Ethereum Foundation Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Co-creator Roman Storm’s Defense Ahead of July Trial By: PANews 2025/06/14 08:12

PANews reported on June 14 that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is raising defense funds for the trial that will begin in New York on July 14. The Ethereum Foundation announced a donation of $500,000 and promised to match community donations up to $750,000. The foundation said, "Privacy is normal and writing code is not a crime."