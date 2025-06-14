AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
Avalanche
AVAX$23.41+2.27%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009978+3.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001884+2.61%

AVAX dropped almost 14% after Israel’s strike on Iran, more than most crypto assets, as bearish technicals prevailed.

Altcoins have taken a beating after Israel’s attack on Iran stoked fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. On Friday, June 13, Avalanche (AVAX) dropped more than 14%, to a daily low of $18.53. The token later stabilized at around $19, but still posted a daily decline of 9.75%.

Avalanche was just one of the altcoins that dropped as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the markets. Rising oil prices, which are fuelling inflation fears, are making traders flee to safe-haven assets. However, Avalanche’s declines were worse than the average, with just 23 out of the top 100 tokens seeing a worse drop.

A part of the reason was weak technicals, especially a long-term bearish pattern that formed in 2024. AVAX price formed a double-top pattern at $55.20, and subsequently crashed below $15. This pattern suggests that the price will face significant resistance before it can regain its previous levels.

AVAX price chart

What is more, AVAX is still trading within the bearish flag pattern, near the lower boundary of its rising channel. Its price is currently below all key simple and exponential moving averages, showing that momentum is not in its favor.

What’s next for AVAX?

Despite the bearish technicals, Avalache has seen some positive ecosystem news in the past few weeks, which signals a positive long-term outlook. For one, the network has hit a number of milestones when it comes to usage.

The network hit an all-time high in gas usage, at 2.6 trillion, an ATH in daily transactions at 18.1 million, and a record number of transactions per second. This aligns with a broader trend of a steady increase in adoption. It also proves the network’s scalability and ability to process large volumes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000625+4.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002875+30.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05196+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10244+2.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204+4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$187.1+3.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.06425-1.78%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.252501-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL