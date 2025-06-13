Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

2025/06/13 16:44
Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets.

The crypto market slumped 4% overall after Israel’s attacks prompted Iran to launch drone strikes in retaliation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali said Israel would ”pay a very heavy price.”

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Slides 10 Points As Bitcoin Tumbles

Solana led losers among the top 10 cryptos with an 8.4% plunge, followed by Ethereum (7.7%), and Dogecoin (7.6%). Bitcoin tumbled 2.4% to trade at $105,046 as of 4:10 a.m. EST after slumping to an intraday low of $102,822.03 amid escalating Middle East tensions.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a gauge of sentiment in the crypto market, plummeted 10 points in the past 24 hours. The slide shows investors slashing their exposure to risk-on assets.

Bitcoin

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Top $1.1 Billion After Israel Strike

Crypto long positions were hit hard, with total liquidations reaching $1.16 billion during the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Long trades accounted for the majority of these positions, with around $1.04 billion liquidated from traders who had bet on rising prices. 

BTC and ETH traders suffered the most after Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidations reached $46.38 million and $303.50 million, respectively.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
