized and social platforms. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, ZEREBRO's market value exceeded US$460 million, with a drop of more than 10.8% in the past 24 hours.

Hyperfy（ HYPER ）

Hyperfy is a metaverse platform that allows anyone to easily create rich, immersive virtual worlds, and introduces AI Agents into the 3D world by integrating Eliza. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, HYPER's market value reached a peak of US$280 million within a few hours of its launch on January 6, and has now fallen back to nearly US$160 million, a drop of 34.4% in the past 24 hours.

Eliza (ELIZA)

Eliza is an open source multi-agent simulation framework developed by ai16z, which is designed to create, deploy and manage autonomous AI agents. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, Eliza's market value was nearly $103 million, with an increase of more than 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

vvaifu.fun ( vvaifu )

vvaifu.fun is an AIAgent project creation and distribution platform focused on the Solana chain. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, vvaifu's market value exceeded US$102 million, with an increase of about 8.5% in the past 24 hours.

AI ARENA/ARC Agents（ NRN）

ARC Agents is a decentralized network designed to support AI Agent integration in innovative gaming experiences. Its technology stack combines data aggregation, model training, and model checking capabilities, covering imitation learning and reinforcement learning. AI Arena is an AI-driven Web3 competitive game, and ARC Agents provides AI agent support for it. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, NRN's market value was US$99.309 million, up 38.4% in the past 24 hours.

FXN (FXN)

FXN is a decentralized agent resource sharing network that aims to break the traditional resource silos and open up valuable digital resources to any AI agent. Through FXN's peer-to-peer protocol, agents can safely share their capabilities and control the shared content and access rights. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, FXN's market value was approximately US$60.5 million, up more than 4.1% in the past 24 hours.

IQ6900 (IQ)

IQ6900 is developing a chain code technology that aims to store all AI and meme-related content on the chain forever. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, IQ's market value reached US$32.5 million, with an increase of more than 85.9% in the past 24 hours.

Heurist (HEU)

Heurist is a decentralized AI infrastructure project that provides developers with a one-stop AI Agents deployment and hosting solution. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, HEU's market value reached US$28.5 million, with an increase of more than 24.8% in the past 24 hours.

Project89

Project89 is a revolutionary ecosystem that aims to build an AI-driven collective intelligence platform to redefine the way reality is built. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, Project89's market value reached US$27.4 million, with an increase of more than 17.9% in the past 24 hours.

AROK.VC（AROK)

AROK is the first AI agent that generates alpha through autonomous trading, sentiment analysis and narrative construction. It currently manages more than $1.7 million in funds. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, AROK's market value reached $26.5 million, with a 24.7% increase in the past 24 hours.

SOLENG （ SOLENG ）

SOLENG is the world's first Web3 solution engineering and developer relations agent, aiming to become the wife of EigenLayer developer Nader Dabit. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, SOLENG's market value was nearly US$24.9 million, down about 17.1% in the past 24 hours.

Smolverse (SMOL)

Smolverse is a Web3 game on Treasure DAO, which cooperated with ai16z to introduce AI agent. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, SMOL's market value was approximately US$17.3 million, down more than 14.4% in the past 24 hours.

ai16z partners

ai16z partners is a PFP NFT project created by ai16z community member @SOLsesame. Shaw has mentioned support in tweets many times. According to Magic Eden data, as of January 7, the floor price of ai16z partners was 8.36 SOL, with a 46.5% increase in the past 24 hours, a market value of US$9.7 million, and about 2,610 holding addresses.

Thales

Thales is the first AI agent for quantitative analysts and the initial version of the multi-agent simulation framework Eliza. It is community-controlled (CTO) by the on-chain research company Redacted Research. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, Thales' market value was approximately US$7.8 million, up nearly 1.2% in the past 24 hours.

GodsDotFun ( GODS)

GodsDotFun aims to create and cultivate AI agents with independent identities and missions, which will eventually be sublimated into "gods" and are supported by Eliza. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, the market value of GODS was approximately US$3.6 million, with an increase of more than 110% in the past 24 hours.

BOSSU (BOSSU)

BOSSU is an original IP and autonomous character agent developed using the AI framework Eliza. It is an egg in a shark costume and will launch NFT and game products this year. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, BOSSU's market value was approximately US$3 million, with a 66.4% increase in the past 24 hours.

DEGEN8BALL ( 8BALL)

DEGEN8BALL is an AI Agent developed by Tenji, a contributor to the Eliza framework, and is also the first agent to trade NFTs. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, 8BALL's market value reached US$2.4 million, with a growth of nearly 58.3% in the past 24 hours.

Reality Spiral ( RSP)

Reality Spiral uses the power of large language model AI agents to provide dynamic interactive insights tailored to needs. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, RSP's market value reached US$2 million, down about 1.6% in the past 24 hours.

BasedBeffAI（ BeffAI ）

BasedBeffAI was developed by Lucid, a partner of ai16z, to achieve maximum e/acc (effective accelerationism) accuracy and has attracted the attention of Guillaume Verdon, the founder of e/acc. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, BeffAI's market value was approximately US$1.9 million, with a 167% increase in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.904+0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01934+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004966+4.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04752-1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next