OSL Trading Moments: With clear regulation and continued institutional investment, the crypto industry is expected to see strong growth in 2025

By: PANews
2025/01/15 11:41
1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, XRP, BTC

From regulation to the market, Bitcoin is experiencing multiple positives. In terms of regulation, Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. SEC, made it clear that Bitcoin and Ethereum have never been classified as securities, providing important regulatory clarity for the market. In terms of policy, Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano has provided advice to President-elect Trump on the long-term economic benefits of Bitcoin.

Institutional investment continued to increase, Semler Scientific purchased $23 million worth of Bitcoin, and Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA also entered the market for the first time, purchasing about 1 million euros. Although JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon remained skeptical, analysts at the bank believed that the success of the Bitcoin ETF would be difficult to replicate with Solana and XRP.

In terms of market expectations, analyst MadWhale remains bullish, having previously accurately predicted a price of $89,000. Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank said that a drop below $90,000 would be an "excellent" buying opportunity. It is worth noting that despite price fluctuations, Bitcoin's overall volatility remains relatively low, and the "real market value" of short-term holders is still growing, indicating that market fundamentals are solid.

In terms of industry development, Bitcoin Magazine is advancing its popularization and education work in Japan, aiming to cover one million users. Meanwhile, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan emphasized that the trend of corporate adoption is positive. Overall, the cryptocurrency industry is expected to usher in strong growth in 2025.

2. Key data (as of 10:28 HKT on January 15)

  • S&P 500: 5,842.91 (-0.66% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,044.39 (-1.38% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.769% (+19.30 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 109.26 (+0.72% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,958 (+3.79% YTD), with daily spot volume of $19.37 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,300.76 (-1.31% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $1.15 billion

3. ETF flows (January 14 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$9.65 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$1.15 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Producer Price Index Month-on-month (January 14, 21:30)

  • Actual: 0.2% / Previous: 0.4% / Expected: 0.3%

Core inflation rate year-on-year (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

Year-on-year inflation rate (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.7% / Expected: 2.8%

Retail sales year-on-year (January 16, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.7% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

Story added a new airdrop page domain, but the page is still not open

Solana Applications Lead Industry in Q4 Revenue, Reaching $751 Million

Yonhap News Agency: South Korean authorities arrested South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol

On-chain options protocol Derive has opened an airdrop query page

Spark Protocol to distribute $1.1 billion in funding to Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe tokens

US SEC Chairman: SEC Never Declared Bitcoin and Ethereum to be Securities

Coinbase Adds Toshi (TOSHI) to its Listing Roadmap

OpenAI appoints BlackRock executive Adebayo Ogunlesi to board of directors

Coinbase International will launch Sonic (S) perpetual contract

Genius Group announces $33 million rights issue to increase Bitcoin reserves

Avalon Labs has opened registration for an airdrop of its governance token AVL

TON Foundation appoints Manuel Stotz as new president, new strategic focus is on growth in the U.S. market

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo CEO: The bank’s purchase of Bitcoin was a test and he personally does not hold Bitcoin

BLOCKLORDS introduces Elisa Revard, the first AI agent to bring new strategic challenges

El Salvador's president wants to install a Bitcoin node in every home

The popularity of Xiaohongshu concept Meme coin is rising, and momo’s market value is now reported at 7.29 million US dollars

Star: Crypto and AI will become the two industries with the best business technology development in the next decade

AIOS Foundation announced the destruction of 66.61% of tokens, and AIOS surged 150% in a short period of time

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo buys 11 BTC for around 1 million euros

The popularity of "RedNote" on Google in the United States has increased, and TikTok users have flocked to Xiaohongshu

People familiar with the matter: China is considering selling TikTok's US business to Musk as an option to deal with the ban

