Dow Jones down 500 points on escalating Israel – Iran tension

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:25
U
U$0.01417-29.53%

U.S. stocks are down as the deadly Israeli strike against Iran ignites fears of a regional war in the Middle East.

Major U.S. stock indices fell Friday, June 13, as fears of a regional war fueled risk-off sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525.80 points, or 1.22%, with nearly all major stocks trading in the red. The S&P 500 slipped 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 100 points, or 0.53%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Markets are rattled by the potential economic fallout of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel carried out a series of deadly attacks on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The Israeli government claimed Iran’s nuclear program poses an existential threat, while Iran vowed to deliver a “legitimate and powerful response.”

Altcoins hit hard by global tensions

The escalating conflict is causing traders to rethink exposure to high-growth and high-risk assets like tech stocks. Notably, Nvidia fell 1.5%, and Apple declined 1% following the attacks. Simultaneously, investors rotated into traditional safe havens such as gold and the dollar.

Consequently, crypto was among the most affected asset classes by Middle East tensions. The overall crypto market cap was down 2.7%, while Bitcoin (BTC) was down 2.19%, falling to $105k. Major altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) were hit even harder, dropping 7.1% and 7.45% respectively.

Fears of a war between Iran and Israel contributed to surging oil prices. Crude oil was up 14% at one point, to a high of $79 per barrel. Iran sits at the Persian Gulf, a critical region for global oil production, close to some of the world’s largest oil producers.

Rising oil prices are also fueling renewed inflation fears. This comes at a time when U.S. tariffs on major trading partners are expected to add additional inflationary pressure. The growing uncertainty may reduce the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, a negative signal for both tech and crypto markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000625+4.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002875+30.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05196+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10244+2.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204+4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$187.1+3.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.06425-1.78%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.252501-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL