Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

By: PANews
2025/01/22 09:58
FUNToken
FUN$0.00947+0.17%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002957-2.05%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0225-6.25%

Author: Frank, PANews

Pump.fun has recently caused a public opinion crisis. The US law firm Burwick Law filed a lawsuit against Pump.fun and the fraudulent project on behalf of investors who lost money on the platform. Burwick Law said that this announcement was released after months of cooperation with investors, and also called on more victims to fill in registration information. In addition, a week ago, there were only 55,000 addresses on social media that had profits of more than $10,000 on Pump.fun, which also caused a lot of discussion. Pump.fun founder Alon had to stand up and respond to inaccurate data. It seems that behind the players' contribution of a large amount of handling fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun has become a topic of more concern to everyone.

A free casino or a hotbed of conspirators?

Regarding the news that Burwick Law took legal action against Pump.fun, many crypto KOLs also joined the discussion. ZachXBT, a well-known on-chain detective, said: "Degenerate gamblers voluntarily chose to gamble in the micro-market value MEME tokens and are not actual victims or investors."

Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

In response, Burwick Law posted the opinion of its partner Max Burwick: "Like in casinos, regulated gambling is defined by rules and unchangeable statistics. Imagine if you went to a casino and the dealer could "rug pull" a card game, would you make the same argument as here?"

In fact, ZachXBT and Max Burwick's views basically represent two attitudes of the public towards suing Pump.fun. Some people believe that trading on Pump.fun is voluntary, and suing is a pure expression of being unable to afford it. In addition, from a mechanism point of view, Pump.fun also reduces a lot of fraud risks in MEME. Others believe that Pump.fun charges a lot of fees, but allows some addresses to manipulate the market and does not review the content, so it should be sued.

Of course, we still have no way of knowing whether Pump.fun has violated relevant regulations, and whether this lawsuit will be a victory for investors or turn into a farce.

How many winners are there on Pump.fun?

But in addition to this, how much profit do users on Pump.fun make? Who is the biggest profiteer on Pump.fun? This information may be more meaningful to ordinary users. PANews has made some summary and analysis of the data of Pump.fun over a long period of time.

In fact, as early as January 11, the discussion on social media about the number of addresses on Pump.fun with profits exceeding $10,000 was only 55,000 (accounting for 0.408%), which caused a stir. Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, also responded to this, saying that this statistic was inaccurate. The reasons are: 1. The purchase of tokens that have been bound to Raydium is not included, and most of the gains are generated after the tokens are bound. 2. Unrealized profits are not taken into account. 3. Many of the more than 13 million traders are robots and AI agents. About 30% of the wallets have only made one transaction, and these wallets cannot be real people.

Here Alon is referring to the data table of "Pump.Fun Alpha Wallets" created by @adam_tehc on Dune. It should be noted that Alon did not say that the data about @adam_tehc was distorted, but believed that the data was incomplete and insufficient to explain the profitability of Pump.fun users.

PANews will also partially use the data from several Dune dashboards created by @adam_tehc in subsequent analysis, but will only use basic statistical data, such as the total number of addresses, transaction volume, cumulative revenue, etc. In addition, since there is no direct user profit and loss analysis data, the following analysis uses the existing data for analysis, estimation, and inference. This analysis method may not be very accurate, but it is hoped that it can explain some problems from certain perspectives.

Since there are many data categories used, some basic data are listed here first (data as of January 16):

Pump.fun Total revenue: $416,810,737 ($416.8 million)

Pump.fun cumulative token issuance: 6,096,526 (6.096 million)

Pump.fun cumulative user addresses: 14,130,923 (14.13 million)

Pump.fun’s revenue in the past 30 days: 105,182,383 ($105 million, this figure is a bit high, mainly because Pump.fun did several revenue aggregations on other DEXs in January).

Total cumulative transaction volume: 36030577862 (US$36 billion, Note: This data is from April 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025. The cumulative revenue on April 22 was approximately US$9.65 million. Based on the 1% handling fee, the total transaction volume before that was approximately 965 million. Therefore, the estimated cumulative transaction volume is approximately US$37 billion)

The average proportion of graduated tokens is 1.42%.

The above data comes from @adam_tehc's Pump.Fun data on Dune.

Number of transactions on Pump.fun in the past 30 days: 113,540,000 (113 million)

Active addresses of Pump.fun in the past 30 days: 7795520 (7.79 million)

The above data comes from the Solana browser Pump.fun Program data.

In addition, PANews also randomly counted 5,252 transactions on January 16 for 7 tokens that were about to be fully utilized on Pump.fun. Through transaction behavior analysis, it was found that there were 36 robot addresses and 909 real users.

The official income for each token issued is $68

Based on the above statistics, PANews calculated some data and came up with the following analysis results:

Token data:

Based on the total number of coins issued and total revenue data, we obtained the average official fee income per token of US$68.

Based on total trading volume and total token issuance, we calculated that the average trading volume per token is approximately $6,074.

User's data:

Based on the total revenue and total number of users, it can be calculated that the average contribution of each user to the official platform is approximately US$29.49.

Based on the total revenue and the total number of transactions in the past 30 days, it can be calculated that the revenue contributed by each transaction is approximately US$0.92. Based on the fee rate of 1%, it can be estimated that the average single transaction size of users in the past 30 days is approximately US$92.63.

According to the data of the past 30 days, we found that each user conducted an average of 14.56 transactions in the past 30 days, and each address contributed $13.49 in fees. Based on the overall user contribution of $29.49 in fees, it is estimated that the average number of transactions per address is about 31.8.

At this point, let’s review the data we obtained above: on average, a single address conducted 31.8 transactions, and the average transaction size was approximately US$92.63.

Combined with the basic data of the token, we can calculate that the average number of transactions generated by each token is about 65.5 transactions, the average number of transactions a user participates in with a token is about 5.5 times, and the average number of addresses involved in each token is about 11.79 addresses.

70% of users’ profits are taken away by the authorities?

Next, we estimate the following ideal situation. Assuming that all users have a chance to buy graduated tokens, when these tokens are listed on Raydium, all users can sell them at double the profit each time, and the transaction scale each time they buy is the average transaction scale. Of course, in this process, for ease of understanding, we will assume that there is a user whose data is exactly the average value, named "Averager".

According to the above calculation results, we know that the graduation rate of tokens on Pump.fun is 1.42%, which means that the winning rate of this "average player" is about 1.42%. The transaction size of this "average player" is $92.63 each time, and he has made a total of 31.8 transactions from the beginning to now. Based on this data, we can calculate that this "average player" has bought a total of 0.45 graduation tokens, and doubled the sale to obtain a profit of $41.88.

During this process, the “averager” spent $29.49 in transaction fees. Of course, only his transaction fees are calculated here, and the amount of loss due to his personal operations is not calculated. We assume that he is lucky every time he trades on the internal market. Even if he fails to buy the graduated tokens, he can break even every time without loss.

According to the above algorithm, we can see that under extremely ideal conditions (not considering losses), users can get an average profit of about US$41.88, but the handling fee they need to pay is as high as US$29.49. That is, under this relatively ideal income situation, Pump.fun basically takes away 70% of the user's profits.

If such calculations are true, it may not be difficult to explain why so many investors are pointing the finger at Pump.fun officials.

Of course, the calculation here may deviate from reality. For example, the overall profit margin of internal players may be greater than 1 times after listing on Raydium. However, this is unlikely. Most tokens quickly return to zero after listing on Raydium. Taking the data on January 17 as an example, a total of 48,631 tokens were issued on Pump.fun within 24 hours, and 697 tokens graduated in the same period. In the same period, the number of tokens newly listed on Raydium with a market value greater than 81,000 US dollars (graduation market value) and more than 100 transactions was 214, which means that only 30% of the tokens can maintain the graduation market value after listing on Raydium.

Finally, the above data calculation method is an estimate and extrapolation, and cannot fully represent the facts. However, judging from the overall data, the Pump.fun team is the biggest beneficiary of this MEME craze. The early release of official data will provide guidance and basis for users and better illustrate the problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9158+1.34%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+1.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01611+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01935+0.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04755-1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next