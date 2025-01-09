The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

By: PANews
2025/01/09 13:42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.735-0.80%
READY
READY$0.003208-1.14%

The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

Author: Weilin, PANews

On January 9, according to DB News, the U.S. Department of Justice has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road dark web market. Once the news was exposed, the price of Bitcoin fell from $950,000 to below $940,000. As of 13:05 on January 9, it rebounded to $94,258, a daily drop of 1.93%.

It is worth noting that the news was revealed less than two weeks after the new Trump administration officially took office. At last year's Bitcoin conference, Trump vowed not to allow the US government to sell any Bitcoin and promised to list Bitcoin as a US strategic reserve asset.

But at present, the ruling alone does not guarantee immediate liquidation, as the U.S. federal asset forfeiture involves multiple administrative steps and potential appeal windows. According to the analysis of the on-chain monitoring platform, it is expected that it will take several months for the U.S. government to begin liquidating the Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road, and the analysis generally believes that the selling pressure will be quickly digested by the market.

Justice Department gets approval to liquidate Silk Road seized Bitcoin

On October 7 last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Battle Born Investments' case regarding the ownership of 69,370 BTC (about $4.33 billion) seized from Silk Road, giving the government full control of the seized funds. The court's decision is likely to pave the way for the U.S. government to sell these bitcoins. At the time, these bitcoins were valued at $4.4 billion. The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to be responsible for managing the liquidation process. Once confirmed, this will be one of the largest sales of seized cryptocurrency in history.

The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

According to DB News, here are the key takeaways from the incident:

A federal judge ruled on December 30, 2024 that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) can sell 69,370 bitcoins seized from the Silk Road darknet marketplace, officials confirmed.

A years-long dispute over the ownership of the seized bitcoins ended when Battle Born Investments failed to delay the sale after the company claimed it owned the bitcoins through a bankruptcy estate and lost a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit to reveal the identity of “Mr. X” who originally handed over the bitcoins.

Battle Born’s attorneys called the case “yet another example of the Department of Justice abusing the civil asset forfeiture process” and accused the government of “relying on procedural tricks to ensure the truth never comes to light.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has pushed for permission to sell the assets, citing bitcoin price volatility. When asked about next steps, a Justice Department spokesperson said: “The government will continue to move forward based on the ruling in this case.”

The seized Bitcoins are currently valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

The court's ruling effectively upholds a 2022 ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ordering the government to liquidate the bitcoins under existing law. The case was brought by Battle Born Investments, which argued that it acquired the rights to the bitcoins through a bankruptcy estate associated with Silk Road. Battle Born said the bitcoins were stolen by an individual known as "Individual X," who allegedly stole the funds from Silk Road.

Less than two weeks into the Trump administration, its commitment to encryption faces an awkward moment

What is dramatic is that this happened less than two weeks after the new Trump administration took office in the United States, and Trump had vowed not to sell any Bitcoin.

As early as July last year, when Trump attended the Bitcoin Conference, he said he would commute the sentence of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for operating the "Silk Road Market", a dark web where customers used virtual currency to buy illegal drugs and hacking tools.

At last year's Bitcoin conference, Trump vowed that if he could return to the White House, he would ensure that the government kept 100% of its Bitcoin and would list Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the United States. "For too long, our government has been violating a basic rule that every Bitcoin player has memorized: Never sell your Bitcoin," Trump said during a keynote speech at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

Silk Road was the first modern darknet market. It was created in 2011 by its American founder Ross Ulbricht, using the pseudonym "Dread Pirate Roberts". The market was run as a hidden service over the Tor network, allowing users to anonymously buy and sell goods and services. All transactions were conducted using Bitcoin. The site was known for its illegal drug marketplace, but also included other illegal and legal goods. Between February 2011 and July 2013, Silk Road traded approximately 95,200 Bitcoins.

In October 2013, the FBI shut down the Silk Road website and arrested Ulbricht. In November of the same year, Silk Road 2.0 was launched and operated by other administrators of the original website, but it was shut down again the following year due to "Operation Onymous". In 2015, Ross Ulbricht was convicted in federal court for multiple counts of operating Silk Road and was sentenced to two life sentences without parole.

Industry executives: Don’t panic, the time to buy at the bottom may come

On January 9, on-chain analyst Trader T said on the X platform that "the US government has been approved to liquidate 69,370 BTC seized from the dark web Silk Road", and it may take several months from approval to actual sale.

In addition, Spot On Chain stated that the US government currently holds about 197,000 BTC. Because the previous sales were completed through over-the-counter transactions, it did not directly affect the price, but the market panic caused may lead to a short-term drop in prices.

HODL15Capital mentioned in its analysis that it has confirmed on the chain that the BTC held by the United States has not been transferred or sold.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju wrote on X: "Based on the actual market value, the funds entering the market last year were $379 billion, about $1 billion a day. The $6.5 billion sold by the US government can be absorbed in just one week. Don't panic."

On January 9, regarding the "U.S. Department of Justice was approved to sell the $6.5 billion of seized dark web Silk Road Bitcoin", BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes posted on the X platform that Diamond Hand is ready to buy at the bottom.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.904+0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01934+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004966+4.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04752-1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next