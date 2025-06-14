Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 22:13
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006255-9.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193+3.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+2.84%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.1493-5.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014026-0.49%

While Bitcoin faces resistance at the $105,000 level and Ethereum hovers around $2,500, several smaller altcoins continue to post impressive gains, with Fair and Free (FAIR3), Derive (DRV), and Kled AI (KLED) leading the charge.

Fair and Free has jumped 55.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.03335 from a low of $0.02222. The token has extended its strong performance over the past week and has climbed more than 80% in seven days.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 1FAIR3 24H price chart

The recent price action coincides with a project rebranding announcement.

Fair3 has launched a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and visual system, which the team describes as marking “the next chapter of our mission.”

While rebranding efforts can sometimes generate investor interest, the notable price movement suggests strong community response to the updated direction.

Derive has climbed 46.4% over the past 24 hours and reached $0.03705 from $0.02518. The token has shown consistent momentum over a longer timeframe, surging more than 110% in the last two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 2DRV 24H price chart

DRV’s price movement appears connected to upcoming product developments. The team has announced that their “fully customizable trading terminal” will be launching soon, though specific release dates and feature details have not been disclosed.

Kled AI has gained 32.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02683 from $0.01824. The token has shown strong longer-term performance and has surged 460% over the past two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 3KLED 24H price chart

KLED’s price surge appears driven by multiple factors. The project has gained visibility through advertising in Times Square NYC for the second time this month. The company positions itself as “bridging AI developers with rightsholders, unlocking access to the highest-quality, ethically sourced data for responsible training.”

Additionally, the team has implemented a token burn mechanism, with 8.6% of KLED’s total supply already removed from circulation. This deflationary approach, combined with the increased marketing visibility, drives investor interest.

The crypto market remains relatively stagnant, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to break through the $105,000 resistance level and Ethereum (ETH) consolidating around $2,500.

However, traders should approach these high-performing tokens with caution. While some have clear catalysts like product launches or marketing campaigns, quick price increases in smaller market cap tokens often lead to equally sudden corrections.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000625+4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00288+31.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05206+1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1195+3.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001913+7.11%
Cardano
ADA$0.8751+2.95%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Norway bans new power-intensive crypto mining to conserve electricity