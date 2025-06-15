Balance Foundation: The third batch of EPT distribution has been launched and all node holders can receive it By: PANews 2025/06/15 17:28

PANews reported on June 15 that the Balance Foundation announced on the X platform that the third batch of EPT allocations has been launched, and all node holders can apply for a new batch of 11,362,289 EPT tokens.