Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
EPNS
PUSH$0.03822+3.88%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1405-1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0718-18.77%

Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment.

BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order

As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 that Vietnam has officially joined as the 10th partner country. This development marks another step in the bloc’s efforts to deepen ties with strategically aligned nations across the Global South. The partner-country framework, introduced at the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024, is designed to allow closer coordination with countries that support the group’s vision but are not full members. BRICS operates as a forum for political and diplomatic coordination, addressing a wide spectrum of issues from economic development to multilateral governance reform.

The announcement states:

With this inclusion, Vietnam joins nine other partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The current BRICS membership comprises eleven nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. Vietnam’s participation signals its alignment with BRICS priorities, including support for a more inclusive international order and enhanced South-South cooperation.

Vietnam’s entry into the group is viewed as a reflection of its increasing geopolitical relevance and its growing role in regional and global governance. Brazil emphasized Vietnam’s strategic role in the global economy:

Supporters of BRICS’ expansion argue that Vietnam’s inclusion adds significant economic weight and innovation capacity to the bloc. Critics caution that expansion could complicate internal policy alignment, but advocates counter that the diverse perspectives of new partners like Vietnam could enrich the group’s strategic direction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000624+4.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002883+31.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05187+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10205+1.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192+2.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0718-18.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.39+2.21%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$113,669.54-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech