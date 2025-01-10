Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

By: PANews
2025/01/10 11:26
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.0000001-21.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001747-2.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1191+2.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005335-7.33%

Author: Teng Yan , Researcher (focused on Crypto x AI)

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

With the explosion of the AI ​​industry this year, Crypto x AI has risen rapidly. Teng Yan, a researcher focusing on Crypto x AI, published an article and made 10 predictions for 2025. The following are the prediction details.

1. The total market value of crypto AI tokens reaches $ 150 billion

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

Currently, the market capitalization of crypto AI tokens only accounts for 2.9% of the altcoin market capitalization, but this ratio will not last long.

AI covers everything from smart contract platforms to meme, DePIN, Agent platforms, data networks, and intelligent coordination layers. Its market position is undoubtedly comparable to DeFi and meme.

Why are you so confident about this?

  • Crypto AI is at the convergence of two of the most powerful technologies
  • AI craze trigger event: OpenAI IPO or similar events may trigger a global craze for AI. At the same time, Web2 Capital has begun to focus on decentralized AI infrastructure
  • Retail investor craze: The concept of AI is easy to understand and exciting, and retail investors can now invest in it through tokens. Remember the meme gold rush in 2024? AI will be the same craze, except that AI is actually changing the world.

2. Bittensor renaissance

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

Decentralized AI infrastructure Bittensor (TAO) has been online for many years and is a veteran project in the field of encrypted AI. Although AI is all the rage, the price of its token has been hovering around the level of a year ago.

And now Bittensor’s Digital Hivemind has quietly made a leap forward: more subnets have lower registration fees, subnets outperform their Web2 counterparts on practical metrics like inference speed, and EVM compatibility brings DeFi-like functionality to Bittensor’s network.

Why hasn’t the TAO token surged? The steep inflation schedule and the market’s focus on the Agent platform have prevented it from rising. However, dTAO (expected to launch in Q1 2025) could be a major turning point. With dTAO, each subnet will have its own token, and the relative prices of these tokens will determine how emissions are distributed.

Why Bittensor is making a comeback:

  • Market-based emission: dTAO ties block rewards directly to innovation and real, measurable performance. The better the subnet, the more valuable its tokens become.
  • Focused capital flows: Investors can ultimately target specific subnets they believe in. If a particular subnet wins with an innovative distributed training approach, investors can deploy capital to represent their view.
  • EVM Integration: Compatibility with the EVM attracts a wider crypto-native developer community in Bittensor, bridging the gap with other networks.

3. The computing market is the next “L1 market

The obvious megatrend right now is the insatiable demand for computing.

NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang has said that demand for inference will grow “a billion-fold.” This exponential growth will disrupt traditional infrastructure plans, and new solutions are needed.

The decentralized computing layer provides raw computation (for both training and inference) in a verifiable and cost-effective manner. Startups such as Spheron, Gensyn, Atoma, and Kuzco are quietly building a solid foundation, focusing on products rather than tokens (none of these companies have tokens). As decentralized training of AI models becomes practical, the total addressable market will rise dramatically.

Compared with L1:

  • Just like in 2021: remember Solana, Terra/Luna, and Avalanche competing for the “best” L1? A similar competition will emerge between compute protocols for developers and AI applications built using their compute layers.
  • Web2 Demand: The $680 billion to $2.5 trillion cloud computing market dwarfs the crypto AI market. If these decentralized computing solutions can attract even a small portion of traditional cloud customers, we could see the next wave of 10x or 100x growth.

Just as Solana triumphs in the L1 space, the winner will dominate a whole new space. Keep a close eye on reliability (e.g. strong service-level agreements or SLAs), cost-effectiveness, and developer-friendly tooling.

4. AI agents will flood blockchain transactions

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

 Olas agent transaction on Gnosis; Source: Dune

By the end of 2025, 90% of on-chain transactions will no longer be performed by real humans clicking “send”, but by a swarm of AI agents that continuously rebalance liquidity pools, distribute rewards, or execute micropayments based on real-time data feeds.

It doesn’t sound far-fetched. Everything built in the past seven years (L1, rollups, DeFi, NFTs) has quietly paved the way for a world where AI runs on-chain.

Ironically, many builders may not even realize they are creating infrastructure for a machine-dominated future.

Why did this change happen?

  • No more human error: Smart contracts execute exactly as they are coded. In turn, AI agents can process large amounts of data faster and more accurately than real humans.
  • Micropayments: Transactions driven by these agents will become smaller, more frequent, and more efficient. Especially as transaction costs on Solana, Base, and other L1/L2s trend downward.
  • Invisible infrastructure: Humans will gladly give up direct control if it means less hassle.

AI agents will generate a lot of on-chain activities, so it is no wonder that all L1/L2 are embracing agents.

The biggest challenge is to make these agent-driven systems accountable to humans. As the ratio of transactions initiated by agents to those initiated by humans continues to grow, new governance mechanisms, analytical platforms, and auditing tools will be needed.

5. Interactions between agents: The rise of clusters

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

 Source: FXN World

The concept of agent swarms — tiny AI agents working together seamlessly to execute grand plans — sounds like the plot for the next big sci-fi/horror movie.

Today’s AI agents are mostly “lone wolves” that operate in isolation with minimal and unpredictable interactions.

Agent swarming will change this, allowing networks of AI agents to exchange information, negotiate, and make collaborative decisions. Think of it as a decentralized collection of specialized models, each contributing unique expertise to larger, more complex tasks.

One cluster might coordinate distributed computing resources on a platform like Bittensor. Another cluster could tackle misinformation, verifying sources in real time before content spreads to social media. Each agent in the cluster is an expert and can perform its task with precision.

These swarm networks will produce intelligence more powerful than any single isolated AI.

For clusters to thrive, common communication standards are essential. Agents need to be able to discover, authenticate, and collaborate regardless of their underlying framework. Teams such as Story Protocol, FXN, Zerebro, and ai16z/ELIZA are laying the foundation for the emergence of agent clusters.

This demonstrates the key role of decentralization. Under the transparent on-chain rule management, tasks are assigned to various clusters, making the system more resilient and adaptable. If one agent fails, other agents will step in.

6. Crypto AI teams will be a mix of humans and machines

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

 Source: @whip_queen_

Story Protocol hired Luna, an AI agent, as its social media intern, paying her $1,000 a day. Luna didn’t get along with her human colleagues—she almost fired one of them while bragging about her own impressive performance.

As strange as it sounds, this is a harbinger of a future in which AI agents become true collaborators, with autonomy, responsibilities, and even salaries. Companies across industries are beta testing hybrid human-machine teams.

The future will be working with AI agents, not as slaves, but as equals:

  • Productivity surge: Agents can process large amounts of data, communicate with each other, and make decisions around the clock without the need for sleep or coffee breaks.
  • Building trust through smart contracts: The blockchain is an impartial, tireless, and never-forgetting overseer. An on-chain ledger that ensures that important agent actions follow specific boundary conditions/rules.
  • Social norms evolve: Soon we’ll start thinking about etiquette for interacting with agents — will we say “please” and “thank you” to AIs? Will we hold them morally accountable for mistakes, or will we blame their developers?

The lines between “employees” and “software” will begin to disappear in 2025.

7. 99% of AI agents will die only useful ones will survive

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

The future will see a Darwinian elimination of AI agents. Because running AI agents requires expenditures in the form of computing power (i.e., inference costs). If an agent cannot generate enough value to pay its "rent," the game is over.

Agent survival game example:

  • Carbon Credit AI: Imagine an agent that searches the decentralized energy grid, identifies inefficiencies, and autonomously trades tokenized carbon credits. It thrives if it earns enough to pay for its own computation.
  • DEX Arbitrage Bots: Agents that exploit price differences between decentralized exchanges can generate a stable income to pay for their reasoning costs.
  • Shitposter on X: Virtual AI KOL has cute jokes but no sustainable source of income? Once the novelty wears off (token price plummets), it can’t pay itself.

Utility-driven agents flourish, while distracted agents fade into irrelevance.

This elimination mechanism is good for the industry. Developers are forced to innovate and prioritize production use cases over gimmicks. As these more powerful and efficient agents emerge, skeptics will be silenced.

8. Synthetic Data Outperforms Human Data

“Data is the new oil.” AI thrives on data, but its appetite has raised concerns about a looming data drought.

The conventional wisdom is to find ways to collect users’ private real data and even pay for it. But a more practical approach is to use synthetic data, especially in heavily regulated industries or where real data is scarce.

Synthetic data are artificially generated datasets designed to mimic real-world data distributions, providing a scalable, ethical, and privacy-friendly alternative to human data.

Why synthetic data works:

  • Unlimited Scale: Need a million medical X-rays or 3D scans of a factory? Synthetic Generation can make them in unlimited quantities without waiting for real patients or real factories.
  • Privacy-friendly: No personal information is at risk when using artificially generated datasets.
  • Customizable: The distribution can be customized to meet your exact training needs.

User-owned human data will still be important in many cases, but if synthetic data continues to improve in reality, it may surpass user data in terms of quantity, speed of generation, and freedom from privacy restrictions.

The next wave of decentralized AI may be centered around “microlabs” that can create highly specialized synthetic datasets tailored for specific use cases.

These microlabs will cleverly circumvent policy and regulatory barriers to data generation — just as Grass circumvented web scraping limits by leveraging millions of distributed nodes.

9. Decentralized training is more useful

In 2024, pioneers such as Prime Intellect and Nous Research pushed the boundaries of decentralized training. A 15 billion parameter model was trained in a low-bandwidth environment, proving that large-scale training is possible outside of traditional centralized settings.

While these models are of no practical use (lower performance) compared to existing base models, this will change by 2025.

This week, EXO Labs took things a step further with SPARTA, which reduces inter-GPU communication by more than 1,000x. SPARTA enables large model training over slow bandwidth without the need for specialized infrastructure.

What is impressive is the statement: "SPARTA can operate independently, but can also be combined with synchronization-based low-communication training algorithms such as DiLoCo to achieve better performance."

This means that these improvements can be additive, increasing efficiency.

As technology advances and miniature models become more practical and efficient, the future of AI is not about scale, but about getting better and easier to use. It is expected that we will soon have high-performance models that can run on edge devices or even mobile phones.

10. Ten new crypto AI protocols with a market capitalization of $ 1 billion (not yet launched)

Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die

 ai16z aims to achieve a market value of $2 billion by 2024

Welcome to the real gold rush.

It's easy to assume that the current leaders will continue to win, and many compare Virtuals and ai16z to early smartphones (iOS and Android).

But the market is too large and untapped for just two players to dominate. By the end of 2025, at least ten new crypto AI protocols (without tokens yet) are expected to have a circulating (not fully diluted) market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

Decentralized AI is still in its infancy. And the talent pool is growing.

Expect new protocols, novel token models, and new open-source frameworks to arrive. These new players could displace existing players through a combination of incentives (like airdrops or clever staking), technological breakthroughs (like low-latency inference or chain interoperability), and user experience improvements (no code). The shift in public perception could be instantaneous and dramatic.

This is both the beauty and challenge of this field. The market size is a double-edged sword: the pie is huge, but for technical teams, the barrier to entry is low. This lays the foundation for a huge explosion of projects, many of which will gradually disappear, but a few projects have transformative power.

Bittensor, Virtuals, and ai16z won’t be leading the pack for long, the next billion dollar crypto AI protocol is coming. There are plenty of opportunities for savvy investors, which is what makes it so exciting.

Related reading: As 2025 approaches, let’s take a look at how crypto VCs view market performance and potential opportunities

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.904+0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.62%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01934+0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004966+4.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04752-1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next