El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year

By: PANews
2025/06/15 09:17
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell 44.5% compared to the first four months of 2024. During this period, Salvadorans received only $16 million in cryptocurrencies, a sharp drop from $28.83 million in the same period last year. In the first quarter of this year, cryptocurrency remittances did not even reach 1% of the total remittances received by Salvadorans. Of the more than $3 billion remitted to Salvadorans between January and April, cryptocurrencies accounted for only 0.52%.

Analysts and local media claim that the recent abandonment of Bitcoin as a legal tender and the recent “quarantining” of Bitcoin from the public sector may have influenced the results. In addition, the dissolution of Chivo Wallet, a wallet promoted by the government that could be used for remittances, may have also affected the numbers.

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI's Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
