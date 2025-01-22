The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

By: PANews
2025/01/22 13:49
Author: Deebs DeFi , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Trump has taken control of the crypto market.

He owns the 12th largest token worth $15 billion. He has the attention of all crypto users. He dominates every token on the market and doubled his net worth in less than a day. He has complete control of the market until... his wife launches MELANIA coin and he launches a "vampire attack" on his own token, causing TRUMP coin to drop by more than 50%.

(Related reading: Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy )

It’s not that TRUMP coin is a scam. However, most people agree that the launch of MELANIA coin was a huge mistake. But this mistake does not mean the end of cryptocurrency.

In fact, it marks a new beginning, the beginning of a crazy cycle. Celebrity memes become the norm, and there is no "crime" in crypto. Here are 4 key predictions for this cycle and the tokens/ecosystems that will have the biggest impact:

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Markets are smarter, Trump memes cool

It’s unclear whether the Trump family will stop issuing memes, or if all of the family will. However, one thing is clear: each new token has diminishing returns.

Launching MELANIA coin was a huge mistake, and TRUMP coin was destined to have a much higher valuation, perhaps even DOGE-level valuation. However, Trump insiders showed their cards too early.

As more and more TRUMP memes are released and underperform, traders are expected to look for broader markets and more growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, celebrities will be keeping an eye on this golden opportunity before them…

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Celebrity Memes & Rugs

It’s not surprising that celebrities will launch their own memecoins. The market has been expecting this.

But what the market did not anticipate was the impact that celebrity memecoins would have on the market.

While the public is suffering from PTSD due to Hawk Tuah (HAWK token crash) and Floyd Mayweather (boxer Floyd Mayweather was involved in promoting the scam project Mayweverse, etc.), let’s review some key data from the past two days:

  • Trump’s meme attracted over 115,000 new cryptocurrency users (see dashboard below).
  • Google searches for cryptocurrency have surged in the past few days: searches for “Solana” have soared to a year-high, and searches for terms like “Crypto,” “Ethereum,” and “Coinbase” have all been on the rise this year.

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

 Source: @0xBoxer

Why is this data so important?

115,000 users is not a small number.

  • For reference, 115,000 is half of Arbitrum’s daily active users and one quarter of Ethereum’s daily active users.

Google search data indicates that there is a new user base.

  • Old crypto users don’t use Google. They have a link to Coinbase, they know what Solana is, and search for information on X.
  • The data also suggests that the increase in interest isn’t limited to Solana, but crypto as a whole.

Other celebrities could have a similar impact.

There are many other celebrities with cult followings who can bring hundreds of thousands of users to the chain like Trump did. For example, Elon Musk, Mr. Beast, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, CR7, Messi, Jeff Bezos.

Imagine Taylor Swift launches TSWIFT coin and brings 100,000-200,000 new users on the chain. This is equivalent to adding a whole new chain to cryptocurrency and a whole new planet of users to the solar system.

While all of this is optimistic, and given that celebrity memes in the past have often ended in Rug pulls, in a bull market, people quickly forget.

Hawk Tuah’s Rug incident will not affect gamblers and Taylor Swift fans from buying her future memes. Even if 9/10 of the next celebrity memes are Rug pulls, the one without the Rug will bring much-needed users and liquidity to the crypto space.

AI Tokens: Return of the King

As mentioned above, after the Trump meme cools down, traders will look for better opportunities. AI is one of the best opportunities. When thinking of AI, the acronym APE comes to mind:

  • A: Abstract. AI solves UI/UX problems. It simplifies all complex DeFi processes such as trading, lending, borrowing, LPing, etc. through natural language.
  • P: Profit/Protection. AI agents provide automation and superior trading strategies, providing users with additional profit returns. AI agents are also well suited to protect investors from scams. Some teams are already developing wallet protection programs that alert users to signs of possible fraud before they purchase tokens.
  • E: Entertainment. Waifu, DJ, etc., need I elaborate?

When considering the impact of AI on cryptocurrencies, the profit rotation from Trump traders to DeFAI is obvious. Some of my favorite AI projects include VIRTUAL, AIXBT, AVA, FARTCOIN, and HAT.

Also keep an eye out for MCAP projects that have niche use cases that stand out (not another trading bot or launch pad):

  • ANTIRUG: Predictive analysis on Project Rug
  • PYTHIA: AI in the Mouse Brain
  • VIRAL: An agent that learns directly from human actions on screen

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

SOL : Undefeated Champion

If nothing else, TRUMP coin proves that Solana is the best chain to launch a token, there is no better choice.

A market value of $15 billion in one day is impossible in any other field.

Over the past two days, Solana has hit new highs in almost every metric (Related reading: Crazy weekend: 10 charts to explain the Solana moment in the crypto market ):

  • TVL surges to over $12 billion, highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run
  • The price rose by more than 25% to a new high of $290
  • DEX trading volume once again hit a new high of $17.5 billion.

Solana is the “people’s” chain, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Related reading: $TRUMP ignites bullish expectations in the market, which assets may usher in the "US Compliance Spring"?

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
XRP
XRP$2.9158+1.34%
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01935+0.20%
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
