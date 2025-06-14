Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 04:30
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004594+10.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,303.37+2.76%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000876+7.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02689+2.28%

According to data tracked by Whale Alert, a long-dormant Genesis pre-mined ethereum wallet just stirred to life, moving 230 ETH for the first time in nearly a decade.

From $71 to $590K: Forgotten Ethereum Wallet Wakes Up in 2025

Back in July 2015, roughly 8,893 distinct wallets were directly credited with ETH from the Genesis block during Ethereum’s official debut. These early addresses belonged to supporters, developers, and investors who backed the ether initial coin offering (ICO) in 2014.

At the time, about 72,009,990.49948 ETH was distributed to these early adopters. Among the 2,546 wallets that received between 100 and 1,000 ETH, one just reactivated after nearly 10 years, transferring 230 ETH—now valued at $590,823, compared to the mere $71 it was worth at acquisition.

During the ICO window from July 22 to Sept. 2, 2014, the pre-mined ether was sold in exchange for bitcoin ( BTC). Estimates suggest the Ethereum team brought in between 31,000 and 31,500 BTC from the ICO. While it’s common to see dormant bitcoins from 2011 to 2017 reawaken, Genesis-era ethereum wallets rarely come online as much.

In fact, these ancient ETH awakenings are more in line with bitcoin wallets from 2010 in terms of rarity—though even those pale next to the near-mythical reactivations of 2009 BTC addresses. Before today’s 230 ETH transfer, the most recent slumbering pre-mine ethereum address to stir was on May 24, when its owner shifted 2,153 ETH valued at $5.43 million. Back in 2015, that stash was worth a humble $667.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000625+4.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002875+30.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05196+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10244+2.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204+4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$187.1+3.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.06425-1.78%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.252501-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL