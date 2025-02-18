A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale

Author: Nancy, PANews

After successfully stirring up the market liquidity dispute with the popularity of MEME, AI Agent on BNB Chain seems to be becoming the focus of a new round of market attention. On February 16, Binance founder CZ revealed in a post that he heard that the team was making a new video tutorial to teach people how to create AI Agent on BNB Chain. Subsequently, AI concept coins on BNB Chain ushered in a general rise, but CZ also made it clear that he would not promote any AI Agent tokens and hoped to see more blockchain-based AI Agent development, especially projects with practical use scenarios.

In fact, BNB Chain announced the launch of a one-click, code-free AI Agent collection solution in January this year, aiming to provide developers with tools to create and deploy AI Agents in the Web3 field, thereby continuing to build an AI First BNB Chain. In this article, PANews counts 15 AI Agent coin issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying sizes, among which MyShell has the highest investment amount, and the investment lineup behind it is also quite strong.

MyShell（ SHELL ）

MyShell is a decentralized AI consumer layer that allows creators to build artificial intelligence agents or robots that consumers or users can use. The ecosystem includes multiple tools and services such as OpenVoice, MeloTTS and Alice. Not long ago, MyShell launched the SHELL token generation event on Binance Wallet and PancakeSwap, which was oversubscribed by more than 100 times. On February 16, MyShell launched three updates to its self-developed open source ShellAgent framework: ShellAgent protocol, comprehensive IM integration and on-chain intelligence. These updates will simplify the development process, enhance user experience and expand application scenarios.

To date, MyShell has publicly received three rounds of financing, with a total amount of approximately US$16.6 million. Investors include YZi Labs, Dragonfly, OKX Ventures, GSR, Animoca Brands, Bankless Ventures, Balaji Srinivasan and HashKey Capital.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, SHELL's circulating market value was US$140 million.

Cookie DAO ( COOKIE)

Cookie.fun is the index and data layer for all AI Agents, supporting the display of the biggest winners in mind share, smart attention, engagement, and on-chain data. Cookie.fun's developer Cookie3 is the MarketingFi platform and Web3 AI marketing solution, which has received $5.8 million in two rounds of financing, with investors including SkyVision Capital, Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Hartmann Capital, LD Capital, Master Ventures, and Jsquare.

Binance market data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of COOKIE was nearly US$120 million.

ChainGPT (CGPT)

ChainGPT is an AI-driven platform that aims to simplify blockchain and cryptocurrency concepts and make them accessible to everyone, from beginners to enterprises. It includes a variety of tools such as AI chatbots, smart contract generators, trading assistants, NFT creators, and security tools.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, CGPT's circulating market value was US$110 million.

DIN (DIN)

DIN is the first blockchain designed for AI Agent jointly launched by BNB Chain and NodeReal. It aims to provide comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps, covering scalable AI data support, RAG knowledge base integration, large language model operations (LLMOps) and AI generated content (AIGC) monetization, etc. DIN has received US$8 million in two rounds of financing, with participating institutions including YZi Labs, HashKey Capital, NGC Ventures, Manta Network, Moonbeam, Shima Capital and IVC.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, DIN's market value was approximately US$39.9 million.

Holoworld AI (AVA)

Holoworld AI is a Web3 AI+3D entertainment social network that uses AI to interact with users and create virtual characters that users love. Agent Market is its first agent launch platform and market, which has been launched on Solana and BNB Chain.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, AVA's circulating market value was US$38.8 million.

RichQUACK ( QUACK )

RichQUACK is a MEME project on BNB Chain. It has launched the AI Agent product RichQUACK, which aims to be ready to capture the latest market hotspots at any time.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, QUACK's market capitalization reached US$27.2 million.

Creator.Bid（BID）

Creator.Bid allows users to create and issue AI Agents with one click. It once publicly sold tokens on Binance Wallet to raise $2.5 million, which was sold out in 3 minutes. In addition, Creator.Bid also received investments from Mechanism Capital, Zee Prime Capital, MH Ventures, SkyVision Capital, and Moonrock Capital, but did not disclose the specific amount.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, BID's market value reached US$21.7 million.

REVOX（ REX）

REVOX is a blockchain intelligent management platform based on AI Agents. It can provide developers and users with a complete solution to support DeFAI, AI asset issuance and AI Agent creation. It has received support from Binance Labs' eighth season MVB program. REVOX has received multiple rounds of investment of over US$2 million from investors including SevenX Ventures, HashKey Capital, Foresight Ventures, Skyland Ventures, Cointelegraph and Arweave SCP Ventures.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of REX reached US$16.74 million.

Banana For Scale (BANANA)

Banana For Scale is an AI-driven MEME project on BNB Chain. It relies on AI technology to analyze market trends and user behavior, and has received investment from Four.meme, a BNB ecosystem PUMP platform.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, BANANA's market value reached US$15.6 million.

AICell ( AICELL )

AICell is an AI Agent project built on BNB Chain. Users can combine various AI services into workflows, similar to Lego blocks, use smart contracts to perform tasks such as data analysis or content creation, develop tailored solutions and promote the use of decentralized AI Agents. It is one of the winning projects of the BNB Chain 2024 Q1 hackathon.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, AICELL's market value reached US$13.78 million.

Catton AI (CATTON)

Catton AI combines AI NPCs with DNA-based gameplay and is the number one cross-IP gaming platform on Telegram, with over 700,000 social users.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, CATTON’s market value reached US$12.8 million.

Eliza (ELIZA)

On February 13, BNB Chain announced the launch of a dedicated plug-in for the Eliza framework, providing seamless integration for AI-driven on-chain operations. The main features of the Eliza AI framework with the BNB Chain plug-in include: support for multiple large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT, Claude, and Llama, which can meet different AI needs.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, ELIZA's circulating market value was US$10.7 million.

Shieldeum (SDM)

Shieldeum's sdm.fun is a crypto solution for tracking AI tokens and deploying AI-driven solutions. Shieldeum received investment from V3V Ventures in 2020.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, SDM's market value reached US$2.9 million.

BNB Agents（ BNBAI）

BNB Agents is an AI Agent hub and launch platform on BNB Chain, designed to help users create and deploy AI-driven tokens. CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of BNBAI is approximately US$2.9 million.

Rena AI (RENA)

Rena AI is the first on-chain fund based on the decentralized AI Agent network DeAgentAI, which can realize intelligent market analysis, risk management and strategy execution, bringing professional investment experience to Web3 users. According to the DeAgentAI team at the end of January this year, the on-chain fund is currently mainly participated by institutions, and plans to open the autonomous trading function to a wider market within the next 30 days, so that more users can participate in AI-driven smart investment.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, RENA's circulating market value was approximately US$1.8 million.